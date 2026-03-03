Facebook Pixel Code
Lakshya Powertech Share Price

NSE
BSE

LAKSHYA POWERTECH

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Lakshya Powertech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹106.90 Closed
-3.87₹ -4.30
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:57 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Lakshya Powertech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹105.00₹108.00
₹106.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹102.25₹204.95
₹106.90
Open Price
₹105.25
Prev. Close
₹111.20
Volume
8,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Lakshya Powertech has declined 21.52% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -39.74%.

Lakshya Powertech’s current P/E of 7.07x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Lakshya Powertech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lakshya Powertech		-3.69-4.81-9.41-18.08-36.99-33.23-21.52
ABB India		-1.215.5517.1515.3117.5821.5831.31
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		-1.757.607.17-2.9321.3333.2763.84
Siemens Energy India		2.2717.51-5.64-13.518.692.821.68
Waaree Energies		-12.57-14.80-14.97-18.0124.924.162.48
Premier Energies		-8.26-9.94-26.59-30.46-16.69-5.32-3.23
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-2.6318.4612.851.5045.4775.2350.34
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		-12.77-9.45-23.26-15.22-15.22-5.35-3.25
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-3.75-9.55-19.78-18.82-2.67-0.90-0.54
Genus Power Infrastructures		-0.33-2.21-16.08-24.262.2542.9241.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		-7.96-12.05-8.54-12.61-12.61-4.39-2.66
Saatvik Green Energy		-9.85-14.68-9.49-19.50-19.50-6.98-4.25
Marine Electricals (India)		-1.08-3.64-12.988.3529.2471.5824.49
Ravindra Energy		-0.33-4.75-6.60-1.0732.3418.1410.52
Websol Energy Systems		-10.88-28.82-49.97-58.77-38.8490.4768.74
Spectrum Electrical Industries		-6.527.8912.01-9.49-26.0059.1386.38
Alpex Solar		-7.48-6.65-32.22-41.1625.6627.8615.89
Kernex Microsystems (India)		-4.89-12.93-4.18-6.7522.9256.55103.46
Servotech Renewable Power System		-5.79-16.64-16.50-43.70-36.4953.51102.92
Rishabh Instruments		-2.831.83-2.67-8.9996.44-2.69-1.62

Over the last one year, Lakshya Powertech has declined 36.99% compared to peers like ABB India (17.58%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.33%), Siemens Energy India (8.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Lakshya Powertech has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.84%).

Lakshya Powertech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Lakshya Powertech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5110.29110.8
10110.35111.11
20111.61112.28
50117.49115.93
100120.22122.32
200134.15145.57

Lakshya Powertech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lakshya Powertech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.42%, FII holding fell to 1.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Lakshya Powertech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Lakshya Powertech fact sheet for more information

About Lakshya Powertech

Lakshya Powertech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900GJ2012PLC071218 and registration number is 071218. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 160.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Anne
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Priya Bandhavi Anne
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Lakshminarayana Eleswarapu
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Amit Kumar Agrawal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Raghurama Raju Alluri
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Chintan Rajeshbhai Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kunal Kumar Ghosh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shailesh C Desai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Lakshya Powertech Share Price

What is the share price of Lakshya Powertech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lakshya Powertech is ₹106.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lakshya Powertech?

The Lakshya Powertech is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lakshya Powertech?

The market cap of Lakshya Powertech is ₹107.80 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lakshya Powertech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lakshya Powertech are ₹108.00 and ₹105.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lakshya Powertech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lakshya Powertech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lakshya Powertech is ₹204.95 and 52-week low of Lakshya Powertech is ₹102.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Lakshya Powertech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lakshya Powertech has shown returns of -3.87% over the past day, -2.69% for the past month, -12.16% over 3 months, -39.74% over 1 year, -33.23% across 3 years, and -21.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lakshya Powertech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lakshya Powertech are 7.07 and 1.08 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Lakshya Powertech News

