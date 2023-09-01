Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LAMBODHARA TEXTILES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | NSE
₹147.55 Closed
-1.57-2.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹145.00₹149.90
₹147.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹88.15₹240.95
₹147.55
Open Price
₹149.90
Prev. Close
₹149.90
Volume
6,719

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1149.6
  • R2152.2
  • R3154.5
  • Pivot
    147.3
  • S1144.7
  • S2142.4
  • S3139.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 595.39148.86
  • 1096.53147.6
  • 2096.89147.28
  • 5098.19152.74
  • 10089.21157.2
  • 20094.28149.53

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.13-0.34-22.991.9358.40391.83164.90
8.8320.8432.4529.9426.60601.35462.02
8.0522.6022.9827.137.46513.95485.37
4.598.1718.9926.0919.80139.7080.26
0.6914.2529.4685.5951.63239.83210.52
11.6330.4925.5749.6240.37704.36229.79
11.374.8013.4012.47-8.03146.5529.93
3.739.232.1715.73-28.94311.35435.49
0.38-0.38-16.19-50.24-17.0544.9444.94
3.9318.4810.3430.39-12.30558.11234.10
14.1810.6739.0933.92-18.94142.8642.00
17.3412.5718.3523.39-7.91392.09111.73
-4.44-1.15-7.86-11.95-15.69113.22-34.68
-7.6910.882.3739.55-26.82574.95261.42
7.180.7126.6534.21-3.7570.87-50.58
019.6316.3612.284.70132.30122.61
-3.23-3.858.850.54-37.84-0.86-0.86
23.3545.2657.9482.38148.75423.68109.47
-7.6812.4429.77215.01170.90599.44332.87
0.96-1.266.2211.71-0.46351.64225.81

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd. Share Holdings

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Lambodhara Textiles Ltd.

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1994PLC004929 and registration number is 004929. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 176.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vastupal R Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Akkalnaicker Veluchamy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Giulia Bosco
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Narayanasamy Balu
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Shenoy Kalyanpur
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. R Baba Chandrasekhar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. M S Rajkumar
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Lambodhara Textiles Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lambodhara Textiles Ltd.?

The market cap of Lambodhara Textiles Ltd. is ₹153.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lambodhara Textiles Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lambodhara Textiles Ltd. is 11.22 and PB ratio of Lambodhara Textiles Ltd. is 1.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lambodhara Textiles Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lambodhara Textiles Ltd. is ₹147.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lambodhara Textiles Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lambodhara Textiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lambodhara Textiles Ltd. is ₹240.95 and 52-week low of Lambodhara Textiles Ltd. is ₹88.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data