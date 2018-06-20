Large private banks’ CASA market share shoots up

Large pvt banks’ CASA market share shoots up (Reuters)

Large private banks have grown their market share in current accounts (CAs) by five percentage points between FY16 and FY18 and held nearly 41% of all such deposits at the end of the last financial year, according to a note by investment bank Nomura. Also, the pace of growth in current account savings account (CASA) at private banks has shot up, with nearly 65% of all new CA deposits between FY14 and FY18 being garnered by them.

Simultaneously, the share of public-sector banks (PSBs) in such low-cost accounts has fallen.

“Excluding SBI (State Bank of India), PSUs’ incremental SA share is down to under 40% from nearly 50% three-four years ago,” Nomura said in the note, adding that SBI has managed to retain its dominance in the SA market. Over the four-year period, SBI held nearly 30% of all new SA deposits and has lost relatively less ground in the current account space, with around 20% of incremental system CAs.

On a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) basis, CA growth was 14% and SA growth 20% over FY16-FY18, up from 9% and 14% growth respectively over FY12-FY16. Nomura attributed part of the higher SA growth to demonetisation as some of the deposits that came to banks as part of the exercise has stayed with them banks. The higher CA growth is explained by better capital markets, it observed.