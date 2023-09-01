Follow Us

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Largecap | NSE
₹126.45 Closed
1.281.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹123.75₹127.00
₹126.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹72.00₹140.20
₹126.45
Open Price
₹125.45
Prev. Close
₹124.85
Volume
47,24,899

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1127.68
  • R2128.97
  • R3130.93
  • Pivot
    125.72
  • S1124.43
  • S2122.47
  • S3121.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 579.48124.02
  • 1078.03123.84
  • 2076.47124.53
  • 5077.97122.91
  • 10075.03115.57
  • 20075.91105.09

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.07-4.6420.6040.1959.56104.75-24.53
1.510.703.9818.941.94100.90168.74
0.70-3.684.4412.69-12.99138.14127.65
4.31-0.148.1447.2343.02367.53273.87
1.63-1.224.9716.4528.03177.12141.55
2.38-4.66-7.7111.79-9.464.1723.32
2.573.1535.5856.5143.84170.7149.38
0.14-6.3712.0131.3320.728.81211.96
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.671.121.7317.2744.62123.081.12
3.3915.6733.2833.9713.9055.37109.11
-4.863.5919.2140.2934.011,030.48177.92
-0.29-0.832.5712.4824.5168.9862.77
1.787.4837.8038.505.04-20.48-64.12
1.52-3.9434.3736.4072.90562.07-17.38
-0.08-4.9412.7245.7243.42101.66269.77
-2.060.8933.8033.3148.6248.6248.62
0.61-1.7827.5032.4224.8529.2388.65
3.65-0.1118.3564.8646.67120.5163.39
-6.29-7.8613.747.7313.8587.2450.37

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. Share Holdings

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Franklin India Prima Fund31,00,0000.4740.89
SBI Equity Savings Fund23,64,8601.2731.19
Franklin India Opportunities Fund16,88,1512.2522.27
Tata Arbitrage Fund16,68,7880.3222.01
Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund15,03,0001.4319.82
LIC MF Large & Mid Cap Fund11,97,2770.7215.79
Mahindra Manulife Large & Mid Cap Fund11,00,0001.0814.51
LIC MF Multi Cap Fund7,64,0211.6910.08
ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund7,13,9200.089.42
LIC MF Banking & Financial Services Fund7,03,7823.349.28
Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
19 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About L&T Finance Holdings Ltd.

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH2008PLC181833 and registration number is 181833. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 335.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2474.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S N Subrahmanyan
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinanath Dubhashi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. R Shankar Raman
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. P V Bhide
    Independent Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Rajani Gupte
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T Thomas Mathew
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Haribhakti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pavninder Singh
    Nominee Director

FAQs on L&T Finance Holdings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd.?

The market cap of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. is ₹31,1.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. is 19.1 and PB ratio of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. is 1.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. is ₹126.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. is ₹140.20 and 52-week low of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. is ₹72.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

