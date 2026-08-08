LAPL Automotive has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 6, 2026 and will close on Aug 10, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹88.00-94.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TVS Holdings
|0.92
|6.27
|2.9
|-2.88
|31.54
|40.77
|33.16
|Belrise Industries
|4.85
|9.95
|11.61
|34.1
|84.28
|36.59
|20.57
|OBSC Perfection
|13.9
|38.37
|96.69
|139.18
|165.6
|86.48
|45.34
|Kross
|3.34
|13.62
|-10.18
|-5.87
|19.31
|-7.93
|-4.84
|Happy Steels
|9.24
|-4.23
|-4.23
|-4.23
|-4.23
|-1.43
|-0.86
|Sellowrap Industries
|2.34
|-10.15
|-6.03
|-6.56
|-30.69
|-11.5
|-7.07
|Premium Plast
|2.63
|-7.14
|0.26
|2.63
|15.04
|-7.26
|-4.42
Source: Dion Global
LAPL Automotive Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/11/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U34300MH2004PLC149728 and registration number is 149728. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Parts & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 65.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global