LA TIM METAL & INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Trading & Distributors | Smallcap | BSE
₹14.09 Closed
-1.4-0.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.75₹14.49
₹14.09
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.40₹16.30
₹14.09
Open Price
₹14.49
Prev. Close
₹14.29
Volume
3,07,014

La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.58
  • R214.9
  • R315.32
  • Pivot
    14.16
  • S113.84
  • S213.42
  • S313.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.0513.79
  • 1012.3113.45
  • 2012.5913.14
  • 5012.9912.6
  • 10013.9611.92
  • 20014.7111.57

La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.9713.5441.7566.1614.74272.75196.01
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jun, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Conso. of shares
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd.

La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1974PLC017951 and registration number is 017951. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 89.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kartik Timbadia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rahul Timbadia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Khanna
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Chander Nagpal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Subir Kumar Banerjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ragini Chokshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep N Ohri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kumar Kishan Chand Seth
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd. is ₹124.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd. is -25.95 and PB ratio of La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd. is 6.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd. is ₹14.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd. is ₹16.30 and 52-week low of La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd. is ₹5.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

