Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.10
|6.07
|70.69
|35.15
|-10.84
|708.57
|81.64
|8.83
|20.84
|32.45
|29.94
|26.60
|601.35
|462.02
|8.05
|22.60
|22.98
|27.13
|7.46
|513.95
|485.37
|4.59
|8.17
|18.99
|26.09
|19.80
|139.70
|80.26
|0.69
|14.25
|29.46
|85.59
|51.63
|239.83
|210.52
|11.63
|30.49
|25.57
|49.62
|40.37
|704.36
|229.79
|11.37
|4.80
|13.40
|12.47
|-8.03
|146.55
|29.93
|3.73
|9.23
|2.17
|15.73
|-28.94
|311.35
|435.49
|0.38
|-0.38
|-16.19
|-50.24
|-17.05
|44.94
|44.94
|3.93
|18.48
|10.34
|30.39
|-12.30
|558.11
|234.10
|14.18
|10.67
|39.09
|33.92
|-18.94
|142.86
|42.00
|17.34
|12.57
|18.35
|23.39
|-7.91
|392.09
|111.73
|-4.44
|-1.15
|-7.86
|-11.95
|-15.69
|113.22
|-34.68
|-7.69
|10.88
|2.37
|39.55
|-26.82
|574.95
|261.42
|7.18
|0.71
|26.65
|34.21
|-3.75
|70.87
|-50.58
|0
|19.63
|16.36
|12.28
|4.70
|132.30
|122.61
|-3.23
|-3.85
|8.85
|0.54
|-37.84
|-0.86
|-0.86
|23.35
|45.26
|57.94
|82.38
|148.75
|423.68
|109.47
|1.13
|-0.34
|-22.99
|1.93
|58.40
|391.83
|164.90
|-7.68
|12.44
|29.77
|215.01
|170.90
|599.44
|332.87
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Lagnam Spintex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119RJ2010PLC032089 and registration number is 032089. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of man-made fiber including blended* man-made fiber. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 348.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Lagnam Spintex Ltd. is ₹125.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lagnam Spintex Ltd. is 25.46 and PB ratio of Lagnam Spintex Ltd. is 1.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lagnam Spintex Ltd. is ₹70.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lagnam Spintex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lagnam Spintex Ltd. is ₹86.20 and 52-week low of Lagnam Spintex Ltd. is ₹40.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.