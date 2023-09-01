Follow Us

LAKSHMI FINANCE & INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹138.40 Closed
-1.53-2.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹137.00₹140.65
₹138.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹93.10₹162.35
₹138.40
Open Price
₹140.60
Prev. Close
₹140.55
Volume
2,842

Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1140.03
  • R2142.17
  • R3143.68
  • Pivot
    138.52
  • S1136.38
  • S2134.87
  • S3132.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5103.4139.37
  • 10103.48139.56
  • 20107.96137.8
  • 50106.48134.32
  • 100105.1129.95
  • 200107.36123.65

Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.2710.735.1735.2434.33173.1470.40
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd.

Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1923 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65920TG1923PLC000044 and registration number is 000044. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K Harishchandra Prasad
    Managing Director
  • Mr. R Surender Reddy
    Director
  • Mr. Kapil Bhatia
    Director
  • Mr. Keshav Bhupal
    Director
  • Mr. K Kapil Prasad
    Director
  • Mrs. Madhurika Nalluri Venkat
    Director

FAQs on Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd. is ₹41.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd. is 6.98 and PB ratio of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd. is 0.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd. is ₹138.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd. is ₹162.35 and 52-week low of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation Ltd. is ₹93.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

