What is the share price of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation is ₹139.52 as on .

What kind of stock is Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation? The Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation? The market cap of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation is ₹41.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation are ₹141.80 and ₹139.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation is ₹240.90 and 52-week low of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation is ₹111.00 as on .

How has the Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation has shown returns of 0.14% over the past day, -1.43% for the past month, -3.79% over 3 months, -31.42% over 1 year, 2.61% across 3 years, and 10.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation are 38.77 and 0.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.79 per annum.

Source: Dion Global