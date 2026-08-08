Here's the live share price of Lahoti Overseas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lahoti Overseas
|3.23
|-1.76
|-8.96
|-14.63
|-4.75
|14.14
|11.23
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lahoti Overseas has declined 4.75% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Lahoti Overseas has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|41.72
|42.08
|10
|42.71
|42.44
|20
|43.45
|43.01
|50
|43.78
|43.75
|100
|43.93
|44.67
|200
|48.25
|45.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lahoti Overseas remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 40.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Lahoti Overseas - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results For Quar
|Jul 13, 2026, 05:42 AM IST IST
|Lahoti Overseas - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|Lahoti Overseas - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|May 28, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Lahoti Overseas - Audited Financial Result For Quarter Ended & Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 28, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Lahoti Overseas - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Lahoti Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1995PLC087643 and registration number is 087643. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 379.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lahoti Overseas is ₹42.48 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lahoti Overseas is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lahoti Overseas is ₹123.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lahoti Overseas are ₹42.98 and ₹41.78.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lahoti Overseas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lahoti Overseas is ₹67.80 and 52-week low of Lahoti Overseas is ₹35.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lahoti Overseas has shown returns of 0.64% over the past day, -1.76% for the past month, -8.96% over 3 months, -4.75% over 1 year, 14.14% across 3 years, and 11.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lahoti Overseas are 8.69 and 0.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global