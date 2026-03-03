Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Lamosaic India Share Price

NSE
BSE

LAMOSAIC INDIA

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Lamosaic India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹26.75 Closed
3.48₹ 0.90
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:46 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Lamosaic India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.30₹26.75
₹26.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.30₹55.10
₹26.75
Open Price
₹25.85
Prev. Close
₹25.85
Volume
3,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Lamosaic India has declined 31.09% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -51.45%.

Lamosaic India’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Lamosaic India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lamosaic India		-0.37-6.30-27.70-30.25-50.46-46.24-31.09
Century Plyboards (India)		-3.31-12.66-10.11-6.431.6912.6317.99
Greenlam Industries		-1.86-7.18-6.95-1.814.0814.7719.65
Stylam Industries		-0.140.954.2936.8147.0726.0611.59
Greenply Industries		-6.40-10.88-26.56-31.28-22.3915.282.17
Greenpanel Industries		-2.94-8.07-16.94-25.26-18.15-10.652.75
Rushil Decor		-7.43-13.78-25.74-37.87-30.17-17.08-1.27
Archidply Industries		-4.25-11.42-11.86-19.24-3.4910.4416.80
Airo Lam		-3.90-3.01-12.24-18.52-9.957.1526.98
The Western India Plywood		-1.90-0.03-6.76-11.83-21.0520.3722.62
Sylvan Plyboard (India)		-6.05-6.54-28.29-38.61-34.78-13.40-8.27
Archidply Decor		-8.20-9.14-11.13-21.768.903.3716.78

Over the last one year, Lamosaic India has declined 50.46% compared to peers like Century Plyboards (India) (1.69%), Greenlam Industries (4.08%), Stylam Industries (47.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Lamosaic India has underperformed peers relative to Century Plyboards (India) (17.99%) and Greenlam Industries (19.65%).

Lamosaic India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Lamosaic India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
527.1826.67
1027.3827.19
2028.3528.16
5031.5130.81
10035.2633.89
20036.8641.11

Lamosaic India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lamosaic India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Lamosaic India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Lamosaic India fact sheet for more information

About Lamosaic India

Lamosaic India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31001PN2023PLC221416 and registration number is 221416. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plywood/Laminates. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 143.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Juthalal Visaria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jitesh Khushalchand Mamaniya
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jay Manilal Chheda
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Chand Mal Tak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pulkit Dagra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Monika Kushwaha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lamosaic India Share Price

What is the share price of Lamosaic India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lamosaic India is ₹26.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lamosaic India?

The Lamosaic India is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lamosaic India?

The market cap of Lamosaic India is ₹27.65 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lamosaic India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lamosaic India are ₹26.75 and ₹24.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lamosaic India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lamosaic India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lamosaic India is ₹55.10 and 52-week low of Lamosaic India is ₹24.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Lamosaic India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lamosaic India has shown returns of 3.48% over the past day, -9.01% for the past month, -29.42% over 3 months, -51.45% over 1 year, -46.24% across 3 years, and -31.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lamosaic India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lamosaic India are 0.00 and 1.51 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Lamosaic India News

More Lamosaic India News
icon
Market Pulse