What is the Market Cap of Lambodhara Textiles Ltd.? The market cap of Lambodhara Textiles Ltd. is ₹153.12 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lambodhara Textiles Ltd.? P/E ratio of Lambodhara Textiles Ltd. is 11.22 and PB ratio of Lambodhara Textiles Ltd. is 1.43 as on .

What is the share price of Lambodhara Textiles Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lambodhara Textiles Ltd. is ₹147.55 as on .