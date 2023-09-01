Follow Us

LANCOR HOLDINGS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹37.55 Closed
4.981.78
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Lancor Holdings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.10₹37.55
₹37.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.81₹41.40
₹37.55
Open Price
₹35.79
Prev. Close
₹35.77
Volume
85,263

Lancor Holdings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R138.7
  • R239.85
  • R342.15
  • Pivot
    36.4
  • S135.25
  • S232.95
  • S331.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 531.1534.99
  • 1030.835.49
  • 2028.3935.59
  • 5027.6633.63
  • 10027.7730.12
  • 20024.9425.9

Lancor Holdings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.3810.0746.7998.40109.001,241.07131.31
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Lancor Holdings Ltd. Share Holdings

Lancor Holdings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Jul, 2023Board MeetingBonus issue & A.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Lancor Holdings Ltd.

Lancor Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921TN1985PLC049092 and registration number is 049092. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 105.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R V Shekar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. S Sridharan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. S Vasudevan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. K Harishankar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Gowri Ramachandran
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Lancor Holdings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lancor Holdings Ltd.?

The market cap of Lancor Holdings Ltd. is ₹228.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lancor Holdings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lancor Holdings Ltd. is 563.81 and PB ratio of Lancor Holdings Ltd. is 1.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lancor Holdings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lancor Holdings Ltd. is ₹37.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lancor Holdings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lancor Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lancor Holdings Ltd. is ₹41.40 and 52-week low of Lancor Holdings Ltd. is ₹15.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

