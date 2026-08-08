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Lambodhara Textiles Share Price

NSE
BSE

LAMBODHARA TEXTILES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Lambodhara Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹115.10 Closed
2.68₹ 3.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lambodhara Textiles Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹111.55₹117.05
₹115.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹82.60₹162.70
₹115.10
Open Price
₹112.00
Prev. Close
₹112.10
Volume
3,321

Source: Dion Global

Lambodhara Textiles Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lambodhara Textiles		1.952.63-0.95-2.04-9.44-6.524.37
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lambodhara Textiles has declined 9.44% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Lambodhara Textiles has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Lambodhara Textiles Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lambodhara Textiles Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5112.35113.43
10112.58113.21
20113.03112.95
50110.38111.23
100106110.74
200115.12115.19

Source: Dion Global

Lambodhara Textiles Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lambodhara Textiles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.16%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Lambodhara Textiles Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTLambodhara Texti - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter
Aug 01, 2026, 12:41 AM IST ISTLambodhara Texti - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jul 06, 2026, 08:46 PM IST ISTLambodhara Texti - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTLambodhara Texti - General - Update On Order Under Section 107(11) Of The KGST Act, 2017
May 31, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTLambodhara Texti - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source: Dion Global

About Lambodhara Textiles

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1994PLC004929 and registration number is 004929. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 237.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Giulia Bosco
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Narayanasamy Balu
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nishanth Balu
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ramaseshan Mohan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishnu Rajkumar Nischal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. R Baba Chandrasekhar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishnamoorthy Narendra
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Lambodhara Textiles Share Price

What is the share price of Lambodhara Textiles?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lambodhara Textiles is ₹115.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lambodhara Textiles?

The Lambodhara Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lambodhara Textiles?

The market cap of Lambodhara Textiles is ₹119.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lambodhara Textiles?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lambodhara Textiles are ₹117.05 and ₹111.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lambodhara Textiles?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lambodhara Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lambodhara Textiles is ₹162.70 and 52-week low of Lambodhara Textiles is ₹82.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Lambodhara Textiles performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lambodhara Textiles has shown returns of 2.68% over the past day, 2.63% for the past month, -0.95% over 3 months, -9.44% over 1 year, -6.52% across 3 years, and 4.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lambodhara Textiles?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lambodhara Textiles are 10.85 and 0.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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