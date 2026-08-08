Here's the live share price of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems
|5.42
|3.04
|-3.61
|8.31
|-11.87
|-21.14
|13.47
|ABB India
|4.31
|8.92
|5.71
|30.74
|48.54
|18.85
|35.79
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.18
|-3.08
|2.64
|27.81
|29.43
|29.65
|60.86
|Siemens Energy India
|12.96
|8.32
|16.24
|35.34
|14.71
|10.04
|5.91
|Waaree Energies
|0.95
|-4.85
|-16.21
|-13.39
|-14.51
|4.98
|2.96
|Premier Energies
|2.55
|2.02
|2.76
|29.56
|5.41
|7.60
|4.49
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.53
|-9.66
|0.23
|75.53
|36.94
|68.14
|60.05
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.38
|-2.70
|20.42
|57.36
|45.65
|13.35
|7.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.47
|16.15
|36.24
|84.10
|87.28
|23.26
|13.37
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.47
|-10.07
|-13.66
|-0.94
|-11.59
|49.69
|94.91
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.45
|-0.56
|-6.96
|15.32
|-19.94
|19.33
|37.87
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.37
|-0.25
|-11.53
|0.32
|-3.79
|-1.28
|-0.77
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|7.89
|12.80
|63.02
|108.92
|138.82
|92.35
|101.46
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.18
|-5.13
|-15.96
|34.88
|-22.39
|107.30
|71.86
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.77
|24.84
|107.69
|86.83
|64.36
|5.78
|3.43
|Ravindra Energy
|-1.84
|-9.61
|20.43
|12.74
|16.88
|54.00
|26.25
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.73
|1.61
|27.02
|43.60
|121.49
|13.05
|7.64
|Modern Insulators
|9.69
|1.64
|36.54
|106.97
|423.93
|98.91
|53.38
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.08
|-1.56
|-20.43
|-17.70
|-50.52
|66.54
|69.08
|MV Electrosystems
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-0.61
|-0.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems has declined 11.87% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|781.33
|777.48
|10
|795.59
|785.8
|20
|809.29
|794.53
|50
|793.86
|798.65
|100
|799.73
|799.53
|200
|790.1
|826.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 63.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Lakshmi Electrical - Proceedings And Outcome Of The Annual General Meeting
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|Lakshmi Electrical - Voting Results
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Lakshmi Electrical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:29 PM IST IST
|Lakshmi Electrical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|Lakshmi Electrical - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200TZ1981PLC001124 and registration number is 001124. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 237.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems is ₹817.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems is ₹200.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems are ₹819.60 and ₹790.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems is ₹1,004.00 and 52-week low of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems is ₹646.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems has shown returns of 1.81% over the past day, 3.37% for the past month, -3.3% over 3 months, -11.59% over 1 year, -21.05% across 3 years, and 13.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems are 169.19 and 0.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.37 per annum.
Source: Dion Global