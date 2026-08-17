Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Share Price

Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 17, 2026 and will close on Aug 19, 2026. The price band has been set at 190.00-201.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Titan Company		2.3310.4121.2820.9342.2418.8722.44
Kalyan Jewellers India		0.3210.9772.2842.4316.9342.8256.4
Thangamayil Jewellery		2.88-17.9850.9945.7169.2472.4567.86
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		3.7834.9677.82105.9154.8115.689.13
Sky Gold and Diamonds		7.5122.873.33108.55179.16204.98102.9
PC Jeweller		-1.33-8.815.31-2.92-25.152.7534.5
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-52.566.4110.036.65-8.35-5.1
Senco Gold		-12.08-8.42.140.01-9.7318.9811.02
Goldiam International		-1.942.2928.7724.1535.6156.726.37
D P Abhushan		-0.989.3454.4715.8-13.2557.1847.1
Rajesh Exports		-2.35-7.07-25.64-51.71-54.23-46.06-33.11
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		-4.32-0.638.07-6.2620.766.493.85
Shanti Gold International		10.5616.0418.4516.08-1.272.611.56
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		11.8441.0752.5538.8838.8811.576.79
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-7.93-4.194.9161.3431.8739.0525.92
Motisons Jewellers		19.9919.8142.434.49-13.2617.3910.1
Renaissance Global		-0.142.4520.424.9115.889-3.36
Utssav CZ Gold Jewels		-1.51-3.5397.89134.49157.4663.7334.43
Asian Star Company		1.32-5.96-4.81-3.86-3.86-1.3-0.79

Source: Dion Global

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

About Lalithaa Jewellery Mart

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36911TN1985PLC012417 and registration number is 012417. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25039.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 249.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kiran Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Hemaa Kiran Kumar Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. P Rajeswaran
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nayan Jagadishchandra Rawal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Poonam Jagdambaprasad Dubey
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vandana Mayur Amrutiya
    Independent Director

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart News

More Lalithaa Jewellery Mart News
Market Pulse