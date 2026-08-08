What is the share price of La Tim Metal & Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for La Tim Metal & Industries is ₹10.83 as on .

What kind of stock is La Tim Metal & Industries? The La Tim Metal & Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of La Tim Metal & Industries? The market cap of La Tim Metal & Industries is ₹143.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of La Tim Metal & Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of La Tim Metal & Industries are ₹10.96 and ₹10.71.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of La Tim Metal & Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which La Tim Metal & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of La Tim Metal & Industries is ₹13.50 and 52-week low of La Tim Metal & Industries is ₹7.10 as on .

How has the La Tim Metal & Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The La Tim Metal & Industries has shown returns of 0.74% over the past day, 20.07% for the past month, 8.63% over 3 months, 35.71% over 1 year, 1.68% across 3 years, and -0.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of La Tim Metal & Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of La Tim Metal & Industries are 15.56 and 1.82 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global