Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|1,52,223
|0.35
|214.79
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,08,715
|1.42
|153.4
|Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund
|10,491
|1.07
|14.8
|Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund
|6,645
|0.87
|9.38
|Mahindra Manulife Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|4,700
|0.86
|6.63
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|3,285
|0.78
|4.64
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,131
|0.78
|3.01
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,350
|0.78
|1.9
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|767
|0.78
|1.08
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|349
|0.78
|0.49
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29269TZ1962PLC000463 and registration number is 000463. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machinery for preparation of textile fibers, spinning machines, machines for preparing textile yarns, weaving machines (looms), including hand looms, knitting machines. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3071.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. is ₹16,377.73 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. is 42.65 and PB ratio of Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. is 7.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. is ₹15,132.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. is ₹15,499.90 and 52-week low of Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. is ₹9,806.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.