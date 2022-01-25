L&T Technology, Container Corporation, Mastek among 13 stocks that go ex-dividend soon; check full list

Looking for extra value amid a volatile market, investors can look at stocks that are going ex-dividend soon.

Domestic markets have been trading in choppy waters for a few days, erasing more than 6% in a little over a week. Although headline indices Sensex and Nifty 50 have turned marginally positive they are still way off their all-time highs heading into a sharply volatile few days with the Union Budget right around the corner. Looking for extra value at such a time, investors can look at stocks that are going ex-dividend soon. These include stock such as L&T Technology, CCL Products, Mastek, Orient Electric, Container Corporation of India, and Global Education among others.

L&T Technology Services goes ex-dividend today and the record day for the interim dividend is January 27. The firm has announced a dividend of Rs 10 per share on each share of face value Rs 2. The stock is down 20% so far this year and trades at Rs 4,557 per share

Bhansali Engineering Polymers has declared a second interim dividend of Re 1 per share of similar face value. The stock goes ex-dividend on January 27. The stock is down 17% so far in 2022.

Lagnam Spintex board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 0.5 per share, translating to a 5% dividend per share. The stock goes ex-dividend on January 27. Further Persistent Systems has declared an interim dividend of Rs 20 per share and has fixed January 27 as the ex-date.

Ramkrishna Forgings investors will receive the third interim dividend of Rs 0.5 per share. The ex-date for the same has been fixed as January 28. The stock down a little over 1% so far in 2022.

Saregama India goes ex-dividend on January 31. The company’s board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 30 per share. Further Mastek and CCL Products also go ex-dividend on January 31. While Mastek investors will get a dividend of Rs 7 per share, CCL Products’ shareholders will get a dividend of Rs 3 apiece.

On the day of the Union Budget, PCBL and Orient Electric will go ex-dividend. While PCBL has announced a Rs 10 per share dividend, Orient Electric investors will get Rs 0.75 per share.

Further, Wendt India, Container Corporation of India, and Share India Securities will go ex-dividend on February 2. Wendt India has announced a dividend of Rs 20 per share, while the Container Corporation of India has announced a second interim dividend of Rs 2 per share. Share India Securities has announced a dividend of Rs 2 per share.