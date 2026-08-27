Kwick Forensic Solutions has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 27, 2026 and will close on Aug 31, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹85.00-90.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|-0.83
|-1.12
|-0.27
|-14.27
|-28.1
|-12.39
|-9.17
|Infosys
|0.02
|3.78
|-4.08
|-13.12
|-26.78
|-7.51
|-8.3
|HCL Technologies
|-1.99
|0.2
|11.76
|-5.46
|-13.02
|4.24
|2.15
|Wipro
|-1.23
|-0.66
|-12.95
|-11.8
|-29.63
|-4.56
|-10.82
|Tech Mahindra
|-1.18
|-0.25
|7.7
|15.36
|4.58
|9.86
|1.62
|LTM
|-2.29
|6.42
|12.33
|-0.98
|-13.66
|-4.56
|-2.79
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|1.08
|-1.57
|3.96
|18.98
|49.43
|14.32
|8.36
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|0.22
|6.41
|19.41
|72.1
|38.33
|43.4
|20.02
|Persistent Systems
|1.46
|6.12
|9.49
|16.92
|3.98
|30.36
|28.32
|Coforge
|3.69
|23
|32.13
|56.61
|8.09
|22.04
|13.6
|Mphasis
|-1.01
|2.89
|5.95
|6.12
|-16.47
|0.98
|-2.64
|Hexaware Technologies
|0.3
|-1.42
|9.26
|17.39
|-30.1
|-10.05
|-6.16
|Tata Technologies
|-2.34
|11.24
|12.35
|36.11
|16.84
|-15.45
|-9.58
|Tata Elxsi
|-0.27
|2.69
|-15.81
|-19.02
|-33.38
|-20.9
|-5.57
|Pine Labs
|5.87
|12.05
|20.98
|-12.22
|-33.48
|-12.71
|-7.83
|TBO Tek
|2.71
|12.33
|40.45
|35.82
|23.7
|6.66
|3.95
|KPIT Technologies
|0.15
|0.82
|-24.81
|-25.66
|-50.84
|-19.97
|13.12
|Fractal Analytics
|-0.56
|2.5
|-14.79
|2.2
|-2.08
|-0.7
|-0.42
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|5.2
|32.44
|88.74
|358.31
|397.74
|153.68
|116.76
Source: Dion Global
Kwick Forensic Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200TN2005PLC055566 and registration number is 055566. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 105.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global