What is the share price of Lahoti Overseas? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lahoti Overseas is ₹42.48 as on .

What kind of stock is Lahoti Overseas? The Lahoti Overseas is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lahoti Overseas? The market cap of Lahoti Overseas is ₹123.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lahoti Overseas? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lahoti Overseas are ₹42.98 and ₹41.78.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lahoti Overseas? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lahoti Overseas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lahoti Overseas is ₹67.80 and 52-week low of Lahoti Overseas is ₹35.55 as on .

How has the Lahoti Overseas performed historically in terms of returns? The Lahoti Overseas has shown returns of 0.64% over the past day, -1.76% for the past month, -8.96% over 3 months, -4.75% over 1 year, 14.14% across 3 years, and 11.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lahoti Overseas? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lahoti Overseas are 8.69 and 0.58 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global