What is the Market Cap of Lagnam Spintex Ltd.? The market cap of Lagnam Spintex Ltd. is ₹125.01 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lagnam Spintex Ltd.? P/E ratio of Lagnam Spintex Ltd. is 25.46 and PB ratio of Lagnam Spintex Ltd. is 1.33 as on .

What is the share price of Lagnam Spintex Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lagnam Spintex Ltd. is ₹70.75 as on .