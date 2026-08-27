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Kwick Forensic Solutions Share Price

Sector
Information Technology

Kwick Forensic Solutions has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 27, 2026 and will close on Aug 31, 2026. The price band has been set at 85.00-90.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Kwick Forensic Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Kwick Forensic Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tata Consultancy Services		-0.83-1.12-0.27-14.27-28.1-12.39-9.17
Infosys		0.023.78-4.08-13.12-26.78-7.51-8.3
HCL Technologies		-1.990.211.76-5.46-13.024.242.15
Wipro		-1.23-0.66-12.95-11.8-29.63-4.56-10.82
Tech Mahindra		-1.18-0.257.715.364.589.861.62
LTM		-2.296.4212.33-0.98-13.66-4.56-2.79
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		1.08-1.573.9618.9849.4314.328.36
Oracle Financial Services Software		0.226.4119.4172.138.3343.420.02
Persistent Systems		1.466.129.4916.923.9830.3628.32
Coforge		3.692332.1356.618.0922.0413.6
Mphasis		-1.012.895.956.12-16.470.98-2.64
Hexaware Technologies		0.3-1.429.2617.39-30.1-10.05-6.16
Tata Technologies		-2.3411.2412.3536.1116.84-15.45-9.58
Tata Elxsi		-0.272.69-15.81-19.02-33.38-20.9-5.57
Pine Labs		5.8712.0520.98-12.22-33.48-12.71-7.83
TBO Tek		2.7112.3340.4535.8223.76.663.95
KPIT Technologies		0.150.82-24.81-25.66-50.84-19.9713.12
Fractal Analytics		-0.562.5-14.792.2-2.08-0.7-0.42
Sigma Advanced Systems		5.232.4488.74358.31397.74153.68116.76

Source: Dion Global

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About Kwick Forensic Solutions

Kwick Forensic Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200TN2005PLC055566 and registration number is 055566. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 105.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shammer Saralal Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Bakulesh Jhaveri
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sejal Shammer Shah
    Director
  • Ms. Sonia Vaid
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Bheekamchand Mukesh
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

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