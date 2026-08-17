Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36911TN1985PLC012417 and registration number is 012417. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25039.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 249.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.