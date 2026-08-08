What is the share price of Lambodhara Textiles? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lambodhara Textiles is ₹115.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Lambodhara Textiles? The Lambodhara Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lambodhara Textiles? The market cap of Lambodhara Textiles is ₹119.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lambodhara Textiles? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lambodhara Textiles are ₹117.05 and ₹111.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lambodhara Textiles? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lambodhara Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lambodhara Textiles is ₹162.70 and 52-week low of Lambodhara Textiles is ₹82.60 as on .

How has the Lambodhara Textiles performed historically in terms of returns? The Lambodhara Textiles has shown returns of 2.68% over the past day, 2.63% for the past month, -0.95% over 3 months, -9.44% over 1 year, -6.52% across 3 years, and 4.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lambodhara Textiles? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lambodhara Textiles are 10.85 and 0.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global