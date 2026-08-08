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Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Share Price

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BSE

LAKSHMI ELECTRICAL CONTROL SYSTEMS

Lakshmi Group Coimbatore | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹817.00 Closed
1.49₹ 12.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹790.00₹819.60
₹817.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹646.10₹1,004.00
₹817.00
Open Price
₹809.80
Prev. Close
₹805.00
Volume
1,430

Source: Dion Global

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems		5.423.04-3.618.31-11.87-21.1413.47
ABB India		4.318.925.7130.7448.5418.8535.79
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.18-3.082.6427.8129.4329.6560.86
Siemens Energy India		12.968.3216.2435.3414.7110.045.91
Waaree Energies		0.95-4.85-16.21-13.39-14.514.982.96
Premier Energies		2.552.022.7629.565.417.604.49
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.53-9.660.2375.5336.9468.1460.05
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.38-2.7020.4257.3645.6513.357.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4716.1536.2484.1087.2823.2613.37
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.47-10.07-13.66-0.94-11.5949.6994.91
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.45-0.56-6.9615.32-19.9419.3337.87
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.37-0.25-11.530.32-3.79-1.28-0.77
Kernex Microsystems (India)		7.8912.8063.02108.92138.8292.35101.46
Websol Energy Systems		-0.18-5.13-15.9634.88-22.39107.3071.86
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.7724.84107.6986.8364.365.783.43
Ravindra Energy		-1.84-9.6120.4312.7416.8854.0026.25
Rishabh Instruments		4.731.6127.0243.60121.4913.057.64
Modern Insulators		9.691.6436.54106.97423.9398.9153.38
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.08-1.56-20.43-17.70-50.5266.5469.08
MV Electrosystems		-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-0.61-0.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems has declined 11.87% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5781.33777.48
10795.59785.8
20809.29794.53
50793.86798.65
100799.73799.53
200790.1826.27

Source: Dion Global

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 63.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTLakshmi Electrical - Proceedings And Outcome Of The Annual General Meeting
Jul 31, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTLakshmi Electrical - Voting Results
Jul 31, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTLakshmi Electrical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Jul 31, 2026, 11:29 PM IST ISTLakshmi Electrical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Jul 31, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTLakshmi Electrical - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200TZ1981PLC001124 and registration number is 001124. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 237.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Nethra J S Kumar
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu
    Director
  • Mr. D Senthilkumar
    Director
  • Mr. N R Selvaraj
    Director
  • Mr. Arjun Balu
    Director
  • Mr. C Kamatchisundaram
    Director
  • Mr. Sudesh Koti Reddy
    Director
  • Mr. Vedhanth Senthilkumar
    Director

FAQs on Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Share Price

What is the share price of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems is ₹817.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems?

The Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems?

The market cap of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems is ₹200.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems are ₹819.60 and ₹790.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems is ₹1,004.00 and 52-week low of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems is ₹646.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems has shown returns of 1.81% over the past day, 3.37% for the past month, -3.3% over 3 months, -11.59% over 1 year, -21.05% across 3 years, and 13.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems are 169.19 and 0.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.37 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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