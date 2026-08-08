Here's the live share price of Lactose (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lactose (India)
|-2.49
|-1.02
|-11.69
|0.98
|4.06
|10.18
|20.38
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lactose (India) has gained 4.06% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Lactose (India) has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|103.46
|102.77
|10
|102.11
|102.6
|20
|101.66
|102.58
|50
|105.64
|103.87
|100
|103.05
|104.41
|200
|105.9
|106.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lactose (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.62%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 45.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Lactose (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Tuesday, 11Th August, 2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 06:15 AM IST IST
|Lactose (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 14, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|Lactose (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 18, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Lactose (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations A
|Jun 16, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|Lactose (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligat
Source: Dion Global
Lactose (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15201GJ1991PLC015186 and registration number is 015186. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pharmaceutical and botanical products like hina powder etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 163.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lactose (India) is ₹102.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lactose (India) is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lactose (India) is ₹128.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lactose (India) are ₹107.00 and ₹101.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lactose (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lactose (India) is ₹136.70 and 52-week low of Lactose (India) is ₹76.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lactose (India) has shown returns of -0.78% over the past day, -1.02% for the past month, -11.69% over 3 months, 4.06% over 1 year, 10.18% across 3 years, and 20.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lactose (India) are 21.18 and 1.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global