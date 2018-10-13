Lack of job opportunities blamed on flawed system

Job opportunities are insufficient because of the structure of the system that is currently in place in India and the system needs redesigning to produce the desired results, the 2018 annual conference of the Indian National Association of the Club of Rome (CoR) has recommended.

While India, like many other nations globally, is dealing with the job loss scare given the slow or lack of growth in many sectors such as telecommunications, textiles, manufacturing etc, deliberations at the conference focused on the fact that there could be several more jobs created if concerted efforts from policy makers and businesses are made by leveraging technology and innovation.

S Ramandorai, former TCS vice-chairman and chairman of Club of Rome-India, said: “Jobs and skills of the future will have a merged and fused character. New start-ups and enterprises can create new age jobs, where for example, a person interested in music and health can be a music therapist for children.”

Ashok Khosla, trustee of Club of Rome–India, highlighted that the broad goal of the national chapter, CoR-India, is to help design a coherent and synergistic agenda for governments, the business sector as well as citizens’ organisations that could ensure a productive resource base and enable everybody to live fuller lives in harmony with their surroundings by 2047.

The topics covered during the two-day conference included enhancing future livelihoods in rural India and resource efficiency, employment opportunities in infrastructure and environment challenges, reshaping the economy to accelerate jobs, changing skills in the emerging services sector, circular economy in urban India and MSMEs’ role in India’s manufacturing ambitions.

Touching upon the rural livelihood issue, Anirban Ghosh, chief sustainability officer, Mahindra Group, said India at present is “facing a unique challenge” where for the first time the country is looking to tackle both poverty and environment challenges together, and there is a timeline to it.

Vijay Mahajan, founder of livelihood promotion institution Basix and CEO & director at the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, pointed out that the framework needed for institutional money to flow into the rural economy is missing.

Prasad Modak, executive president of Environmental Management Centre emphasised the need for encouraging repair and refurbish industry, which can be a large employment generator.

Shailaja Rangarajan, founder and CEO of Rimagined, a start-up on upcycling waste, highlighted the need for creating a market for upcycled products.