Here's the live share price of Lancor Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lancor Holdings
|-2.75
|-0.12
|4.78
|-13.82
|17.72
|-9.13
|21.12
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lancor Holdings has gained 17.72% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Lancor Holdings has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25.8
|26.13
|10
|25.33
|25.9
|20
|25.72
|25.69
|50
|25.13
|25.3
|100
|24.14
|25.01
|200
|25.12
|25.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lancor Holdings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|LancorHoldings - Board Meeting Intimation for Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) R
|Jul 10, 2026, 07:02 PM IST IST
|LancorHoldings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 11, 2026, 05:49 AM IST IST
|LancorHoldings - Announcement Under Reg 30(LODR)- Project Update
|May 30, 2026, 02:00 AM IST IST
|LancorHoldings - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|May 30, 2026, 01:56 AM IST IST
|LancorHoldings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
Source: Dion Global
Lancor Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921TN1985PLC049092 and registration number is 049092. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 119.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lancor Holdings is ₹25.44 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lancor Holdings is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lancor Holdings is ₹187.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lancor Holdings are ₹27.66 and ₹25.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lancor Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lancor Holdings is ₹33.30 and 52-week low of Lancor Holdings is ₹18.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lancor Holdings has shown returns of -1.2% over the past day, -0.12% for the past month, 4.78% over 3 months, 17.72% over 1 year, -9.13% across 3 years, and 21.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lancor Holdings are 4.63 and 0.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.18 per annum.
Source: Dion Global