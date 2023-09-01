Follow Us

Must Read

Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LAKSHMI PRECISION SCREWS LTD.

Sector : Fasteners | Smallcap | NSE
₹6.05 Closed
4.310.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.05₹6.05
₹6.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.55₹6.85
₹6.05
Open Price
₹6.05
Prev. Close
₹5.80
Volume
1,313

Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.05
  • R26.05
  • R36.05
  • Pivot
    6.05
  • S16.05
  • S26.05
  • S36.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.185.4
  • 106.155.21
  • 206.155.06
  • 506.024.88
  • 1005.854.85
  • 2006.415.04

Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
24.7422.2235.9618.632.5424.74-55.68
7.375.299.6013.3970.86105.073.10
-1.0820.55108.07116.2785.19127.52-10.22

Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd. Share Holdings

Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
13 Mar, 2018Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Feb, 2018Board MeetingOthers
13 Feb, 2018Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Dec, 2017Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Sep, 2017Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd.

Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1968 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35999HR1968PLC004977 and registration number is 004977. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fasteners. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 258.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2017.

Management

  • Mr. Lalit Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Jain
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mrs. Sushila Devi Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Ravi Shankar Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Bijendra Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Madhav Roy
    Director
  • Mr. Kailash Sarup Bhatnagar
    Director
  • Mr. Saumitra Choudhury
    Director

FAQs on Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd.?

The market cap of Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd. is ₹6.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd. is -0.2 and PB ratio of Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd. is 0.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd. is ₹6.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd. is ₹6.85 and 52-week low of Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd. is ₹3.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

