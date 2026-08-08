What is the share price of Landmark Property Development Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Landmark Property Development Company is ₹6.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Landmark Property Development Company? The Landmark Property Development Company is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Landmark Property Development Company? The market cap of Landmark Property Development Company is ₹85.85 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Landmark Property Development Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Landmark Property Development Company are ₹6.60 and ₹6.09.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Landmark Property Development Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Landmark Property Development Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Landmark Property Development Company is ₹9.75 and 52-week low of Landmark Property Development Company is ₹5.01 as on .

How has the Landmark Property Development Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Landmark Property Development Company has shown returns of -1.69% over the past day, -0.16% for the past month, -14.67% over 3 months, -18.05% over 1 year, 1.34% across 3 years, and 4.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Landmark Property Development Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Landmark Property Development Company are 57.50 and 2.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global