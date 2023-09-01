Name
Landmark Property Development Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L13100DL1976PLC188942 and registration number is 188942. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Landmark Property Development Company Ltd. is ₹96.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Landmark Property Development Company Ltd. is -15.32 and PB ratio of Landmark Property Development Company Ltd. is 1.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Landmark Property Development Company Ltd. is ₹7.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Landmark Property Development Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Landmark Property Development Company Ltd. is ₹8.80 and 52-week low of Landmark Property Development Company Ltd. is ₹5.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.