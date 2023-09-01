Follow Us

LAKSHMI AUTOMATIC LOOM WORKS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | BSE
₹1,039.95 Closed
-5.16-56.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,016.00₹1,139.00
₹1,039.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹580.00₹1,199.90
₹1,039.95
Open Price
₹1,100.00
Prev. Close
₹1,096.50
Volume
1,982

Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,113.97
  • R21,187.98
  • R31,236.97
  • Pivot
    1,064.98
  • S1990.97
  • S2941.98
  • S3867.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5677.151,086.48
  • 10685.541,059.56
  • 20693.841,032.19
  • 50683.12988.52
  • 100647.59928
  • 200661.59848.42

Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.214.7522.3551.4352.93259.22123.40
0.811.9728.0246.7971.38342.12339.21
29.2530.0566.0487.05126.46253.0566.99
11.6229.30124.04197.74208.64538.94270.82
2.43-6.203.3518.8138.00198.70220.49
12.638.2731.6140.0222.72346.44112.27
-0.4622.93129.33281.93391.931,724.89827.52
18.2225.8866.19103.8332.49258.72195.06
5.4114.6265.06127.41141.062,905.201,286.30
5.1814.4527.4441.7815.90612.99493.51
0.184.3859.29114.41186.181,130.33440.66
7.4715.2215.464.870.88-7.37346.78
3.26-1.2747.8692.1668.77369.02102.76
8.4711.1839.3366.7684.78158.3692.72
-0.38-4.5813.4958.6444.68165.6612.20
13.2840.78148.83219.52196.60435.81131.15
-0.14-14.54-23.96-23.96-23.96-23.96-23.96
2.94-8.53-4.9211.47-21.69114.561,487.65
14.0116.4566.33108.54196.01929.65409.69
-0.96-3.4339.9294.49135.74293.37356.09

Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd. Share Holdings

Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd.

Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29269TZ1973PLC000680 and registration number is 000680. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Warehousing and storage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S Pathy
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Aishwarya Pathy
    Vice Chairperson
  • Mr. R Santharam
    Director
  • Mr. R C H Reddy
    Director
  • Mr. R Varadarajan
    Director
  • Mr. C Kamatchisundaram
    Director
  • Mr. N Jaychander
    Director
  • Mr. R R Balasundharam
    Director
  • Mr. Pradip Roy
    Director

FAQs on Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd.?

The market cap of Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd. is ₹69.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd. is 30.31 and PB ratio of Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd. is 3.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd. is ₹1,39.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd. is ₹1,199.90 and 52-week low of Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd. is ₹580.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

