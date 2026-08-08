Here's the live share price of Lambodhara Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lambodhara Textiles
|1.95
|2.63
|-0.95
|-2.04
|-9.44
|-6.52
|4.37
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lambodhara Textiles has declined 9.44% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Lambodhara Textiles has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|112.35
|113.43
|10
|112.58
|113.21
|20
|113.03
|112.95
|50
|110.38
|111.23
|100
|106
|110.74
|200
|115.12
|115.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lambodhara Textiles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.16%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|Lambodhara Texti - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:41 AM IST IST
|Lambodhara Texti - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jul 06, 2026, 08:46 PM IST IST
|Lambodhara Texti - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|Lambodhara Texti - General - Update On Order Under Section 107(11) Of The KGST Act, 2017
|May 31, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|Lambodhara Texti - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Source: Dion Global
Lambodhara Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1994PLC004929 and registration number is 004929. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 237.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lambodhara Textiles is ₹115.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lambodhara Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lambodhara Textiles is ₹119.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lambodhara Textiles are ₹117.05 and ₹111.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lambodhara Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lambodhara Textiles is ₹162.70 and 52-week low of Lambodhara Textiles is ₹82.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lambodhara Textiles has shown returns of 2.68% over the past day, 2.63% for the past month, -0.95% over 3 months, -9.44% over 1 year, -6.52% across 3 years, and 4.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lambodhara Textiles are 10.85 and 0.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global