Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.88
|-0.68
|45.19
|48.84
|-6.92
|199.56
|15.00
|0.30
|-2.85
|12.51
|15.86
|27.46
|112.71
|69.37
|2.58
|5.32
|28.66
|37.87
|21.30
|68.28
|91.19
|-0.99
|-1.13
|2.07
|26.48
|-0.03
|11.16
|179.98
|-3.49
|-1.54
|22.54
|28.30
|32.65
|27.89
|115.04
|-3.74
|-2.95
|22.95
|20.71
|20.71
|20.71
|20.71
|-2.04
|-2.84
|19.99
|30.46
|65.36
|62.89
|52.09
|-7.73
|-9.61
|0.83
|21.30
|16.58
|32.33
|96.50
|1.11
|10.25
|34.26
|64.75
|64.96
|14.70
|16.50
|-0.51
|0.76
|24.45
|77.96
|52.96
|0.87
|17.87
|-2.05
|-5.05
|5.23
|11.03
|23.10
|39.02
|170.20
|-1.69
|-9.22
|7.03
|16.00
|22.28
|28.98
|64.54
|2.05
|1.92
|6.32
|14.79
|-13.56
|-35.74
|-15.25
|13.17
|34.50
|87.74
|35.47
|-30.17
|-3.87
|-3.87
|1.48
|2.56
|8.49
|7.91
|-0.34
|-8.20
|-17.04
|-2.20
|-4.33
|22.88
|6.87
|-3.95
|-14.29
|126.14
|-1.61
|8.56
|32.21
|40.20
|54.88
|266.21
|718.51
|1.03
|1.64
|30.45
|45.23
|24.22
|76.06
|105.59
|2.63
|-3.66
|24.66
|76.90
|105.00
|57.17
|14.70
|2.35
|10.73
|16.54
|26.24
|-30.94
|76.74
|352.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Lactose (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15201GJ1991PLC015186 and registration number is 015186. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pharmaceutical and botanical products like hina powder etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 45.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Lactose (India) Ltd. is ₹86.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lactose (India) Ltd. is 41.55 and PB ratio of Lactose (India) Ltd. is 2.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lactose (India) Ltd. is ₹68.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lactose (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lactose (India) Ltd. is ₹80.14 and 52-week low of Lactose (India) Ltd. is ₹39.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.