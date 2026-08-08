What is the share price of Lakshmi Precision Screws? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lakshmi Precision Screws is ₹4.83 as on .

What kind of stock is Lakshmi Precision Screws? The Lakshmi Precision Screws is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lakshmi Precision Screws? The market cap of Lakshmi Precision Screws is ₹5.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lakshmi Precision Screws? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lakshmi Precision Screws are ₹5.18 and ₹4.83.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lakshmi Precision Screws? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lakshmi Precision Screws stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lakshmi Precision Screws is ₹7.64 and 52-week low of Lakshmi Precision Screws is ₹4.59 as on .

How has the Lakshmi Precision Screws performed historically in terms of returns? The Lakshmi Precision Screws has shown returns of -3.4% over the past day, -8.0% for the past month, -8.17% over 3 months, -24.18% over 1 year, 4.6% across 3 years, and 0.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lakshmi Precision Screws? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lakshmi Precision Screws are 0.00 and 0.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global