Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.80
|3.03
|-15.47
|-30.90
|38.58
|38.58
|38.58
|5.97
|9.02
|23.28
|25.85
|-23.12
|-18.31
|-18.31
|-0.23
|-2.59
|7.62
|0.67
|24.29
|73.18
|70.86
|0.53
|-11.36
|-2.53
|-24.95
|-25.39
|137.64
|129.75
|-0.59
|-7.42
|-8.57
|20.49
|10.32
|314.93
|118.12
|0.83
|-9.46
|-13.05
|-10.44
|-19.35
|82.94
|105.90
|2.55
|8.32
|8.25
|6.33
|-17.60
|9.09
|-34.52
|0.46
|-4.91
|119.89
|442.09
|224.61
|6,591.89
|2,025.32
|1.48
|9.83
|46.59
|60.56
|52.51
|76.61
|35.02
|-0.68
|-7.98
|3.89
|12.86
|-8.05
|114.99
|-48.33
|-10.35
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|4.72
|-6.92
|36.00
|73.05
|-2.81
|98.19
|98.19
|-3.77
|-6.95
|14.65
|39.42
|320.12
|395.37
|159.30
|0
|0
|101.33
|102.68
|103.50
|101.33
|100.93
|-0.41
|-8.67
|-11.31
|-8.33
|4.94
|323.43
|290.65
|-5.88
|-4.98
|-0.91
|31.25
|66.89
|205.08
|294.98
|-8.93
|28.37
|25.35
|26.47
|163.09
|204.43
|231.93
|7.47
|-8.33
|-15.38
|-41.93
|-53.53
|139.13
|7.47
|24.36
|12.79
|-16.38
|-26.52
|-67.01
|-58.90
|-89.50
|9.25
|32.63
|49.41
|48.24
|21.94
|61.46
|-20.67
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results, Bonus & A.G.M
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
Lancer Container Lines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74990MH2011PLC214448 and registration number is 214448. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 595.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Lancer Container Lines Ltd. is ₹945.27 Cr as on Apr 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lancer Container Lines Ltd. is 26.86 and PB ratio of Lancer Container Lines Ltd. is 5.66 as on Apr 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lancer Container Lines Ltd. is ₹149.70 as on Apr 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lancer Container Lines Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lancer Container Lines Ltd. is ₹259.00 and 52-week low of Lancer Container Lines Ltd. is ₹88.30 as on Apr 28, 2023.