What is the share price of Lancer Container Lines? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lancer Container Lines is ₹10.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Lancer Container Lines? The Lancer Container Lines is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lancer Container Lines? The market cap of Lancer Container Lines is ₹376.23 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lancer Container Lines? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lancer Container Lines are ₹11.50 and ₹10.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lancer Container Lines? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lancer Container Lines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lancer Container Lines is ₹22.37 and 52-week low of Lancer Container Lines is ₹7.16 as on .

How has the Lancer Container Lines performed historically in terms of returns? The Lancer Container Lines has shown returns of 5.55% over the past day, 2.4% for the past month, -2.74% over 3 months, -15.88% over 1 year, -46.32% across 3 years, and 6.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lancer Container Lines? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lancer Container Lines are 66.98 and 0.54 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global