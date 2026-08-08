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Lakshmi Precision Screws Share Price

NSE
BSE

LAKSHMI PRECISION SCREWS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Lakshmi Precision Screws along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.83 Closed
-3.40₹ -0.17
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lakshmi Precision Screws Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.83₹5.18
₹4.83
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.59₹7.64
₹4.83
Open Price
₹5.18
Prev. Close
₹5.00
Volume
181

Source: Dion Global

Lakshmi Precision Screws Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lakshmi Precision Screws		-3.40-8.00-8.17-9.89-24.184.600.33
Sundaram-Clayton		-0.75-8.96-17.20-7.89-28.22-6.78-4.12
Sterling Tools		-2.901.29-6.152.05-22.09-11.291.70
Simmonds Marshall		-1.114.63-6.2730.0848.6153.8333.49

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lakshmi Precision Screws has declined 24.18% compared to peers like Sundaram-Clayton (-28.22%), Sterling Tools (-22.09%), Simmonds Marshall (48.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Lakshmi Precision Screws has underperformed peers relative to Sundaram-Clayton (-4.12%) and Sterling Tools (1.70%).

Lakshmi Precision Screws Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lakshmi Precision Screws Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.034.98
105.065.02
204.985.06
505.345.21
1005.385.32
2005.315.34

Source: Dion Global

Lakshmi Precision Screws Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lakshmi Precision Screws remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Lakshmi Precision Screws Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTLakshmi Precn.Sc - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
Jun 23, 2025, 11:54 PM IST ISTLakshmi Precn.Sc - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)

Source: Dion Global

About Lakshmi Precision Screws

Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1968 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35999HR1968PLC004977 and registration number is 004977. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fasteners. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 258.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2017.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Lalit Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Jain
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mrs. Sushila Devi Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Ravi Shankar Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Bijendra Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Madhav Roy
    Director
  • Mr. Kailash Sarup Bhatnagar
    Director
  • Mr. Saumitra Choudhury
    Director

FAQs on Lakshmi Precision Screws Share Price

What is the share price of Lakshmi Precision Screws?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lakshmi Precision Screws is ₹4.83 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lakshmi Precision Screws?

The Lakshmi Precision Screws is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lakshmi Precision Screws?

The market cap of Lakshmi Precision Screws is ₹5.28 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lakshmi Precision Screws?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lakshmi Precision Screws are ₹5.18 and ₹4.83.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lakshmi Precision Screws?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lakshmi Precision Screws stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lakshmi Precision Screws is ₹7.64 and 52-week low of Lakshmi Precision Screws is ₹4.59 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Lakshmi Precision Screws performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lakshmi Precision Screws has shown returns of -3.4% over the past day, -8.0% for the past month, -8.17% over 3 months, -24.18% over 1 year, 4.6% across 3 years, and 0.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lakshmi Precision Screws?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lakshmi Precision Screws are 0.00 and 0.20 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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