Larsen and Toubro rating: buy; Orders have not met expectations

Orders guidance could be cut to 0-2%; Q3 execution has been good; undemanding valuations; ‘Buy’ maintained
L&T announced orders are down 50% y-o-y to Rs 145 bn in Q3FY19, primarily due to exhaustion of large orders pipeline after a sharp order growth over the past four quarters. The average size of orders dropped below Rs 10 bn/project— down 50% from 6-7 quarter average. We had cut our order inflow estimates by 14-15% in 13-Dec’2018 report as our order tracker shows a sharp reduction in the new order announcements, which should have a bearing on the new order inflows for the next four quarters. We prefer Thermax, Cummins and Siemens in Capital Goods sectors with private capex exposure, whereas L&T and BHEL will get lower preference given expected slowdown in government projects.
L&T’s guidance could be cut to 0-2%
Given announced orders, Q4FY19e orders requirement will be 23-29% y-o-y growth to meet L&T’s 10-12% orders growth guidance, which we believe could be challenging given the election period and slowdown in new project announcements. On DB est, L&T needs to deliver
-5% y-o-y order inflow growth in Q4, thus, resulting in a 1% growth for total orders in FY19e. Hence, its order inflows guidance could be cut from 10-12% to 0-2%, in our opinion.
Also read| Dollar slide: Goldman Sachs to bet on weaker US currency
Q3: Slowing orders, but good execution
We expect total orders of Rs 219 bn for Q3FY19e (-48% y/y), and `293 bn (-39% y/ y) including services segments. We forecast good growth of 19% y/y in execution from past backlog, accompanied with +90bps increase in margins to 11.8% on crossing the margin threshold, leading to 33% jump in profits to Rs 19.9 bn.
Retain Buy — valuations undemanding
We retain Buy despite a low 12% upside to our Rs 1,620 TP as: (i) company is on track to achieve its RoE of 18% by 2021 and took `54 bn debt for buyback to achieve it; (ii) sale of non-core/loss making segments could enhance PAT by Rs 3-4 bn in 2HFY19e; and (iii) E&A sale could enhance returns. We value L&T on SOTP basis using 21x P/E for E&C, 12x for IT, 1.5x P/B for the finance companies and 1.0x for development assets. Key risks are low infra margins, slower capex recovery, the developer projects sold below book and general macro uncertainty.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.