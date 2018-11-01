L&T share price gains 6% after stellar Q2 results; should you buy stock?

After L&T’s Q2 results, global firm Macquarie has raised the share price target price to Rs 1880 from Rs 1824 earlier.

L&T share price: Shares of India’s infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro surged on Thursday morning, after the firm reported stellar Q2 results. L&T share price gained more than 6.7% to hit the day’s high at Rs 1,384. Larsen & Toubro’s has reported stellar Q2 results, as net profit rose 23% on-year to Rs 2,230 crore. In the comparable period previous quarter, L&T has reported net profit of Rs 1,820 crore. The consolidated gross revenue of also recorded a robust rise of 21% on-year to Rs 32,081 crore, aided by improved execution in project businesses, strong growth in service businesses and recognition of revenue on completed performances in Realty business.

Taking stock of the reported results in the latest quarter, CLSA said that execution pick-up without sacrificing the balance sheet was indeed commendable. According to the firm, Hydrocarbon business remains the star. L&T has also shown a robust recovery, with RoE jumping 120 bps to above 15% for the first time in six years.

The first half of the year suggests that the guidance is realistic with a high chance of a beat, CLSA noted. Global firm Macquarie has raised the share price target price to Rs 1880 from Rs 1824 earlier. Macquarie’s target stock price implies an upside of more than 31% from the current market prices. The revenue growth shifted to the next gear, led by better infra order execution, Macquarie said.Macquarie has also raised FY19-21 earnings estimate by 5-6%.

The Infrastructure segment has secured orders of Rs 23,406 crore in the latest quarter, registering a solid growth of 69% on-year, driven by awards in heavy civil infrastructure, buildings & factories, and water & effluent treatment business verticals.