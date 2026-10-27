India’s Rs 2.12 lakh crore defence procurement approvals have opened up a substantial pipeline of potential orders for domestic manufacturers, spanning defence electronics, air defence, helicopters, artillery, unmanned aerial systems and naval platforms. Defence analysts see the approvals as part of a multi-year expansion in domestic defence manufacturing, although they differ on how quickly the proposals will translate into contracts and revenue.



While several analysts see Bharat Electronics as a broad beneficiary, the consensus is that the approval value should not be mistaken for confirmed company orders. The pace of tenders, technical evaluations, commercial negotiations and final contract awards will determine the eventual business impact.

What has the DAC approved?

Approved by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on October 26, the proposals cover the Army, Navy and Indian Air Force, with around 82% of the proposed procurement value expected to be sourced from Indian industry.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) has one of the broadest potential opportunities across radars, electronic warfare, air defence and counter-drone systems. Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Bharat Dynamics (BDL), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), BEML, Solar Industries India, specialist drone manufacturers, electronics component suppliers and shipbuilders also have exposure to individual requirements.

Defence stocks to watch: BEL, HAL, L&T and drone makers

FinancialExpress.com spoke with defence analysts to understand which listed companies are best positioned to benefit from the Rs 2.12 lakh crore package, which procurement categories offer potential opportunities, and how long it could take for the approvals to translate into actual orders and revenue

Harshit Patel, Co-head of Research at Equirus Securities, described BEL as “the most direct and broadest beneficiary” of the package. Its potential exposure spans Air Force air defence radars, fire-control and command systems, naval electronic warfare, counter-drone equipment, surveillance systems and weather radars.

Pankaj Kumar, VP Fundamental Research at Kotak Neo, also sees a broad opportunity set for BEL across the Gun Shot Response System (GSRS), counter-unmanned aerial systems, surveillance and strike systems, the Active Offboard Decoy System (AODS), air defence and the X-band weather radar. Kumar identifies HAL’s exposure to two helicopter programmes, BDL’s exposure to VSHORADS and Air Force weapons, and opportunities for companies across the drone ecosystem.

Ankit Soni, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, views the approvals against the backdrop of a longer defence spending cycle. “India’s defence sector is entering a multi-year structural upcycle, supported by three factors. Budgeted capital expenditure is set to grow steadily over FY2026-30E. Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) approvals are accelerating, with cumulative approvals of Rs 18.9 trillion in FY2023-YTD FY27, against Rs 9.2 trillion over FY13-22,” Soni said.

Sunny Agrawal, Head of Fundamental Equity Research at SBI Securities, identifies BEL, HAL, BEML, L&T, Bharat Forge, Solar Industries India, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Data Patterns, Astra Microwave and Zen Technologies among the stocks to watch based on their business exposure to the approved requirements.

Harshit Kapadia, Vice President for Capital Goods, Consumer Electricals and Consumer Electronics at Elara Securities, has mapped the individual requirements to a wider range of companies. His assessment identifies BEML, Tata Advanced Systems and Bharat Forge for high-mobility vehicles; L&T for the Self-Propelled Tracked Gun System; Hindustan Aeronautics for helicopters; and BEL, Zen Technologies, Axiscades and Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. for platform-based counter-drone systems. Kapadia also identifies ideaForge, Adani Defence and Solar Industries India Ltd. across surveillance UAVs, integrated surveillance and strike systems, and long-range kamikaze drones.

The table summarises the companies and potential areas of exposure identified in the analysts’ assessments. Inclusion does not mean that a company has secured, or will necessarily secure, an order.

Key beneficiaries of DAC’s latest procurement push

Company or group Potential procurement opportunity BEL Radars, electronic warfare, air defence, counter-drone systems, naval decoys and weather radar HAL Army and Air Force helicopter requirements BDL VSHORADS and Air Force weapons L&T Self-propelled artillery, including K-9 Vajra, and naval platforms BEML, Bharat Forge, Tata Advanced Systems High-mobility vehicles, artillery and land-defence systems Solar Industries, Zen Technologies, ideaForge, Paras Defence, NIBE, Adani Defence Surveillance UAVs, long-range drones, kamikaze drones and counter-drone systems Data Patterns, Astra Microwave Radar, defence electronics, RF and electronic warfare components Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Cochin Shipyard, GRSE Naval platforms and shipbuilding

Rs 2.12 lakh crore defence package: What the services will buy

The Army’s proposals include High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs), a Self-Propelled Tracked Gun System, a Gun Shot Response System, Light Multi Role Helicopters (LMRH), Very Short Range Air Defence Systems (VSHORADS), platform-based counter-drone systems, long-range unmanned aerial systems, surveillance UAVs, an Integrated Surveillance and Strike System, and a Long Range Kamikaze Drone System.

