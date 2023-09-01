What is the Market Cap of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd.? The market cap of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd. is ₹41.52 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd.? P/E ratio of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd. is 6.98 and PB ratio of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd. is 0.89 as on .

What is the share price of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd. is ₹138.40 as on .