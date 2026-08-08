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Lancer Container Lines Share Price

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BSE

LANCER CONTAINER LINES

Smallcap | BSE
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Here's the live share price of Lancer Container Lines along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.65 Closed
5.55₹ 0.56
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lancer Container Lines Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.21₹11.50
₹10.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.16₹22.37
₹10.65
Open Price
₹10.28
Prev. Close
₹10.09
Volume
5,08,454

Source: Dion Global

Lancer Container Lines Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lancer Container Lines		4.822.40-2.74-6.41-15.88-46.326.33
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lancer Container Lines has declined 15.88% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Lancer Container Lines has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).

Lancer Container Lines Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lancer Container Lines Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.210.1
1010.1810.15
2010.2810.26
5010.4510.36
10010.1410.57
20011.5112.08

Source: Dion Global

Lancer Container Lines Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lancer Container Lines saw a rise in promoter holding to 35.07%, while DII stake decreased to 1.55%, FII holding fell to 0.42%, and public shareholding moved down to 62.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Lancer Container Lines Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
57,80,0960.086.54

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Lancer Container Lines Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTLancer Container - Board Meeting Intimation for The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 20, 2026, 06:03 AM IST ISTLancer Container - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 14, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTLancer Container - Intimation Of Receipt Of In-Principle Approval From BSE Limited For Issue Of 1,85,18,518 Equity Shares Of
Jul 13, 2026, 06:16 AM IST ISTLancer Container - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 06:20 AM IST ISTLancer Container - Intimation Of Receipt Of Trading Approval From BSE Limited For 10,28,69,409 Equity Shares Of The Company O

Source: Dion Global

About Lancer Container Lines

Lancer Container Lines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74990MH2011PLC214448 and registration number is 214448. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 176.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Abdul Khalik Chataiwala
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sumit Sunil Sadh
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Praful Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Narayanan Moolanghat Variyam
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ameeta Ramesh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vijayshri Krishnan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lancer Container Lines Share Price

What is the share price of Lancer Container Lines?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lancer Container Lines is ₹10.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lancer Container Lines?

The Lancer Container Lines is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lancer Container Lines?

The market cap of Lancer Container Lines is ₹376.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lancer Container Lines?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lancer Container Lines are ₹11.50 and ₹10.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lancer Container Lines?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lancer Container Lines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lancer Container Lines is ₹22.37 and 52-week low of Lancer Container Lines is ₹7.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Lancer Container Lines performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lancer Container Lines has shown returns of 5.55% over the past day, 2.4% for the past month, -2.74% over 3 months, -15.88% over 1 year, -46.32% across 3 years, and 6.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lancer Container Lines?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lancer Container Lines are 66.98 and 0.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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