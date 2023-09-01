Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LAKSHMI ELECTRICAL CONTROL SYSTEMS LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹1,625.70 Closed
231.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,625.70₹1,625.70
₹1,625.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹650.00₹1,698.95
₹1,625.70
Open Price
₹1,625.70
Prev. Close
₹1,593.85
Volume
904

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,625.7
  • R21,625.7
  • R31,625.7
  • Pivot
    1,625.7
  • S11,625.7
  • S21,625.7
  • S31,625.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5736.981,552.38
  • 10716.451,536.5
  • 20706.181,515.95
  • 507371,419.73
  • 100680.381,281.56
  • 200663.741,112.1

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.259.2048.83109.3197.38594.74168.53
1.17-5.068.8129.5525.95354.25228.79
5.644.703.8413.89-0.12122.5393.32
1.744.259.5138.1887.441,871.00624.21
0.754.0110.87-1.91-24.8113.7321.74
-0.0310.8324.2926.0436.9486.0343.22
4.4424.7140.84115.39143.97312.35227.63
0.581.30-2.51-14.71-8.3417.1337.85
0.60-9.05-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37
4.365.1029.8560.1357.2592.91-11.00
8.9114.53147.71170.49225.12576.20192.10
16.7827.3234.1123.507.0798.6434.42
-2.83-3.8061.8387.0870.37305.88159.09
4.4774.42174.80173.54347.62347.62347.62
-1.89-1.63-0.5461.15154.86833.84393.36
0.2116.4719.3755.7269.21303.28146.73
-0.10-5.1627.1415.33-18.81247.09203.62
3.65-20.0941.86510.76639.373,591.782,350.00
2.9215.1137.7451.3035.75521.66189.67
35.2919.5136.2444.00123.15153.12153.12

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd. Share Holdings

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd.

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200TZ1981PLC001124 and registration number is 001124. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 256.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Nethra J S Kumar
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu
    Director
  • Mr. D Senthilkumar
    Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Rudrappan
    Director
  • Mr. A Palaniappan
    Director
  • Mr. Arun Selvaraj
    Director
  • Mr. N R Selvaraj
    Director
  • Mr. Arjun Balu
    Director

FAQs on Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd.?

The market cap of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd. is ₹399.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd. is 19.38 and PB ratio of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd. is 1.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd. is ₹1,625.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd. is ₹1,698.95 and 52-week low of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd. is ₹650.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data