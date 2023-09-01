Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200TZ1981PLC001124 and registration number is 001124. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 256.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd. is ₹399.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd. is 19.38 and PB ratio of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd. is 1.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd. is ₹1,625.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd. is ₹1,698.95 and 52-week low of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd. is ₹650.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.