Kwick Forensic Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200TN2005PLC055566 and registration number is 055566. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 105.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.