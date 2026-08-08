Here's the live share price of Lagnam Spintex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lagnam Spintex
|-3.47
|4.18
|-2.24
|4.29
|-12.28
|8.20
|15.24
|KPR Mill
|2.56
|-6.19
|10.09
|10.00
|5.93
|19.01
|22.91
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.58
|-5.94
|1.73
|19.66
|52.91
|21.56
|10.39
|Trident
|1.90
|-2.93
|-6.11
|-11.12
|-10.20
|-7.58
|3.70
|Indo Count Industries
|6.32
|-0.20
|46.55
|38.87
|76.79
|26.04
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.10
|6.64
|17.12
|63.06
|72.31
|32.51
|20.83
|Faze Three
|6.01
|-5.40
|24.52
|1.20
|4.26
|15.40
|13.18
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.85
|-4.22
|-4.27
|1.89
|21.31
|98.72
|59.13
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|11.25
|8.98
|15.04
|38.62
|31.29
|8.07
|4.17
|Precot
|0.46
|4.08
|29.77
|55.80
|59.43
|70.03
|24.56
|Rajapalayam Mills
|-1.22
|-0.55
|-1.34
|3.08
|3.08
|1.02
|0.61
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.78
|-6.82
|-12.06
|-5.25
|-23.18
|0.20
|-1.23
|AB Cotspin India
|-0.07
|-6.92
|-12.52
|-54.66
|-52.32
|65.17
|37.52
|Ginni Filaments
|-0.13
|-11.72
|-1.38
|8.99
|-13.08
|15.53
|5.54
|Ashima
|0.61
|17.89
|7.57
|3.23
|-24.08
|11.71
|-0.66
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.16
|-42.47
|-45.34
|-45.34
|-45.34
|-18.24
|-11.38
|Vardhman Polytex
|8.54
|-5.26
|-6.22
|-1.97
|-31.79
|7.27
|24.15
|DCM Nouvelle
|14.23
|5.88
|-0.63
|14.92
|-11.45
|2.49
|-8.01
|Le Merite Exports
|0.60
|0.64
|-73.55
|-74.97
|-63.42
|35.79
|8.25
|Axita Cotton
|-0.27
|-3.44
|-10.65
|-21.66
|-8.75
|-18.11
|-4.76
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lagnam Spintex has declined 12.28% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.93%), Vardhman Textiles (52.91%), Trident (-10.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Lagnam Spintex has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.91%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|88.1
|87.12
|10
|88.81
|87.31
|20
|85.6
|86.24
|50
|82.29
|83.3
|100
|77.56
|80.55
|200
|75.88
|81.15
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lagnam Spintex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Lagnam Spintex fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Lagnam Spintex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119RJ2010PLC032089 and registration number is 032089. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 604.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lagnam Spintex is ₹83.34 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lagnam Spintex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Lagnam Spintex is ₹147.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lagnam Spintex are ₹85.10 and ₹82.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lagnam Spintex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lagnam Spintex is ₹96.98 and 52-week low of Lagnam Spintex is ₹58.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lagnam Spintex has shown returns of -1.42% over the past day, 4.18% for the past month, -2.24% over 3 months, -12.28% over 1 year, 8.2% across 3 years, and 15.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lagnam Spintex are 8.04 and 1.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global