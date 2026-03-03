Here's the live share price of Lamosaic India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Lamosaic India has declined 31.09% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -51.45%.
Lamosaic India’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lamosaic India
|-0.37
|-6.30
|-27.70
|-30.25
|-50.46
|-46.24
|-31.09
|Century Plyboards (India)
|-3.31
|-12.66
|-10.11
|-6.43
|1.69
|12.63
|17.99
|Greenlam Industries
|-1.86
|-7.18
|-6.95
|-1.81
|4.08
|14.77
|19.65
|Stylam Industries
|-0.14
|0.95
|4.29
|36.81
|47.07
|26.06
|11.59
|Greenply Industries
|-6.40
|-10.88
|-26.56
|-31.28
|-22.39
|15.28
|2.17
|Greenpanel Industries
|-2.94
|-8.07
|-16.94
|-25.26
|-18.15
|-10.65
|2.75
|Rushil Decor
|-7.43
|-13.78
|-25.74
|-37.87
|-30.17
|-17.08
|-1.27
|Archidply Industries
|-4.25
|-11.42
|-11.86
|-19.24
|-3.49
|10.44
|16.80
|Airo Lam
|-3.90
|-3.01
|-12.24
|-18.52
|-9.95
|7.15
|26.98
|The Western India Plywood
|-1.90
|-0.03
|-6.76
|-11.83
|-21.05
|20.37
|22.62
|Sylvan Plyboard (India)
|-6.05
|-6.54
|-28.29
|-38.61
|-34.78
|-13.40
|-8.27
|Archidply Decor
|-8.20
|-9.14
|-11.13
|-21.76
|8.90
|3.37
|16.78
Over the last one year, Lamosaic India has declined 50.46% compared to peers like Century Plyboards (India) (1.69%), Greenlam Industries (4.08%), Stylam Industries (47.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Lamosaic India has underperformed peers relative to Century Plyboards (India) (17.99%) and Greenlam Industries (19.65%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|27.18
|26.67
|10
|27.38
|27.19
|20
|28.35
|28.16
|50
|31.51
|30.81
|100
|35.26
|33.89
|200
|36.86
|41.11
In the latest quarter, Lamosaic India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Lamosaic India fact sheet for more information
Lamosaic India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31001PN2023PLC221416 and registration number is 221416. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plywood/Laminates. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 143.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lamosaic India is ₹26.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Lamosaic India is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Lamosaic India is ₹27.65 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lamosaic India are ₹26.75 and ₹24.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lamosaic India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lamosaic India is ₹55.10 and 52-week low of Lamosaic India is ₹24.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Lamosaic India has shown returns of 3.48% over the past day, -9.01% for the past month, -29.42% over 3 months, -51.45% over 1 year, -46.24% across 3 years, and -31.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lamosaic India are 0.00 and 1.51 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.