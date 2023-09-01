Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.07
|-4.64
|20.60
|40.19
|59.56
|104.75
|-24.53
|1.51
|0.70
|3.98
|18.94
|1.94
|100.90
|168.74
|0.70
|-3.68
|4.44
|12.69
|-12.99
|138.14
|127.65
|4.31
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.02
|367.53
|273.87
|1.63
|-1.22
|4.97
|16.45
|28.03
|177.12
|141.55
|2.38
|-4.66
|-7.71
|11.79
|-9.46
|4.17
|23.32
|2.57
|3.15
|35.58
|56.51
|43.84
|170.71
|49.38
|0.14
|-6.37
|12.01
|31.33
|20.72
|8.81
|211.96
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.67
|1.12
|1.73
|17.27
|44.62
|123.08
|1.12
|3.39
|15.67
|33.28
|33.97
|13.90
|55.37
|109.11
|-4.86
|3.59
|19.21
|40.29
|34.01
|1,030.48
|177.92
|-0.29
|-0.83
|2.57
|12.48
|24.51
|68.98
|62.77
|1.78
|7.48
|37.80
|38.50
|5.04
|-20.48
|-64.12
|1.52
|-3.94
|34.37
|36.40
|72.90
|562.07
|-17.38
|-0.08
|-4.94
|12.72
|45.72
|43.42
|101.66
|269.77
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.31
|48.62
|48.62
|48.62
|0.61
|-1.78
|27.50
|32.42
|24.85
|29.23
|88.65
|3.65
|-0.11
|18.35
|64.86
|46.67
|120.51
|63.39
|-6.29
|-7.86
|13.74
|7.73
|13.85
|87.24
|50.37
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Franklin India Prima Fund
|31,00,000
|0.47
|40.89
|SBI Equity Savings Fund
|23,64,860
|1.27
|31.19
|Franklin India Opportunities Fund
|16,88,151
|2.25
|22.27
|Tata Arbitrage Fund
|16,68,788
|0.32
|22.01
|Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund
|15,03,000
|1.43
|19.82
|LIC MF Large & Mid Cap Fund
|11,97,277
|0.72
|15.79
|Mahindra Manulife Large & Mid Cap Fund
|11,00,000
|1.08
|14.51
|LIC MF Multi Cap Fund
|7,64,021
|1.69
|10.08
|ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund
|7,13,920
|0.08
|9.42
|LIC MF Banking & Financial Services Fund
|7,03,782
|3.34
|9.28
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|19 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH2008PLC181833 and registration number is 181833. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 335.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2474.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. is ₹31,1.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. is 19.1 and PB ratio of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. is 1.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. is ₹126.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. is ₹140.20 and 52-week low of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. is ₹72.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.