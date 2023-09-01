Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Lahoti Overseas Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LAHOTI OVERSEAS LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹29.31 Closed
1.590.46
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lahoti Overseas Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.67₹30.00
₹29.31
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.51₹40.45
₹29.31
Open Price
₹30.00
Prev. Close
₹28.85
Volume
20,661

Lahoti Overseas Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R130.04
  • R230.69
  • R331.37
  • Pivot
    29.36
  • S128.71
  • S228.03
  • S327.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 530.1928.74
  • 1030.4828.85
  • 2031.0828.87
  • 5032.7828.58
  • 10036.6328.49
  • 20035.7329.16

Lahoti Overseas Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.502.954.609.45-15.65240.8139.57
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Lahoti Overseas Ltd. Share Holdings

Lahoti Overseas Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Lahoti Overseas Ltd.

Lahoti Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1995PLC087643 and registration number is 087643. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 891.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ujwal Rambilas Lahoti
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Umesh Rambilas Lahoti
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Aadhitiya Ujwal Lahoti
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prakash Ramchandra Bang
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Prem Sardarilal Malik
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Meghna Vijay Panchal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Lahoti Overseas Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lahoti Overseas Ltd.?

The market cap of Lahoti Overseas Ltd. is ₹85.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lahoti Overseas Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lahoti Overseas Ltd. is 5.56 and PB ratio of Lahoti Overseas Ltd. is 0.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lahoti Overseas Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lahoti Overseas Ltd. is ₹29.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lahoti Overseas Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lahoti Overseas Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lahoti Overseas Ltd. is ₹40.45 and 52-week low of Lahoti Overseas Ltd. is ₹21.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data