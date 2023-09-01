Follow Us

LAGNAM SPINTEX LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | NSE
₹70.75 Closed
4.973.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Lagnam Spintex Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹65.10₹70.75
₹70.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.50₹86.20
₹70.75
Open Price
₹68.90
Prev. Close
₹67.40
Volume
69,304

Lagnam Spintex Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R172.63
  • R274.52
  • R378.28
  • Pivot
    68.87
  • S166.98
  • S263.22
  • S361.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 568.6965.84
  • 1069.3365.56
  • 2070.5865.04
  • 5075.761.7
  • 10075.0558.89
  • 20080.3559.18

Lagnam Spintex Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.106.0770.6935.15-10.84708.5781.64
8.8320.8432.4529.9426.60601.35462.02
8.0522.6022.9827.137.46513.95485.37
4.598.1718.9926.0919.80139.7080.26
0.6914.2529.4685.5951.63239.83210.52
11.6330.4925.5749.6240.37704.36229.79
11.374.8013.4012.47-8.03146.5529.93
3.739.232.1715.73-28.94311.35435.49
0.38-0.38-16.19-50.24-17.0544.9444.94
3.9318.4810.3430.39-12.30558.11234.10
14.1810.6739.0933.92-18.94142.8642.00
17.3412.5718.3523.39-7.91392.09111.73
-4.44-1.15-7.86-11.95-15.69113.22-34.68
-7.6910.882.3739.55-26.82574.95261.42
7.180.7126.6534.21-3.7570.87-50.58
019.6316.3612.284.70132.30122.61
-3.23-3.858.850.54-37.84-0.86-0.86
23.3545.2657.9482.38148.75423.68109.47
1.13-0.34-22.991.9358.40391.83164.90
-7.6812.4429.77215.01170.90599.44332.87

Lagnam Spintex Ltd. Share Holdings

Lagnam Spintex Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Lagnam Spintex Ltd.

Lagnam Spintex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119RJ2010PLC032089 and registration number is 032089. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 348.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. D P Mangal
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Anand Mangal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shubh Mangal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Dipali Mathur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Singh Bapna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagadish Chandra Laddha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lagnam Spintex Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lagnam Spintex Ltd.?

The market cap of Lagnam Spintex Ltd. is ₹125.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lagnam Spintex Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lagnam Spintex Ltd. is 25.46 and PB ratio of Lagnam Spintex Ltd. is 1.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lagnam Spintex Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lagnam Spintex Ltd. is ₹70.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lagnam Spintex Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lagnam Spintex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lagnam Spintex Ltd. is ₹86.20 and 52-week low of Lagnam Spintex Ltd. is ₹40.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

