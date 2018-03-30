Large cap stock on sale: This infra share is down 24% since LTCG; buy and gain up to 50%

ABB India Ltd has declared a dividend of Rs 4.4 per equity share.

Indian stock markets have seen an extended correction in the last two months after the unanimous rise of 13 months starting January 2017 up until January 2018 on the woes of LTCG tax, global sell-off, increased volatility and untangling of India’s biggest banking scam at PNB. In the span of last two months, Indian equities have seen one of the biggest drops in last two-and-half-years with Sensex plunging as much as 1,274 points (intraday on 6 February 2018) following the global sell-off. The sentiments of domestic investors were also dejected after Union Finance Arun Jaitley brought the LTCG from equity and equity-oriented mutual funds under the tax net of 10%.

Amid the escalated volatility in the Indian equities, we bring to you one large-cap infra stock which has lost as much as 24% of its value since the introduction of LTCG to buy and gain up to 50%.

Shares of the large-cap infrastructure firm ABB India Ltd have shed as much as 24% since 1 February 2018 (the day when LTCG tax was introduced). The stock of ABB India Ltd has fallen 23.86% to Rs 1,294.65 from a share price level of Rs 1,700.45 on NSE in 2 months. The research and brokerage firm Axis Securities has given a target price of Rs 1,910 which implies an upside of Rs 48% from the current market price of Rs 1,290.

ABB India Ltd has declared a dividend of Rs 4.4 per equity share and has fixed 27 April 2018 as the ex-date for the purpose of dividend distribution. ABB India Ltd is a large-cap stock categorised under S&P BSE 100 and Nifty Next 50 indices respectively. ABB India Ltd commands a market capitalisation of Rs 27,264.13 crore on BSE.

Recently this week, ABB India started its first smart factory in the city of Bengaluru for the production of electrical protection and connection solutions. “The smart factory enables continuous monitoring of the production process through visualization of operational data, to increase efficiency and flexibility of the manufacturing process,” ABB India said in an exchange filing.

