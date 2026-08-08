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LAPL Automotive Share Price

Sector
Automobiles

LAPL Automotive has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 6, 2026 and will close on Aug 10, 2026. The price band has been set at 88.00-94.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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LAPL Automotive Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

LAPL Automotive Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TVS Holdings		0.926.272.9-2.8831.5440.7733.16
Belrise Industries		4.859.9511.6134.184.2836.5920.57
OBSC Perfection		13.938.3796.69139.18165.686.4845.34
Kross		3.3413.62-10.18-5.8719.31-7.93-4.84
Happy Steels		9.24-4.23-4.23-4.23-4.23-1.43-0.86
Sellowrap Industries		2.34-10.15-6.03-6.56-30.69-11.5-7.07
Premium Plast		2.63-7.140.262.6315.04-7.26-4.42

Source: Dion Global

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About LAPL Automotive

LAPL Automotive Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/11/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U34300MH2004PLC149728 and registration number is 149728. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Parts & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 65.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Neeraj Satyaprakash Goyal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shubham Neeraj Goyal
    Non Ind.& Exe.Director
  • Ms. Anita Neeraj Goyal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Gokul Shrinivas Lohiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prasad Satish Takalkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Krishna Pathak
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

LAPL Automotive News

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