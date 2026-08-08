What is the share price of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems is ₹817.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems? The Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems? The market cap of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems is ₹200.82 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems are ₹819.60 and ₹790.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems is ₹1,004.00 and 52-week low of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems is ₹646.10 as on .

How has the Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems performed historically in terms of returns? The Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems has shown returns of 1.81% over the past day, 3.37% for the past month, -3.3% over 3 months, -11.59% over 1 year, -21.05% across 3 years, and 13.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems are 169.19 and 0.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.37 per annum.

Source: Dion Global