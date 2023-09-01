Follow Us

Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LANDMARC LEISURE CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.66 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.66₹0.71
₹0.66
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.63₹1.15
₹0.66
Open Price
₹0.66
Prev. Close
₹0.66
Volume
0

Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.69
  • R20.73
  • R30.74
  • Pivot
    0.68
  • S10.64
  • S20.63
  • S30.59

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.980.7
  • 1010.71
  • 201.170.73
  • 500.970.81
  • 1000.670.8
  • 2000.570.71

Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-12.000-23.26-33.3373.6824.53
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.7116.3637.0041.2223.8233.19-20.45
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Nov, 2022Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd.

Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1991PLC060535 and registration number is 060535. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 80.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S D Sinha
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. K R Mahadevan
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Vidhi Kasliwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. R N Jha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jaljeet Kiran Ajani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Chaudhary
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Aarti Bagdi
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd. is ₹52.80 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd. is -14.54 and PB ratio of Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd. is 2.03 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd. is ₹.66 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd. is ₹1.15 and 52-week low of Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd. is ₹.63 as on Aug 28, 2023.

