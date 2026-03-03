Here's the live share price of Kwality Wall's (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Kwality Wall's (India) has declined 1.08% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -5.29%.
Kwality Wall's (India)’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|7.05
|-5.29
|-5.29
|-5.29
|-5.29
|-1.79
|-1.08
|Hatsun Agro Products
|1.64
|0.91
|-11.95
|1.27
|1.57
|0.55
|4.87
|Dodla Dairy
|-1.71
|-5.49
|-8.39
|-21.05
|10.87
|32.45
|13.19
|Vadilal Industries
|3.48
|6.60
|-6.51
|-1.60
|32.87
|28.24
|40.85
|Heritage Foods
|-4.84
|-10.27
|-34.90
|-36.23
|-18.71
|29.52
|12.44
|Parag Milk Foods
|7.61
|-18.48
|-36.55
|-16.73
|44.45
|36.44
|13.23
|Vadilal Enterprises
|-1.32
|1.75
|-2.45
|-6.41
|26.22
|44.69
|40.92
|Sheetal Cool Products
|0.30
|-1.56
|56.95
|18.49
|9.09
|-15.33
|15.39
|Umang Dairies
|-4.03
|8.86
|15.92
|-21.30
|-26.56
|21.14
|12.01
|Milkfood
|-4.02
|-7.45
|-18.03
|-38.95
|-35.90
|-31.79
|-11.46
|Modern Dairies
|-0.03
|-12.84
|-17.52
|-32.42
|-31.21
|13.04
|21.22
|Virat Crane Industries
|0.55
|-8.75
|-20.31
|-34.74
|-35.81
|-0.97
|5.25
|Healthy Life Agritec
|-6.86
|-10.04
|-35.82
|-74.85
|-78.64
|24.78
|7.47
|Dindigul Farm Products
|-8.08
|-5.16
|-27.66
|-32.60
|-56.64
|-51.95
|-35.58
|Pradhin
|5.26
|0
|-9.09
|-48.72
|-67.11
|-39.83
|-24.66
|Tasty Dairy Specialities
|0.15
|3.88
|-14.76
|-20.33
|-19.47
|-20.51
|-23.52
Over the last one year, Kwality Wall's (India) has declined 5.29% compared to peers like Hatsun Agro Products (1.57%), Dodla Dairy (10.87%), Vadilal Industries (32.87%). From a 5 year perspective, Kwality Wall's (India) has underperformed peers relative to Hatsun Agro Products (4.87%) and Dodla Dairy (13.19%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.52
|26.42
|10
|24.83
|27.44
|20
|12.41
|0
|50
|4.97
|0
|100
|2.48
|0
|200
|1.24
|0
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|55,07,635
|0.04
|22.14
|50,35,752
|0.04
|20.24
|45,90,000
|0.03
|18.45
|14,25,000
|0.14
|17.61
|9,79,637
|0.16
|12.11
|28,19,060
|0.01
|11.33
|26,00,000
|0.02
|10.45
|23,03,345
|0.02
|9.26
|21,21,461
|0.01
|8.53
|20,27,071
|0.05
|8.15
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 9:59 PM IST
|Kwality Wall's - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Standalone
|Feb 27, 2026, 11:46 PM IST
|Kwality Wall's - Draft Letter Of Offer - Open Offer
|Feb 27, 2026, 11:36 PM IST
|Kwality Wall's - Draft Letter Of Offer - Open Offer
|Feb 27, 2026, 9:21 PM IST
|Kwality Wall's - Draft Letter of Offer
|Feb 21, 2026, 12:45 AM IST
|Kwality Wall's - Detailed Public Statement - Open Offer
Kwality Wall's (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/2025 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U10505MH2025PLC437886 and registration number is 437886. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Milk & Milk Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kwality Wall's (India) is ₹27.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Kwality Wall's (India) is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kwality Wall's (India) is ₹6,567.11 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kwality Wall's (India) are ₹28.20 and ₹24.86.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kwality Wall's (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kwality Wall's (India) is ₹31.39 and 52-week low of Kwality Wall's (India) is ₹24.86 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Kwality Wall's (India) has shown returns of 7.01% over the past day, -5.29% for the past month, -5.29% over 3 months, -5.29% over 1 year, -1.79% across 3 years, and -1.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kwality Wall's (India) are 0.00 and 27.71 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.