Here's the live share price of Landmarc Leisure Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Landmarc Leisure Corporation
|-0.52
|6.11
|-4.02
|-12.79
|-28.20
|36.56
|36.71
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Landmarc Leisure Corporation has declined 28.20% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Landmarc Leisure Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.92
|1.91
|10
|1.94
|1.91
|20
|1.89
|1.9
|50
|1.87
|1.89
|100
|1.9
|1.96
|200
|2.25
|2.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Landmarc Leisure Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:45 PM IST IST
|Landmarc Leisure - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 11.08.2026.
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|Landmarc Leisure - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 23, 2026, 12:27 AM IST IST
|Landmarc Leisure - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jun 23, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Landmarc Leisure - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 22.06.2026
|Jun 22, 2026, 08:50 PM IST IST
|Landmarc Leisure - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Source: Dion Global
Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1991PLC060535 and registration number is 060535. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 98.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Landmarc Leisure Corporation is ₹1.91 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Landmarc Leisure Corporation is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Landmarc Leisure Corporation is ₹187.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Landmarc Leisure Corporation are ₹2.01 and ₹1.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Landmarc Leisure Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Landmarc Leisure Corporation is ₹3.73 and 52-week low of Landmarc Leisure Corporation is ₹1.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Landmarc Leisure Corporation has shown returns of -0.52% over the past day, 6.11% for the past month, -4.02% over 3 months, -28.2% over 1 year, 36.56% across 3 years, and 36.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Landmarc Leisure Corporation are -289.39 and 4.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global