What is the share price of Lagnam Spintex? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lagnam Spintex is ₹83.34 as on .

What kind of stock is Lagnam Spintex? The Lagnam Spintex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lagnam Spintex? The market cap of Lagnam Spintex is ₹147.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lagnam Spintex? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lagnam Spintex are ₹85.10 and ₹82.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lagnam Spintex? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lagnam Spintex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lagnam Spintex is ₹96.98 and 52-week low of Lagnam Spintex is ₹58.60 as on .

How has the Lagnam Spintex performed historically in terms of returns? The Lagnam Spintex has shown returns of -1.42% over the past day, 4.18% for the past month, -2.24% over 3 months, -12.28% over 1 year, 8.2% across 3 years, and 15.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lagnam Spintex? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lagnam Spintex are 8.04 and 1.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global