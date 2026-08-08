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Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

LAKSHMI FINANCE & INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹139.52 Closed
0.14₹ 0.19
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹139.10₹141.80
₹139.52
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹111.00₹240.90
₹139.52
Open Price
₹139.51
Prev. Close
₹139.33
Volume
383

Source: Dion Global

Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation		-3.19-1.43-3.79-6.68-31.422.6110.91
Tata Capital		1.345.0213.665.4512.043.862.30
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.38-4.03-6.931.8018.835.923.51
Aditya Birla Capital		0.930.6510.5815.6346.7030.0427.66
HDB Financial Services		-3.02-9.74-4.98-8.34-11.44-7.50-4.57
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.12-8.51-2.398.89-5.2159.1832.84
Max Financial Services		-0.11-6.93-12.30-14.59-0.5024.017.01
360 One Wam		2.891.575.072.629.6432.4423.71
Tata Investment Corporation		2.093.86-5.305.670.4939.9740.55
Anand Rathi Wealth		1.342.4116.2941.3661.7186.7270.49
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.11-4.20-7.24-5.06-11.9620.2719.92
Nuvama Wealth Management		-8.93-14.3111.4118.5618.2446.5025.75
Angel One		-2.00-13.04-9.497.5310.5224.4818.12
Computer Age Management Services		-1.091.40-5.796.943.1118.323.94
KFIN Technologies		-0.208.010.91-5.99-14.1034.7220.80
Maharashtra Scooters		6.226.117.81-0.97-5.3834.6527.86
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.4212.1714.8030.5223.8842.7343.11
JSW Holdings		6.822.18-7.44-31.27-33.9537.4818.96
JM Financial		4.34-2.81-10.77-2.46-17.7819.524.71
Edelweiss Financial Services		2.66-3.20-1.186.5422.2936.757.17

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation has declined 31.42% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.04%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.83%), Aditya Birla Capital (46.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.30%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.51%).

Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5141.55142.19
10142.85142.37
20142.34142.82
50144.05143.05
100139.14144.71
200155.11154.98

Source: Dion Global

Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation

Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1923 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65920TG1923PLC000044 and registration number is 000044. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K Harishchandra Prasad
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S Suryanarayana
    Director
  • Mr. K Kapil Prasad
    Director
  • Mrs. Madhurika Nalluri Venkat
    Director
  • Dr. D Nageswara Rao
    Director
  • Mrs. Bolleni Shanti Sree
    Director
  • Mr. Ramaprasad
    Director

FAQs on Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation is ₹139.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation?

The Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation?

The market cap of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation is ₹41.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation are ₹141.80 and ₹139.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation is ₹240.90 and 52-week low of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation is ₹111.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation has shown returns of 0.14% over the past day, -1.43% for the past month, -3.79% over 3 months, -31.42% over 1 year, 2.61% across 3 years, and 10.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation are 38.77 and 0.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.79 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation News

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