L&T announces dividend of Rs 18 per share, robust order wins in Q4; key figures

By: |
Published: May 10, 2019 5:22:04 PM

India's infrastructure giant Larsen & Tuobro has announced a final dividend of Rs 18 per share, subject to shareholder approval, even as the firm registered robust deal wins in the latest quarter.

L&T won new orders worth 1.76 lakh crore at the group level during FY19.

India’s infrastructure giant Larsen & Tuobro has announced a final dividend of Rs 18 per share, subject to shareholder approval, even as the firm registered robust deal wins in the latest quarter. L&T said that its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 18/- per share for FY19, as compared to Rs 16 per share in the previous year.  L&T will arrange to pay the dividend on 5th August 2019, if members’ approval is obtained in the AGM scheduled to be held on 1st August 2019. “The book closure for the above will be intimated later,” L&T said in its stock exchange filing. 

L&T won new orders worth 1.76 lakh crore at the group level during the financial year, registering a 16% on-year growth. The International orders came in at Rs 46,805 crore, constituting 26% of the total order inflow. Order wins in Infrastructure and Hydrocarbon segments were the major contributors to the order inflow during the year, L&T said.  In the quarter,  order intake rose to Rs 56,538 crore, registering a 14% on-year growth. International order inflow during the quarter stood at Rs 17,680 crore accounting for 31% of the order inflow for the quarter. L&T’s consolidated after tax profit jumped 21% on-year to Rs 8,905 crore. In the quarter, L&T earned a total profit after tax of Rs 3,418 crore, up from Rs 3,167 crore in the comparable period previous fiscal.

Taking stock of its performance in FY19, L&T said that the year gone by saw domestic markets recovering from transitory disruptions of Demonetisation, GST and RERA. Further, the year experienced its own fair share of upheavals with volatile crude oil prices, currency depreciation, evolving new trade equations and a sharp contraction in liquidity, noted the firm. 

Sharing it’s outlook for FY20, L&T said that the disruption due to the elections which have a bearing on the decision making processes could impact key operating parameters in the first half of 2019-20. However, with the momentum set on infrastructure building, coupled with incremental tax revenues, the emphasis on investments in areas such as airports, railroads, water supply distribution, expressway programs, power availability is expected to continue, said L&T.

