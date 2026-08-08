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Lagnam Spintex Share Price

NSE
BSE

LAGNAM SPINTEX

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Lagnam Spintex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹83.34 Closed
-1.42₹ -1.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:55 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lagnam Spintex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹82.00₹85.10
₹83.34
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹58.60₹96.98
₹83.34
Open Price
₹85.10
Prev. Close
₹84.54
Volume
9,215

Source: Dion Global

Lagnam Spintex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lagnam Spintex		-3.474.18-2.244.29-12.288.2015.24
KPR Mill		2.56-6.1910.0910.005.9319.0122.91
Vardhman Textiles		3.58-5.941.7319.6652.9121.5610.39
Trident		1.90-2.93-6.11-11.12-10.20-7.583.70
Indo Count Industries		6.32-0.2046.5538.8776.7926.049.72
Nitin Spinners		6.106.6417.1263.0672.3132.5120.83
Faze Three		6.01-5.4024.521.204.2615.4013.18
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.85-4.22-4.271.8921.3198.7259.13
Ambika Cotton Mills		11.258.9815.0438.6231.298.074.17
Precot		0.464.0829.7755.8059.4370.0324.56
Rajapalayam Mills		-1.22-0.55-1.343.083.081.020.61
Nahar Poly Films		-11.78-6.82-12.06-5.25-23.180.20-1.23
AB Cotspin India		-0.07-6.92-12.52-54.66-52.3265.1737.52
Ginni Filaments		-0.13-11.72-1.388.99-13.0815.535.54
Ashima		0.6117.897.573.23-24.0811.71-0.66
Aastha Spintex		-2.16-42.47-45.34-45.34-45.34-18.24-11.38
Vardhman Polytex		8.54-5.26-6.22-1.97-31.797.2724.15
DCM Nouvelle		14.235.88-0.6314.92-11.452.49-8.01
Le Merite Exports		0.600.64-73.55-74.97-63.4235.798.25
Axita Cotton		-0.27-3.44-10.65-21.66-8.75-18.11-4.76

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lagnam Spintex has declined 12.28% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.93%), Vardhman Textiles (52.91%), Trident (-10.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Lagnam Spintex has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.91%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.39%).

Lagnam Spintex Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lagnam Spintex Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
588.187.12
1088.8187.31
2085.686.24
5082.2983.3
10077.5680.55
20075.8881.15

Source: Dion Global

Lagnam Spintex Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lagnam Spintex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Lagnam Spintex Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Lagnam Spintex fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Lagnam Spintex

Lagnam Spintex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119RJ2010PLC032089 and registration number is 032089. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 604.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. D P Mangal
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Anand Mangal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shubh Mangal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Singh Bapna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Dipali Mathur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagadish Chandra Laddha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lagnam Spintex Share Price

What is the share price of Lagnam Spintex?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lagnam Spintex is ₹83.34 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lagnam Spintex?

The Lagnam Spintex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lagnam Spintex?

The market cap of Lagnam Spintex is ₹147.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lagnam Spintex?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lagnam Spintex are ₹85.10 and ₹82.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lagnam Spintex?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lagnam Spintex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lagnam Spintex is ₹96.98 and 52-week low of Lagnam Spintex is ₹58.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Lagnam Spintex performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lagnam Spintex has shown returns of -1.42% over the past day, 4.18% for the past month, -2.24% over 3 months, -12.28% over 1 year, 8.2% across 3 years, and 15.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lagnam Spintex?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lagnam Spintex are 8.04 and 1.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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