MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue & A.G.M.
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Lancor Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921TN1985PLC049092 and registration number is 049092. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 105.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Lancor Holdings Ltd. is ₹228.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lancor Holdings Ltd. is 563.81 and PB ratio of Lancor Holdings Ltd. is 1.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lancor Holdings Ltd. is ₹37.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lancor Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lancor Holdings Ltd. is ₹41.40 and 52-week low of Lancor Holdings Ltd. is ₹15.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.