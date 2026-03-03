Here's the live share price of Lakshya Powertech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Lakshya Powertech has declined 21.52% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -39.74%.
Lakshya Powertech’s current P/E of 7.07x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lakshya Powertech
|-3.69
|-4.81
|-9.41
|-18.08
|-36.99
|-33.23
|-21.52
|ABB India
|-1.21
|5.55
|17.15
|15.31
|17.58
|21.58
|31.31
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|-1.75
|7.60
|7.17
|-2.93
|21.33
|33.27
|63.84
|Siemens Energy India
|2.27
|17.51
|-5.64
|-13.51
|8.69
|2.82
|1.68
|Waaree Energies
|-12.57
|-14.80
|-14.97
|-18.01
|24.92
|4.16
|2.48
|Premier Energies
|-8.26
|-9.94
|-26.59
|-30.46
|-16.69
|-5.32
|-3.23
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-2.63
|18.46
|12.85
|1.50
|45.47
|75.23
|50.34
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|-12.77
|-9.45
|-23.26
|-15.22
|-15.22
|-5.35
|-3.25
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-3.75
|-9.55
|-19.78
|-18.82
|-2.67
|-0.90
|-0.54
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-0.33
|-2.21
|-16.08
|-24.26
|2.25
|42.92
|41.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|-7.96
|-12.05
|-8.54
|-12.61
|-12.61
|-4.39
|-2.66
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-9.85
|-14.68
|-9.49
|-19.50
|-19.50
|-6.98
|-4.25
|Marine Electricals (India)
|-1.08
|-3.64
|-12.98
|8.35
|29.24
|71.58
|24.49
|Ravindra Energy
|-0.33
|-4.75
|-6.60
|-1.07
|32.34
|18.14
|10.52
|Websol Energy Systems
|-10.88
|-28.82
|-49.97
|-58.77
|-38.84
|90.47
|68.74
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|-6.52
|7.89
|12.01
|-9.49
|-26.00
|59.13
|86.38
|Alpex Solar
|-7.48
|-6.65
|-32.22
|-41.16
|25.66
|27.86
|15.89
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|-4.89
|-12.93
|-4.18
|-6.75
|22.92
|56.55
|103.46
|Servotech Renewable Power System
|-5.79
|-16.64
|-16.50
|-43.70
|-36.49
|53.51
|102.92
|Rishabh Instruments
|-2.83
|1.83
|-2.67
|-8.99
|96.44
|-2.69
|-1.62
Over the last one year, Lakshya Powertech has declined 36.99% compared to peers like ABB India (17.58%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.33%), Siemens Energy India (8.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Lakshya Powertech has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|110.29
|110.8
|10
|110.35
|111.11
|20
|111.61
|112.28
|50
|117.49
|115.93
|100
|120.22
|122.32
|200
|134.15
|145.57
In the latest quarter, Lakshya Powertech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.42%, FII holding fell to 1.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Lakshya Powertech fact sheet for more information
Lakshya Powertech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900GJ2012PLC071218 and registration number is 071218. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 160.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lakshya Powertech is ₹106.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Lakshya Powertech is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Lakshya Powertech is ₹107.80 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lakshya Powertech are ₹108.00 and ₹105.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lakshya Powertech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lakshya Powertech is ₹204.95 and 52-week low of Lakshya Powertech is ₹102.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Lakshya Powertech has shown returns of -3.87% over the past day, -2.69% for the past month, -12.16% over 3 months, -39.74% over 1 year, -33.23% across 3 years, and -21.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lakshya Powertech are 7.07 and 1.08 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.