Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Lactose (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LACTOSE (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹68.60 Closed
0.510.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lactose (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹67.31₹70.74
₹68.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.25₹80.14
₹68.60
Open Price
₹70.74
Prev. Close
₹68.25
Volume
1,480

Lactose (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R170.46
  • R272.31
  • R373.89
  • Pivot
    68.88
  • S167.03
  • S265.45
  • S363.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 566.9868.76
  • 1066.1968.84
  • 2067.3167.85
  • 5070.4461.87
  • 10072.8756.91
  • 20066.6955.32

Lactose (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.88-0.6845.1948.84-6.92199.5615.00
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.74-2.9522.9520.7120.7120.7120.71
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.05-5.055.2311.0323.1039.02170.20
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
13.1734.5087.7435.47-30.17-3.87-3.87
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Lactose (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Lactose (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Lactose (India) Ltd.

Lactose (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15201GJ1991PLC015186 and registration number is 015186. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pharmaceutical and botanical products like hina powder etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 45.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Atul Maheshwari
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sangita Maheshwari
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Pramod Kalani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. G K Sarda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhaval Jayant Soni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Lactose (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lactose (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Lactose (India) Ltd. is ₹86.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lactose (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lactose (India) Ltd. is 41.55 and PB ratio of Lactose (India) Ltd. is 2.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lactose (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lactose (India) Ltd. is ₹68.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lactose (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lactose (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lactose (India) Ltd. is ₹80.14 and 52-week low of Lactose (India) Ltd. is ₹39.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data