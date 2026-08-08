Here's the live share price of Lancer Container Lines along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lancer Container Lines
|4.82
|2.40
|-2.74
|-6.41
|-15.88
|-46.32
|6.33
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lancer Container Lines has declined 15.88% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Lancer Container Lines has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.2
|10.1
|10
|10.18
|10.15
|20
|10.28
|10.26
|50
|10.45
|10.36
|100
|10.14
|10.57
|200
|11.51
|12.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lancer Container Lines saw a rise in promoter holding to 35.07%, while DII stake decreased to 1.55%, FII holding fell to 0.42%, and public shareholding moved down to 62.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|57,80,096
|0.08
|6.54
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|Lancer Container - Board Meeting Intimation for The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 20, 2026, 06:03 AM IST IST
|Lancer Container - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|Lancer Container - Intimation Of Receipt Of In-Principle Approval From BSE Limited For Issue Of 1,85,18,518 Equity Shares Of
|Jul 13, 2026, 06:16 AM IST IST
|Lancer Container - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 06:20 AM IST IST
|Lancer Container - Intimation Of Receipt Of Trading Approval From BSE Limited For 10,28,69,409 Equity Shares Of The Company O
Source: Dion Global
Lancer Container Lines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74990MH2011PLC214448 and registration number is 214448. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 176.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lancer Container Lines is ₹10.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lancer Container Lines is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lancer Container Lines is ₹376.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lancer Container Lines are ₹11.50 and ₹10.21.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lancer Container Lines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lancer Container Lines is ₹22.37 and 52-week low of Lancer Container Lines is ₹7.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lancer Container Lines has shown returns of 5.55% over the past day, 2.4% for the past month, -2.74% over 3 months, -15.88% over 1 year, -46.32% across 3 years, and 6.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lancer Container Lines are 66.98 and 0.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global