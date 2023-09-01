Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.21
|4.75
|22.35
|51.43
|52.93
|259.22
|123.40
|0.81
|1.97
|28.02
|46.79
|71.38
|342.12
|339.21
|29.25
|30.05
|66.04
|87.05
|126.46
|253.05
|66.99
|11.62
|29.30
|124.04
|197.74
|208.64
|538.94
|270.82
|2.43
|-6.20
|3.35
|18.81
|38.00
|198.70
|220.49
|12.63
|8.27
|31.61
|40.02
|22.72
|346.44
|112.27
|-0.46
|22.93
|129.33
|281.93
|391.93
|1,724.89
|827.52
|18.22
|25.88
|66.19
|103.83
|32.49
|258.72
|195.06
|5.41
|14.62
|65.06
|127.41
|141.06
|2,905.20
|1,286.30
|5.18
|14.45
|27.44
|41.78
|15.90
|612.99
|493.51
|0.18
|4.38
|59.29
|114.41
|186.18
|1,130.33
|440.66
|7.47
|15.22
|15.46
|4.87
|0.88
|-7.37
|346.78
|3.26
|-1.27
|47.86
|92.16
|68.77
|369.02
|102.76
|8.47
|11.18
|39.33
|66.76
|84.78
|158.36
|92.72
|-0.38
|-4.58
|13.49
|58.64
|44.68
|165.66
|12.20
|13.28
|40.78
|148.83
|219.52
|196.60
|435.81
|131.15
|-0.14
|-14.54
|-23.96
|-23.96
|-23.96
|-23.96
|-23.96
|2.94
|-8.53
|-4.92
|11.47
|-21.69
|114.56
|1,487.65
|14.01
|16.45
|66.33
|108.54
|196.01
|929.65
|409.69
|-0.96
|-3.43
|39.92
|94.49
|135.74
|293.37
|356.09
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29269TZ1973PLC000680 and registration number is 000680. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Warehousing and storage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd. is ₹69.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd. is 30.31 and PB ratio of Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd. is 3.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd. is ₹1,39.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd. is ₹1,199.90 and 52-week low of Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd. is ₹580.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.