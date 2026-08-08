LAPL Automotive Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/11/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U34300MH2004PLC149728 and registration number is 149728. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Parts & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 65.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.