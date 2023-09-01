Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.97
|13.54
|41.75
|66.16
|14.74
|272.75
|196.01
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.54
|-5.84
|-0.75
|78.33
|123.76
|6,270.37
|10,017.65
|-11.08
|9.00
|52.75
|76.75
|176.08
|565.80
|196.39
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.24
|53.50
|52.62
|44.83
|-25.04
|426.33
|493.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Conso. of shares
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1974PLC017951 and registration number is 017951. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 89.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd. is ₹124.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd. is -25.95 and PB ratio of La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd. is 6.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd. is ₹14.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd. is ₹16.30 and 52-week low of La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd. is ₹5.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.