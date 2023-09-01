Follow Us

LANCER CONTAINER LINES LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹149.70 Closed
00
As on Apr 28, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lancer Container Lines Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹147.60₹154.00
₹149.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹88.30₹259.00
₹149.70
Open Price
₹151.95
Prev. Close
₹149.70
Volume
0

Lancer Container Lines Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1153.27
  • R2156.83
  • R3159.67
  • Pivot
    150.43
  • S1146.87
  • S2144.03
  • S3140.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5412.97151.86
  • 10399.24154.22
  • 20360.69155.87
  • 50302.63163.84
  • 100262.34173.37
  • 200147.94164.36

Lancer Container Lines Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.803.03-15.47-30.9038.5838.5838.58
5.979.0223.2825.85-23.12-18.31-18.31
-0.23-2.597.620.6724.2973.1870.86
0.53-11.36-2.53-24.95-25.39137.64129.75
-0.59-7.42-8.5720.4910.32314.93118.12
0.83-9.46-13.05-10.44-19.3582.94105.90
2.558.328.256.33-17.609.09-34.52
0.46-4.91119.89442.09224.616,591.892,025.32
1.489.8346.5960.5652.5176.6135.02
-0.68-7.983.8912.86-8.05114.99-48.33
-10.35-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78
4.72-6.9236.0073.05-2.8198.1998.19
-3.77-6.9514.6539.42320.12395.37159.30
00101.33102.68103.50101.33100.93
-0.41-8.67-11.31-8.334.94323.43290.65
-5.88-4.98-0.9131.2566.89205.08294.98
-8.9328.3725.3526.47163.09204.43231.93
7.47-8.33-15.38-41.93-53.53139.137.47
24.3612.79-16.38-26.52-67.01-58.90-89.50
9.2532.6349.4148.2421.9461.46-20.67

Lancer Container Lines Ltd. Share Holdings

Lancer Container Lines Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results, Bonus & A.G.M
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingStock Split

About Lancer Container Lines Ltd.

Lancer Container Lines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74990MH2011PLC214448 and registration number is 214448. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 595.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Abdul Khalik Chataiwala
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Amol Mohan Shirke
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Praful Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Ranjana Sandeep Shinde
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Ameeta Ramesh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Babu Sankara
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narayanan Moolanghat Variyam
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lancer Container Lines Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lancer Container Lines Ltd.?

The market cap of Lancer Container Lines Ltd. is ₹945.27 Cr as on Apr 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lancer Container Lines Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lancer Container Lines Ltd. is 26.86 and PB ratio of Lancer Container Lines Ltd. is 5.66 as on Apr 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Lancer Container Lines Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lancer Container Lines Ltd. is ₹149.70 as on Apr 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lancer Container Lines Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lancer Container Lines Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lancer Container Lines Ltd. is ₹259.00 and 52-week low of Lancer Container Lines Ltd. is ₹88.30 as on Apr 28, 2023.

