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La Tim Metal & Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

LA TIM METAL & INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of La Tim Metal & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.83 Closed
0.74₹ 0.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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La Tim Metal & Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.71₹10.96
₹10.83
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.10₹13.50
₹10.83
Open Price
₹10.96
Prev. Close
₹10.75
Volume
74,904

Source: Dion Global

La Tim Metal & Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
La Tim Metal & Industries		4.1320.078.6319.4035.711.68-0.58
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, La Tim Metal & Industries has gained 35.71% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, La Tim Metal & Industries has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

La Tim Metal & Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

La Tim Metal & Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.7510.37
109.19.86
208.819.46
509.069.29
1009.449.41
2009.929.71

Source: Dion Global

La Tim Metal & Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, La Tim Metal & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.20%, FII holding unchanged at 0.54%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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La Tim Metal & Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 06:30 PM IST ISTLa Tim Metal & Ind. - Approved The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 06:17 AM IST ISTLa Tim Metal & Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E. 31.07.2026 Pursuant To Regulatio
Jul 24, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTLa Tim Metal & Ind. - Intimation Of Listing Approval Received From Exchange.
Jul 23, 2026, 06:12 AM IST ISTLa Tim Metal & Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2
Jul 15, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTLa Tim Metal & Ind. - Reply To The Clarification Sought On Movement In Price Of The Shares Across Exchanges Of Shares Of The

Source: Dion Global

About La Tim Metal & Industries

La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1974PLC017951 and registration number is 017951. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 386.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Timbadia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kartik Timbadia
    Executive & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Sandip Timbadia
    Executive & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Naresh Ohri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kumar Kishan Chand Seth
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ragini Kamal Chokshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on La Tim Metal & Industries Share Price

What is the share price of La Tim Metal & Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for La Tim Metal & Industries is ₹10.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is La Tim Metal & Industries?

The La Tim Metal & Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of La Tim Metal & Industries?

The market cap of La Tim Metal & Industries is ₹143.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of La Tim Metal & Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of La Tim Metal & Industries are ₹10.96 and ₹10.71.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of La Tim Metal & Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which La Tim Metal & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of La Tim Metal & Industries is ₹13.50 and 52-week low of La Tim Metal & Industries is ₹7.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the La Tim Metal & Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The La Tim Metal & Industries has shown returns of 0.74% over the past day, 20.07% for the past month, 8.63% over 3 months, 35.71% over 1 year, 1.68% across 3 years, and -0.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of La Tim Metal & Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of La Tim Metal & Industries are 15.56 and 1.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

La Tim Metal & Industries News

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