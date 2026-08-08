Here's the live share price of Landmark Property Development Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Landmark Property Development Company
|4.23
|-0.16
|-14.67
|-5.47
|-18.05
|1.34
|4.20
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Landmark Property Development Company has declined 18.05% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Landmark Property Development Company has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.2
|6.28
|10
|6.24
|6.28
|20
|6.36
|6.34
|50
|6.59
|6.52
|100
|6.7
|6.67
|200
|6.92
|6.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Landmark Property Development Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.13%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Landmark Property - Intimation Regarding Continuation Of Registrar And Share Transfer Agent Pursuant To Amalgamation Of C B M
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Landmark Property - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:55 PM IST IST
|Landmark Property - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 05:15 PM IST IST
|Landmark Property - Announcement Under Regulation 30
|May 26, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Landmark Property - Results For The Period Ended 31-03-2026
Source: Dion Global
Landmark Property Development Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L13100DL1976PLC188942 and registration number is 188942. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Landmark Property Development Company is ₹6.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Landmark Property Development Company is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Landmark Property Development Company is ₹85.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Landmark Property Development Company are ₹6.60 and ₹6.09.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Landmark Property Development Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Landmark Property Development Company is ₹9.75 and 52-week low of Landmark Property Development Company is ₹5.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Landmark Property Development Company has shown returns of -1.69% over the past day, -0.16% for the past month, -14.67% over 3 months, -18.05% over 1 year, 1.34% across 3 years, and 4.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Landmark Property Development Company are 57.50 and 2.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global