Here's the live share price of La Tim Metal & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|La Tim Metal & Industries
|4.13
|20.07
|8.63
|19.40
|35.71
|1.68
|-0.58
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, La Tim Metal & Industries has gained 35.71% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, La Tim Metal & Industries has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.75
|10.37
|10
|9.1
|9.86
|20
|8.81
|9.46
|50
|9.06
|9.29
|100
|9.44
|9.41
|200
|9.92
|9.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, La Tim Metal & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.20%, FII holding unchanged at 0.54%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:30 PM IST IST
|La Tim Metal & Ind. - Approved The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:17 AM IST IST
|La Tim Metal & Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E. 31.07.2026 Pursuant To Regulatio
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|La Tim Metal & Ind. - Intimation Of Listing Approval Received From Exchange.
|Jul 23, 2026, 06:12 AM IST IST
|La Tim Metal & Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|La Tim Metal & Ind. - Reply To The Clarification Sought On Movement In Price Of The Shares Across Exchanges Of Shares Of The
Source: Dion Global
La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1974PLC017951 and registration number is 017951. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 386.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for La Tim Metal & Industries is ₹10.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The La Tim Metal & Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of La Tim Metal & Industries is ₹143.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of La Tim Metal & Industries are ₹10.96 and ₹10.71.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which La Tim Metal & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of La Tim Metal & Industries is ₹13.50 and 52-week low of La Tim Metal & Industries is ₹7.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The La Tim Metal & Industries has shown returns of 0.74% over the past day, 20.07% for the past month, 8.63% over 3 months, 35.71% over 1 year, 1.68% across 3 years, and -0.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of La Tim Metal & Industries are 15.56 and 1.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global