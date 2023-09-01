What is the Market Cap of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd.? The market cap of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd. is ₹399.60 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd.? P/E ratio of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd. is 19.38 and PB ratio of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd. is 1.72 as on .

What is the share price of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd. is ₹1,625.70 as on .