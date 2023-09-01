What is the Market Cap of Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd.? The market cap of Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd. is ₹6.62 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd.? P/E ratio of Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd. is -0.2 and PB ratio of Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd. is 0.28 as on .

What is the share price of Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd. is ₹6.05 as on .