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Lancor Holdings Share Price

NSE
BSE

LANCOR HOLDINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Lancor Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹25.44 Closed
-1.20₹ -0.31
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lancor Holdings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.40₹27.66
₹25.44
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.24₹33.30
₹25.44
Open Price
₹27.10
Prev. Close
₹25.75
Volume
23,756

Source: Dion Global

Lancor Holdings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lancor Holdings		-2.75-0.124.78-13.8217.72-9.1321.12
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lancor Holdings has gained 17.72% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Lancor Holdings has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Lancor Holdings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lancor Holdings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
525.826.13
1025.3325.9
2025.7225.69
5025.1325.3
10024.1425.01
20025.1225.13

Source: Dion Global

Lancor Holdings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lancor Holdings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Lancor Holdings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTLancorHoldings - Board Meeting Intimation for Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) R
Jul 10, 2026, 07:02 PM IST ISTLancorHoldings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 11, 2026, 05:49 AM IST ISTLancorHoldings - Announcement Under Reg 30(LODR)- Project Update
May 30, 2026, 02:00 AM IST ISTLancorHoldings - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
May 30, 2026, 01:56 AM IST ISTLancorHoldings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Source: Dion Global

About Lancor Holdings

Lancor Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921TN1985PLC049092 and registration number is 049092. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 119.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. R V Shekar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. S Sridharan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. S Vasudevan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. K Harishankar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Gowri Ramachandran
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vinodhini Sendhil Manian
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Lancor Holdings Share Price

What is the share price of Lancor Holdings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lancor Holdings is ₹25.44 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lancor Holdings?

The Lancor Holdings is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lancor Holdings?

The market cap of Lancor Holdings is ₹187.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lancor Holdings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lancor Holdings are ₹27.66 and ₹25.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lancor Holdings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lancor Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lancor Holdings is ₹33.30 and 52-week low of Lancor Holdings is ₹18.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Lancor Holdings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lancor Holdings has shown returns of -1.2% over the past day, -0.12% for the past month, 4.78% over 3 months, 17.72% over 1 year, -9.13% across 3 years, and 21.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lancor Holdings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lancor Holdings are 4.63 and 0.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.18 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Lancor Holdings News

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