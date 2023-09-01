Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|24.74
|22.22
|35.96
|18.63
|2.54
|24.74
|-55.68
|7.37
|5.29
|9.60
|13.39
|70.86
|105.07
|3.10
|-1.08
|20.55
|108.07
|116.27
|85.19
|127.52
|-10.22
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|13 Mar, 2018
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Feb, 2018
|Board Meeting
|Others
|13 Feb, 2018
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Dec, 2017
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Sep, 2017
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1968 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35999HR1968PLC004977 and registration number is 004977. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fasteners. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 258.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2017.
The market cap of Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd. is ₹6.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd. is -0.2 and PB ratio of Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd. is 0.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd. is ₹6.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd. is ₹6.85 and 52-week low of Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd. is ₹3.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.