Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday it has secured a ‘Baa1’ long term issuer rating with a ‘Stable’ outlook from global rating firm Moody’s Ratings. The ratings is two notches above country’s sovereign ratings of “Baa3”.

Reliance Industries is also rated two notches above country’s sovereign ratings by S&P Global Ratings.

L&T’’s ‘Baa1’ rating signifies a quality investment-grade credit profile, reflecting strong capacity to meet financial commitments and a low level of credit risk. It also underscores L&T’s prudent financial management and consistent operational performance, the company said .

The ‘Stable’ outlook reflects expectations that L&T and its core international subsidiaries will maintain strict fiscal discipline, comfortable leverage levels and healthy operating margins as high-margin engineering services and large-scale EPC projects in West Asia continue to scale. It said.

Moody’s has also assigned a matching ‘Baa1’ rating to L&T Hydrocarbon Saudi Company (a subsidiary of L&T), reflecting the business vertical’s tight operational integration with the parent Company and the strategic importance of Larsen & Toubro’s West Asia operations.