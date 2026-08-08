What is the share price of Lactose (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lactose (India) is ₹102.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Lactose (India)? The Lactose (India) is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lactose (India)? The market cap of Lactose (India) is ₹128.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lactose (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lactose (India) are ₹107.00 and ₹101.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lactose (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lactose (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lactose (India) is ₹136.70 and 52-week low of Lactose (India) is ₹76.01 as on .

How has the Lactose (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Lactose (India) has shown returns of -0.78% over the past day, -1.02% for the past month, -11.69% over 3 months, 4.06% over 1 year, 10.18% across 3 years, and 20.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lactose (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lactose (India) are 21.18 and 1.98 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global