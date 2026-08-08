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Lahoti Overseas Share Price

NSE
BSE

LAHOTI OVERSEAS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Lahoti Overseas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹42.48 Closed
0.64₹ 0.27
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lahoti Overseas Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.78₹42.98
₹42.48
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.55₹67.80
₹42.48
Open Price
₹42.98
Prev. Close
₹42.21
Volume
380

Source: Dion Global

Lahoti Overseas Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lahoti Overseas		3.23-1.76-8.96-14.63-4.7514.1411.23
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lahoti Overseas has declined 4.75% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Lahoti Overseas has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Lahoti Overseas Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lahoti Overseas Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
541.7242.08
1042.7142.44
2043.4543.01
5043.7843.75
10043.9344.67
20048.2545.72

Source: Dion Global

Lahoti Overseas Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lahoti Overseas remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 40.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Lahoti Overseas Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTLahoti Overseas - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results For Quar
Jul 13, 2026, 05:42 AM IST ISTLahoti Overseas - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTLahoti Overseas - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
May 28, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTLahoti Overseas - Audited Financial Result For Quarter Ended & Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 28, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTLahoti Overseas - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Lahoti Overseas

Lahoti Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1995PLC087643 and registration number is 087643. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 379.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ujwal Rambilas Lahoti
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Umesh Rambilas Lahoti
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Aadhitiya Ujwal Lahoti
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Meghna Vijay Panchal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Rangnath Deshpande
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kumar Kishan Chand Seth
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Lahoti Overseas Share Price

What is the share price of Lahoti Overseas?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lahoti Overseas is ₹42.48 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lahoti Overseas?

The Lahoti Overseas is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lahoti Overseas?

The market cap of Lahoti Overseas is ₹123.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lahoti Overseas?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lahoti Overseas are ₹42.98 and ₹41.78.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lahoti Overseas?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lahoti Overseas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lahoti Overseas is ₹67.80 and 52-week low of Lahoti Overseas is ₹35.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Lahoti Overseas performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lahoti Overseas has shown returns of 0.64% over the past day, -1.76% for the past month, -8.96% over 3 months, -4.75% over 1 year, 14.14% across 3 years, and 11.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lahoti Overseas?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lahoti Overseas are 8.69 and 0.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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