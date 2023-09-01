Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.13
|-0.34
|-22.99
|1.93
|58.40
|391.83
|164.90
|8.83
|20.84
|32.45
|29.94
|26.60
|601.35
|462.02
|8.05
|22.60
|22.98
|27.13
|7.46
|513.95
|485.37
|4.59
|8.17
|18.99
|26.09
|19.80
|139.70
|80.26
|0.69
|14.25
|29.46
|85.59
|51.63
|239.83
|210.52
|11.63
|30.49
|25.57
|49.62
|40.37
|704.36
|229.79
|11.37
|4.80
|13.40
|12.47
|-8.03
|146.55
|29.93
|3.73
|9.23
|2.17
|15.73
|-28.94
|311.35
|435.49
|0.38
|-0.38
|-16.19
|-50.24
|-17.05
|44.94
|44.94
|3.93
|18.48
|10.34
|30.39
|-12.30
|558.11
|234.10
|14.18
|10.67
|39.09
|33.92
|-18.94
|142.86
|42.00
|17.34
|12.57
|18.35
|23.39
|-7.91
|392.09
|111.73
|-4.44
|-1.15
|-7.86
|-11.95
|-15.69
|113.22
|-34.68
|-7.69
|10.88
|2.37
|39.55
|-26.82
|574.95
|261.42
|7.18
|0.71
|26.65
|34.21
|-3.75
|70.87
|-50.58
|0
|19.63
|16.36
|12.28
|4.70
|132.30
|122.61
|-3.23
|-3.85
|8.85
|0.54
|-37.84
|-0.86
|-0.86
|23.35
|45.26
|57.94
|82.38
|148.75
|423.68
|109.47
|-7.68
|12.44
|29.77
|215.01
|170.90
|599.44
|332.87
|0.96
|-1.26
|6.22
|11.71
|-0.46
|351.64
|225.81
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Lambodhara Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1994PLC004929 and registration number is 004929. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 176.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Lambodhara Textiles Ltd. is ₹153.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lambodhara Textiles Ltd. is 11.22 and PB ratio of Lambodhara Textiles Ltd. is 1.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lambodhara Textiles Ltd. is ₹147.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lambodhara Textiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lambodhara Textiles Ltd. is ₹240.95 and 52-week low of Lambodhara Textiles Ltd. is ₹88.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.