Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Landmarc Leisure Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

LANDMARC LEISURE CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Landmarc Leisure Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.91 Closed
-0.52₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Landmarc Leisure Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.90₹2.01
₹1.91
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.63₹3.73
₹1.91
Open Price
₹2.01
Prev. Close
₹1.92
Volume
25,55,633

Source: Dion Global

Landmarc Leisure Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Landmarc Leisure Corporation		-0.526.11-4.02-12.79-28.2036.5636.71
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Landmarc Leisure Corporation has declined 28.20% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Landmarc Leisure Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Landmarc Leisure Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Landmarc Leisure Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.921.91
101.941.91
201.891.9
501.871.89
1001.91.96
2002.252.06

Source: Dion Global

Landmarc Leisure Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Landmarc Leisure Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Landmarc Leisure Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 07:45 PM IST ISTLandmarc Leisure - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 11.08.2026.
Jul 10, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTLandmarc Leisure - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 23, 2026, 12:27 AM IST ISTLandmarc Leisure - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jun 23, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTLandmarc Leisure - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 22.06.2026
Jun 22, 2026, 08:50 PM IST ISTLandmarc Leisure - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation

Source: Dion Global

About Landmarc Leisure Corporation

Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1991PLC060535 and registration number is 060535. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 98.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K R Mahadevan
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Vidhi Kasliwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. R N Jha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jaljeet Kiran Ajani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Chaudhary
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Aarti Bagdi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Landmarc Leisure Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Landmarc Leisure Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Landmarc Leisure Corporation is ₹1.91 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Landmarc Leisure Corporation?

The Landmarc Leisure Corporation is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Landmarc Leisure Corporation?

The market cap of Landmarc Leisure Corporation is ₹187.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Landmarc Leisure Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Landmarc Leisure Corporation are ₹2.01 and ₹1.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Landmarc Leisure Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Landmarc Leisure Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Landmarc Leisure Corporation is ₹3.73 and 52-week low of Landmarc Leisure Corporation is ₹1.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Landmarc Leisure Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Landmarc Leisure Corporation has shown returns of -0.52% over the past day, 6.11% for the past month, -4.02% over 3 months, -28.2% over 1 year, 36.56% across 3 years, and 36.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Landmarc Leisure Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Landmarc Leisure Corporation are -289.39 and 4.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Landmarc Leisure Corporation News

More Landmarc Leisure Corporation News
Market Pulse