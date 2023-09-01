Lactose (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15201GJ1991PLC015186 and registration number is 015186. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pharmaceutical and botanical products like hina powder etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 45.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.