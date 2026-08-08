Here's the live share price of Lakshmi Precision Screws along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lakshmi Precision Screws
|-3.40
|-8.00
|-8.17
|-9.89
|-24.18
|4.60
|0.33
|Sundaram-Clayton
|-0.75
|-8.96
|-17.20
|-7.89
|-28.22
|-6.78
|-4.12
|Sterling Tools
|-2.90
|1.29
|-6.15
|2.05
|-22.09
|-11.29
|1.70
|Simmonds Marshall
|-1.11
|4.63
|-6.27
|30.08
|48.61
|53.83
|33.49
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lakshmi Precision Screws has declined 24.18% compared to peers like Sundaram-Clayton (-28.22%), Sterling Tools (-22.09%), Simmonds Marshall (48.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Lakshmi Precision Screws has underperformed peers relative to Sundaram-Clayton (-4.12%) and Sterling Tools (1.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.03
|4.98
|10
|5.06
|5.02
|20
|4.98
|5.06
|50
|5.34
|5.21
|100
|5.38
|5.32
|200
|5.31
|5.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lakshmi Precision Screws remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Lakshmi Precn.Sc - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
|Jun 23, 2025, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Lakshmi Precn.Sc - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
Source: Dion Global
Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1968 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35999HR1968PLC004977 and registration number is 004977. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fasteners. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 258.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2017.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lakshmi Precision Screws is ₹4.83 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Lakshmi Precision Screws is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lakshmi Precision Screws is ₹5.28 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lakshmi Precision Screws are ₹5.18 and ₹4.83.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lakshmi Precision Screws stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lakshmi Precision Screws is ₹7.64 and 52-week low of Lakshmi Precision Screws is ₹4.59 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Lakshmi Precision Screws has shown returns of -3.4% over the past day, -8.0% for the past month, -8.17% over 3 months, -24.18% over 1 year, 4.6% across 3 years, and 0.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lakshmi Precision Screws are 0.00 and 0.20 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global