L&T shares zoom 3% on strong Q4 results, construction order; should you buy or sell stock?

Shares of infrastructure major L&T zoomed 3% in the morning trade after the company’s construction arm bagged contracts worth Rs 5,704 crore, even as the company reported strong Q4 results. Notably, Larsen and Toubro reported a 4.6% on-year rise in March quarter consolidated profit at Rs 3,167 crore, beating street estimates. The net profit for the comparable quarter in the previous fiscal stood at Rs 3,025 crore. Notably, the company has also recorded strong revenue growth at 11 percent on-year to Rs 40,678 crore in the quarter under review, as compared to Rs 36,828 crore in the previous year.

Apart from strong Q4 results, the company also announced that it has received “two turnkey orders from the Narmada Valley Development Authority for the execution of Indira Sagar Project – Parwati Phase I and II and Kalisindh Phase I Micro Lift Irrigation Schemes”, worth Rs 5,400 crore.

Taking stock of the strong results posted by the company, Nomura noted that there is a strong pick-up in domestic execution, and outlook on revenue and order inflows in FY19 are key positives. Nomura has raised the target price on the shares to Rs 1,669. L&T shares were trading at Rs 1,669 up by nearly 2% on Tuesday. The firm’s target price implies an upside of more than 19% from the current market prices. Notably, consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) was 24.3 percent at Rs 5,390 crore. EBITDA margin for the quarter was 13.2 percent.

Macquarie said that the Q4 operating performance surprised positively led by margin expansion, and the order inflows were higher than expected. According to the research house, FY19 guidance indicates increasing confidence in the business environment. Macquarie has an outperform rating on the shares with a target price of Rs 1,821. “We reiterate the company as a top pick with a potential of 2x earnings in the next 3 years,” Macquarie said in the report.