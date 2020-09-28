  • MORE MARKET STATS

Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares slip 5% on opening as shareholders reject re-appointment of directors

By: |
September 28, 2020 10:20 AM

Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank started trading 5% lower on Monday morning as investors reacted to the ousting of the bank’s current management by the shareholders.

Share Market Today, Share Market LiveShareholders also rejected the re-appointment of N Saiprasad, Gorinka Jaganmohan Rao, Raghuraj Gujja, KR Pradeep, BK Manjunath and YN Lakshminarayana Murthy along with S Sundar.

Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank started trading 5% lower on Monday morning as investors reacted to the ousting of the bank’s current management by the shareholders. Stocks were trading at Rs 18.10 per share, down from Rs 19.20 apiece. On Friday, Lakshmi Vilas Bank held its 93rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) where it sought shareholders approval for the re-appointment of seven of the bank’s directors, which were not approved by the shareholders. This included the Managing Director and CEO, S Sundar. Shares of the bank have slipped 45% in the last one year.

Shareholders also rejected the re-appointment of N Saiprasad, Gorinka Jaganmohan Rao, Raghuraj Gujja, KR Pradeep, BK Manjunath and YN Lakshminarayana Murthy along with S Sundar. Under the brewing uncertainty, with the management not being given an additional term, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stepped in over the weekend. The central bank approved that day-to-day affairs of the Bank will be run by a Committee of Directors (CoD) composed of three independent directors. In the interim period the three member committee will exercise the discretionary powers of MD & CEO, Lakshmi Vilas Bank said in a statement. 

Related News

Lakshmi Vilas Bank, did however, try to assuage investors and customers by highlighting that the bank’s Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of about 262%, is against the 100% required by the banking regulator. The Bank’s total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as per Basel Ill guidelines, was at 0.17% at the end of the April-June quarter. 

Additionally, shareholders approved the increasing of the Authorized Share Capital of the Bank from Rs 650 crore to Rs 1,000 crore. This will be divided into 100,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, which is subject to RBl’s approval. In an effort to strengthen the Lakshmi Vilas Bank’s capital, the shareholders also approved the resolution authorizing the lender to undertake capital raising as FPO, Rights issue, QIP or other available routes to raise capital. The bank which was placed under RBI’s prompt corrective action in 2019, has trimmed its net loss to Rs 112 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal, down from Rs 237 crore in the year-ago period.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares slip 5% on opening as shareholders reject re-appointment of directors
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sensex, Nifty open with gains; midcap & small cap indices surge to outperform benchmarks
2Bond traders brace for further hike in govt’s mammoth borrowing plan in worse possible timings
3Stocks in focus: RIL, Mindtree, HDFC Bank, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, BPCL, Voda-Idea, Coal India, financials