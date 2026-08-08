What is the share price of Lancor Holdings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lancor Holdings is ₹25.44 as on .

What kind of stock is Lancor Holdings? The Lancor Holdings is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lancor Holdings? The market cap of Lancor Holdings is ₹187.11 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lancor Holdings? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lancor Holdings are ₹27.66 and ₹25.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lancor Holdings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lancor Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lancor Holdings is ₹33.30 and 52-week low of Lancor Holdings is ₹18.24 as on .

How has the Lancor Holdings performed historically in terms of returns? The Lancor Holdings has shown returns of -1.2% over the past day, -0.12% for the past month, 4.78% over 3 months, 17.72% over 1 year, -9.13% across 3 years, and 21.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lancor Holdings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lancor Holdings are 4.63 and 0.78 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.18 per annum.

Source: Dion Global