What is the Market Cap of La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd.? The market cap of La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd. is ₹124.43 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd. is -25.95 and PB ratio of La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd. is 6.67 as on .

What is the share price of La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd. is ₹14.09 as on .