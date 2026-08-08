Here's the live share price of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation
|-3.19
|-1.43
|-3.79
|-6.68
|-31.42
|2.61
|10.91
|Tata Capital
|1.34
|5.02
|13.66
|5.45
|12.04
|3.86
|2.30
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.38
|-4.03
|-6.93
|1.80
|18.83
|5.92
|3.51
|Aditya Birla Capital
|0.93
|0.65
|10.58
|15.63
|46.70
|30.04
|27.66
|HDB Financial Services
|-3.02
|-9.74
|-4.98
|-8.34
|-11.44
|-7.50
|-4.57
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.12
|-8.51
|-2.39
|8.89
|-5.21
|59.18
|32.84
|Max Financial Services
|-0.11
|-6.93
|-12.30
|-14.59
|-0.50
|24.01
|7.01
|360 One Wam
|2.89
|1.57
|5.07
|2.62
|9.64
|32.44
|23.71
|Tata Investment Corporation
|2.09
|3.86
|-5.30
|5.67
|0.49
|39.97
|40.55
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|1.34
|2.41
|16.29
|41.36
|61.71
|86.72
|70.49
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.11
|-4.20
|-7.24
|-5.06
|-11.96
|20.27
|19.92
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-8.93
|-14.31
|11.41
|18.56
|18.24
|46.50
|25.75
|Angel One
|-2.00
|-13.04
|-9.49
|7.53
|10.52
|24.48
|18.12
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.09
|1.40
|-5.79
|6.94
|3.11
|18.32
|3.94
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.20
|8.01
|0.91
|-5.99
|-14.10
|34.72
|20.80
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.22
|6.11
|7.81
|-0.97
|-5.38
|34.65
|27.86
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.42
|12.17
|14.80
|30.52
|23.88
|42.73
|43.11
|JSW Holdings
|6.82
|2.18
|-7.44
|-31.27
|-33.95
|37.48
|18.96
|JM Financial
|4.34
|-2.81
|-10.77
|-2.46
|-17.78
|19.52
|4.71
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|2.66
|-3.20
|-1.18
|6.54
|22.29
|36.75
|7.17
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation has declined 31.42% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.04%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.83%), Aditya Birla Capital (46.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.30%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.51%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|141.55
|142.19
|10
|142.85
|142.37
|20
|142.34
|142.82
|50
|144.05
|143.05
|100
|139.14
|144.71
|200
|155.11
|154.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1923 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65920TG1923PLC000044 and registration number is 000044. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation is ₹139.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation is ₹41.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation are ₹141.80 and ₹139.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation is ₹240.90 and 52-week low of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation is ₹111.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation has shown returns of 0.14% over the past day, -1.43% for the past month, -3.79% over 3 months, -31.42% over 1 year, 2.61% across 3 years, and 10.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation are 38.77 and 0.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.79 per annum.
Source: Dion Global