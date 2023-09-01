Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1923 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65920TG1923PLC000044 and registration number is 000044. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd. is ₹41.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd. is 6.98 and PB ratio of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd. is 0.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd. is ₹138.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd. is ₹162.35 and 52-week low of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd. is ₹93.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.