What is the share price of Landmarc Leisure Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Landmarc Leisure Corporation is ₹1.91 as on .

What kind of stock is Landmarc Leisure Corporation? The Landmarc Leisure Corporation is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Landmarc Leisure Corporation? The market cap of Landmarc Leisure Corporation is ₹187.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Landmarc Leisure Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Landmarc Leisure Corporation are ₹2.01 and ₹1.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Landmarc Leisure Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Landmarc Leisure Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Landmarc Leisure Corporation is ₹3.73 and 52-week low of Landmarc Leisure Corporation is ₹1.63 as on .

How has the Landmarc Leisure Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Landmarc Leisure Corporation has shown returns of -0.52% over the past day, 6.11% for the past month, -4.02% over 3 months, -28.2% over 1 year, 36.56% across 3 years, and 36.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Landmarc Leisure Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Landmarc Leisure Corporation are -289.39 and 4.27 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global