The Navy’s proposals cover an Active Offboard Decoy System and major naval platforms. The Indian Air Force’s requirements include helicopters, air defence systems, weapons and a Mobile X-band Doppler Weather Radar System.

The proposed acquisitions cover both large military platforms and specialised electronics. The HMV requirement is intended to support military mobility and logistics, while the tracked gun system is aimed at strengthening firepower for mechanised formations. The GSRS is intended to provide real-time situational awareness, and counter-drone systems are designed to protect military assets against unmanned aerial threats.

The helicopter requirement covers reconnaissance, surveillance, combat support, search and rescue, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. The naval decoy system is intended to counter anti-ship missile threats, while the mobile X-band radar will support localised weather surveillance.

The government has said around 82% of the proposed procurement value is expected to be sourced from Indian industry. That domestic sourcing share supports the opportunity for local manufacturers, but individual awards will still depend on the procurement process and the capabilities of competing suppliers.

BEL: Defence electronics opportunity spans all three services

BEL’s potential participation covers several major electronics requirements in the package. Equirus Securities’ Patel said the company could supply Air Force air defence radars, fire-control systems and command-and-control equipment. The naval AODS requirement also fits its Shakti naval electronic warfare business, while new naval platforms could create opportunities for sensors, electronic warfare equipment and combat management systems.

Patel also pointed to BEL’s potential role in the Integrated Surveillance and Strike System and counter-drone systems mounted on tanks. BEL already builds the DRDO-developed D4 anti-drone system, and Patel noted that the company has previously sold X-band Doppler weather radars.

Kotak’s Kumar identified BEL across GSRS, counter-UAS, surveillance and strike systems, naval decoys, air defence and weather radar. Kapadia’s Elara Securities note lists BEL as a potential beneficiary of the platform-based counter-UAS requirement and naval AODS, while also identifying it in the Air Force air defence and mobile X-band radar categories.

The breadth of these requirements gives BEL several potential routes to participate. However, the eventual order value will depend on tender conditions, the procurement route and the allocation of work among suppliers. Electronics orders associated with new naval platforms may also follow the initial shipbuilding contracts rather than arrive at the same time.

HAL, BDL and land-defence companies have separate opportunities

HAL is exposed to helicopter procurement for the Army and Air Force, including the LMRH requirement. Kumar also listed exposure to two helicopter programmes, while SBI Securities’ Agrawal noted HAL as a potential beneficiary of the Army and Air Force helicopter requirements. The eventual benefit will depend on platform selection, procurement allocation and formal contract awards.

BDL is positioned for VSHORADS and Air Force weapons requirements. Patel identifies VSHORADS and Air Force air defence missiles as potential opportunities for the company. As with other programmes, the approval does not guarantee that every requirement will proceed to a signed contract or that a particular company will receive the award.

For land systems, L&T is a key company to watch for the Self-Propelled Tracked Gun System, identified in Kapadia’s Elara Securities assessment as the K-9 Vajra programme. Patel said L&T’s position is supported by its existing supplier role and production line at Hazira. The Army proposal had been with the Defence Procurement Board since June 2026, and Patel sees the possibility of a contract within six to 12 months.

BEML could benefit from the Army’s HMV requirement, alongside Tata Advanced Systems and Bharat Forge, according to Kapadia. Agrawal also identifies BEML’s military mobility exposure and Bharat Forge’s artillery and land-defence activities as relevant to the package. The final outcome for these companies will depend on tender participation, vendor selection and the contract structure.

Drone and counter-drone stocks face multiple procurement opportunities

The package includes several unmanned and counter-unmanned systems, potentially creating opportunities for companies that manufacture surveillance UAVs, long-range drones, loitering munitions and equipment designed to protect military platforms from hostile drones.

Patel named Zen Technologies, Paras Defence, ideaForge, Solar Industries India and NIBE as companies whose capabilities may fit these requirements. He cautioned that competitive tenders could limit the size of individual orders.

Kapadia’s Elara Securities assessment also identified Adani Defence in several drone-related categories. It maps ideaForge and Adani Defence to surveillance UAVs, Solar Industries and Adani Defence to the Integrated Surveillance and Strike System, and Solar Industries and Adani Defence to the Long Range Kamikaze Drone System. For platform-based counter-UAS systems, Elara lists BEL, Zen Technologies, Axiscades and Apollo Micro Systems as potential beneficiaries.

Patel pointed out that NIBE and Tata Advanced Systems had an early position in the kamikaze-drone segment after sharing a Rs 1,580 crore loitering-munition order signed in August 2026. That earlier order provides context for their capabilities, but it does not guarantee either company a share of the latest procurement.

Soni also identified Zen Technologies, ideaForge, Paras Defence and Data Patterns among companies with exposure to unmanned systems, kamikaze drones and counter-drone equipment. Agrawal’s SBI Securities assessment points to Solar Industries for long-range kamikaze drone and ammunition-related opportunities, and to Zen Technologies for counter-UAS systems, subject to specifications, competitive bidding and vendor selection.

