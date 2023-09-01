Follow Us

Landmark Property Development Company Ltd. Share Price

LANDMARK PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹7.20 Closed
19.011.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Landmark Property Development Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.10₹7.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.10₹8.80
Open Price
₹6.10
Prev. Close
₹6.05
Volume
18,89,967

Landmark Property Development Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.63
  • R28.02
  • R38.78
  • Pivot
    6.87
  • S16.48
  • S25.72
  • S35.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.186.07
  • 106.046.05
  • 206.166.04
  • 506.66.06
  • 1006.566.12
  • 2007.876.28

Landmark Property Development Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
18.8523.9325.0014.175.07339.3988.31
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Landmark Property Development Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Landmark Property Development Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Financial Result Updates
    Landmark Property Development Company Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023.
    07-Aug, 2023 | 12:57 PM
  • Outcome of Board Meeting
    Landmark Property Development Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 07, 2023.
    07-Aug, 2023 | 12:52 PM

About Landmark Property Development Company Ltd.

Landmark Property Development Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L13100DL1976PLC188942 and registration number is 188942. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gaurav Dalmia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sharmila Dalmia
    Director
  • Mr. J K Kapur
    Director
  • Mr. G B Rao
    Director
  • Mr. H C Dua
    Director
  • Mr. D N Davar
    Director
  • Mr. Ambarish Chatterjee
    Director
  • Mr. D N Singh
    Director

FAQs on Landmark Property Development Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Landmark Property Development Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Landmark Property Development Company Ltd. is ₹96.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Landmark Property Development Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Landmark Property Development Company Ltd. is -15.32 and PB ratio of Landmark Property Development Company Ltd. is 1.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Landmark Property Development Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Landmark Property Development Company Ltd. is ₹7.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Landmark Property Development Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Landmark Property Development Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Landmark Property Development Company Ltd. is ₹8.80 and 52-week low of Landmark Property Development Company Ltd. is ₹5.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

