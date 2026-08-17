Lalithaa Jewellery Mart has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 17, 2026 and will close on Aug 19, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹190.00-201.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Titan Company
|2.33
|10.41
|21.28
|20.93
|42.24
|18.87
|22.44
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|0.32
|10.97
|72.28
|42.43
|16.93
|42.82
|56.4
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|2.88
|-17.98
|50.99
|45.7
|169.24
|72.45
|67.86
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|3.78
|34.96
|77.82
|105.91
|54.81
|15.68
|9.13
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|7.51
|22.8
|73.33
|108.55
|179.16
|204.98
|102.9
|PC Jeweller
|-1.33
|-8.8
|15.31
|-2.92
|-25.1
|52.75
|34.5
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-5
|2.56
|6.41
|10.03
|6.65
|-8.35
|-5.1
|Senco Gold
|-12.08
|-8.4
|2.14
|0.01
|-9.73
|18.98
|11.02
|Goldiam International
|-1.94
|2.29
|28.77
|24.15
|35.61
|56.7
|26.37
|D P Abhushan
|-0.98
|9.34
|54.47
|15.8
|-13.25
|57.18
|47.1
|Rajesh Exports
|-2.35
|-7.07
|-25.64
|-51.71
|-54.23
|-46.06
|-33.11
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|-4.32
|-0.63
|8.07
|-6.26
|20.76
|6.49
|3.85
|Shanti Gold International
|10.56
|16.04
|18.45
|16.08
|-1.27
|2.61
|1.56
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|11.84
|41.07
|52.55
|38.88
|38.88
|11.57
|6.79
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-7.93
|-4.1
|94.91
|61.34
|31.87
|39.05
|25.92
|Motisons Jewellers
|19.99
|19.81
|42.43
|4.49
|-13.26
|17.39
|10.1
|Renaissance Global
|-0.14
|2.45
|20.42
|4.91
|15.88
|9
|-3.36
|Utssav CZ Gold Jewels
|-1.51
|-3.53
|97.89
|134.49
|157.46
|63.73
|34.43
|Asian Star Company
|1.32
|-5.96
|-4.81
|-3.86
|-3.86
|-1.3
|-0.79
Source: Dion Global
Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36911TN1985PLC012417 and registration number is 012417. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25039.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 249.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global