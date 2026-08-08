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Landmark Property Development Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

LANDMARK PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Landmark Property Development Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.40 Closed
-1.69₹ -0.11
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Landmark Property Development Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.09₹6.60
₹6.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.01₹9.75
₹6.40
Open Price
₹6.09
Prev. Close
₹6.51
Volume
7,631

Source: Dion Global

Landmark Property Development Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Landmark Property Development Company		4.23-0.16-14.67-5.47-18.051.344.20
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Landmark Property Development Company has declined 18.05% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Landmark Property Development Company has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Landmark Property Development Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Landmark Property Development Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.26.28
106.246.28
206.366.34
506.596.52
1006.76.67
2006.926.98

Source: Dion Global

Landmark Property Development Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Landmark Property Development Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.13%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Landmark Property Development Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTLandmark Property - Intimation Regarding Continuation Of Registrar And Share Transfer Agent Pursuant To Amalgamation Of C B M
Aug 03, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTLandmark Property - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 08:55 PM IST ISTLandmark Property - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 05:15 PM IST ISTLandmark Property - Announcement Under Regulation 30
May 26, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTLandmark Property - Results For The Period Ended 31-03-2026

Source: Dion Global

About Landmark Property Development Company

Landmark Property Development Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L13100DL1976PLC188942 and registration number is 188942. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ambarish Chatterjee
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Gaurav Dalmia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. J K Kapur
    Director
  • Mr. D N Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Uddhav Poddar
    Director
  • Mrs. Sharmila Dalmia
    Director
  • Mr. Ajay Gulati
    Director

FAQs on Landmark Property Development Company Share Price

What is the share price of Landmark Property Development Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Landmark Property Development Company is ₹6.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Landmark Property Development Company?

The Landmark Property Development Company is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Landmark Property Development Company?

The market cap of Landmark Property Development Company is ₹85.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Landmark Property Development Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Landmark Property Development Company are ₹6.60 and ₹6.09.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Landmark Property Development Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Landmark Property Development Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Landmark Property Development Company is ₹9.75 and 52-week low of Landmark Property Development Company is ₹5.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Landmark Property Development Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Landmark Property Development Company has shown returns of -1.69% over the past day, -0.16% for the past month, -14.67% over 3 months, -18.05% over 1 year, 1.34% across 3 years, and 4.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Landmark Property Development Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Landmark Property Development Company are 57.50 and 2.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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