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Lactose (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

LACTOSE (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Lactose (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹102.00 Closed
-0.78₹ -0.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lactose (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹101.60₹107.00
₹102.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹76.01₹136.70
₹102.00
Open Price
₹101.60
Prev. Close
₹102.80
Volume
4,379

Source: Dion Global

Lactose (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lactose (India)		-2.49-1.02-11.690.984.0610.1820.38
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lactose (India) has gained 4.06% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Lactose (India) has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Lactose (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lactose (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5103.46102.77
10102.11102.6
20101.66102.58
50105.64103.87
100103.05104.41
200105.9106.93

Source: Dion Global

Lactose (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lactose (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.62%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 45.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Lactose (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTLactose (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Tuesday, 11Th August, 2026
Jul 14, 2026, 06:15 AM IST ISTLactose (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 14, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTLactose (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 18, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTLactose (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations A
Jun 16, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTLactose (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligat

Source: Dion Global

About Lactose (India)

Lactose (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15201GJ1991PLC015186 and registration number is 015186. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pharmaceutical and botanical products like hina powder etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 163.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Atul Maheshwari
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sangita Maheshwari
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Dhaval Jayant Soni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nandan Srinath
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandra Mohan Bhagavatula
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Lactose (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Lactose (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lactose (India) is ₹102.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lactose (India)?

The Lactose (India) is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lactose (India)?

The market cap of Lactose (India) is ₹128.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lactose (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lactose (India) are ₹107.00 and ₹101.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lactose (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lactose (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lactose (India) is ₹136.70 and 52-week low of Lactose (India) is ₹76.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Lactose (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lactose (India) has shown returns of -0.78% over the past day, -1.02% for the past month, -11.69% over 3 months, 4.06% over 1 year, 10.18% across 3 years, and 20.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lactose (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lactose (India) are 21.18 and 1.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Lactose (India) News

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