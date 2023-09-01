Follow Us

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LAKSHMI MACHINE WORKS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | NSE
₹15,132.35 Closed
-1.29-198.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14,956.10₹15,497.90
₹15,132.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9,806.50₹15,499.90
₹15,132.35
Open Price
₹15,330.65
Prev. Close
₹15,330.65
Volume
12,537

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115,356.07
  • R215,697.88
  • R315,897.87
  • Pivot
    15,156.08
  • S114,814.27
  • S214,614.28
  • S314,272.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512,352.4314,254.81
  • 1012,222.2713,882.91
  • 2012,272.913,664.38
  • 5012,241.5613,307.59
  • 10010,867.3112,760.49
  • 20010,380.5612,149.95

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.938.1631.7239.9122.48344.72110.86
0.912.0728.0947.0171.34342.31340.60
28.6529.3265.1285.99125.10251.2365.63
11.6129.53124.22197.62209.39645.93280.80
2.30-6.423.1218.5837.91198.45219.68
18.1025.7565.73103.2232.41258.76195.19
-0.6522.83128.80280.91390.531,714.84825.50
5.5914.6265.18127.66141.162,910.071,285.33
4.7913.9726.9441.1515.46609.22490.17
0.404.6759.75115.21186.441,133.33441.79
7.1715.1215.225.420.76-7.41347.05
2.45-1.6146.9692.9568.35371.95102.87
8.7511.2938.9966.6084.23156.8084.11
-0.94-4.7312.7457.3843.2421.3021.30
13.3440.90150.04220.37195.82464.52115.27
-0.03-14.60-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86
2.47-8.91-5.2411.04-22.0051.0751.07
13.5816.0266.20108.72196.12927.78406.68
-1.25-3.5439.8994.30135.01294.38357.14
1.072.89-3.04-18.675.95523.67389.43

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. Share Holdings

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan1,52,2230.35214.79
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan1,08,7151.42153.4
Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund10,4911.0714.8
Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund6,6450.879.38
Mahindra Manulife Aggressive Hybrid Fund4,7000.866.63
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund3,2850.784.64
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,1310.783.01
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,3500.781.9
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund7670.781.08
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF3490.780.49
View All Mutual Funds

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29269TZ1962PLC000463 and registration number is 000463. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machinery for preparation of textile fibers, spinning machines, machines for preparing textile yarns, weaving machines (looms), including hand looms, knitting machines. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3071.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. K Soundhar Rajhan
    Director - Operations
  • Mr. S Pathy
    Director
  • Mr. Aditya Himatsingka
    Director
  • Dr. Mukund Govind Rajan
    Director
  • Mr. Aroon Raman
    Director
  • Mr. Arun Alagappan
    Director
  • Mr. T C Suseel Kumar
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Jaidev Jayavarthanavelu
    Additional Director
  • Justice(Retd) Chitra Venkataraman
    Director

FAQs on Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.?

The market cap of Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. is ₹16,377.73 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. is 42.65 and PB ratio of Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. is 7.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. is ₹15,132.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. is ₹15,499.90 and 52-week low of Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. is ₹9,806.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