The opportunity is spread across several different systems rather than a single tender. The number of competing suppliers, technical specifications and evaluation process will determine how much of the proposed procurement translates into orders for each company.

Data Patterns and Astra Microwave may benefit through components

Data Patterns and Astra Microwave could gain through their supply of radar and electronic warfare processors, RF modules and related electronics. Patel said their potential participation would come through BEL, DRDO and shipyard programmes, adding: “The benefit is real but indirect and comes later.”

SBI Securities’ Agrawal pointed out that both companies are among the stocks to watch because of their exposure to defence electronics, surveillance, radar, air defence and RF or microwave systems. Kapadia lists Astra Microwave and Data Patterns as potential beneficiaries of the mobile X-band radar requirement.

Their exposure differs from that of a prime contractor. Component suppliers may receive work through larger defence companies or programme partners, and revenue timing will depend on the progress of the wider programme and the placement of component orders.

GRSE, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Cochin Shipyard are also relevant because of the naval platform requirements. L&T has potential exposure to naval platforms as well. Shipbuilding contracts and the electronics orders associated with new vessels may follow different schedules, meaning equipment suppliers could receive orders after the initial platform awards.

Defence procurement timeline: When could orders and revenue arrive?

The distinction between an Acceptance of Necessity and a signed contract is central to understanding the financial impact of the package. AoN is an initial in-principle approval under the defence procurement process. Further stages can include requests for proposals, technical bids and evaluations, commercial negotiations and final government approvals. Large contracts may also require clearance from the Cabinet Committee on Security.

Kumar said, “We expect the earnings impact to be back-ended.” He noted that the request-for-proposal-to-contract process typically involves a lag of one to two years, with meaningful order accruals expected mainly in FY28 to FY30. Kotak Neo estimates around Rs 7 lakh crore in new orders over FY27 to FY29 and says cumulative AoN approvals since FY24 have crossed Rs 20 lakh crore.

Mirae Asset Sharekhan’s Soni expects the latest approvals to take considerably longer to translate into business. “AoN is only initial approval and contracts take time. After initial approvals RFP issuance, Technical bids after which commercial negotiations takes time and we presume that major contracts awarding from the given AoN apporvals to take place in and around 2029-30 and start generating revenues from 2031,” he said.

The two estimates reflect different expectations for the procurement schedule. Kumar points to a typical one-to-two-year gap between requests for proposals and contracts, while Soni expects major awards from these approvals around 2029-30 and revenue to begin from 2031. The actual timeline will vary by programme, procurement route and supplier.

Kumar said, “Within our coverage universe, BEL and HAL remain our preferred plays.” Kotak Neo maintains an ADD rating on HAL with a fair value of Rs 5,305 and on BEL with a fair value of Rs 410.

L&T and drone makers could see earlier milestones, while large platforms may take longer

Patel’s assessment suggested that some programmes could progress earlier than others. L&T’s additional K-9 Vajra opportunity may move relatively quickly because it involves an existing supplier and an established production line. Patel sees the possibility of a contract within six to 12 months.

Drone and counter-drone companies, including Solar Industries, NIBE, ideaForge, Zen Technologies and Paras Defence, could also see contracts within six to 12 months, followed by deliveries within a year. Patel expects revenue from these opportunities to begin contributing from FY28, depending on the pace of awards and execution.

BEL and BDL could see orders for naval decoys, Air Force air defence, counter-drone systems and weather radar over a longer period. Patel estimated that some contracts could take 12 to 18 months, with revenue contributions extending into FY29. He also cautioned that BEL’s FY27 order intake still depends on older approvals, including QRSAM, the Dharashakti electronic warfare system and Army MRSAM missiles, rather than the latest package alone.

Major naval platforms and light helicopters could take longer still. Patel estimated that these programmes may need two to four years to reach contracts. The helicopter procurement process has faced repeated delays, with Tata-Airbus, Adani-Leonardo and Bell among the competing suppliers. Patel noted that the order could be split between the two lowest bidders, making the eventual allocation important for the companies involved.

Past procurement outcomes also show why AoN approvals should not be treated as guaranteed revenue. Patel cited the original VSHORADS tender, which lapsed, as well as the Ka-226T helicopter and Integrated Air Defence Weapon System programmes, which were scrapped.

What defence stock investors should watch next

The next milestones are tender issuance, technical evaluation, vendor selection, commercial negotiations and contract signing. These will determine which companies secure work and how much of the approved procurement value turns into orders. The domestic sourcing share of around 82% creates a substantial potential role for Indian manufacturers, but it does not guarantee awards for every company identified by analysts.

The eventual commercial benefit will depend on the conversion of approvals into signed contracts, the share awarded to each supplier and the pace of execution.