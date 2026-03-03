Facebook Pixel Code
Kwality Wall's (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

KWALITY WALL'S (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Food Processing
Theme
Manufacturing
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 ESGBSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE FMCGBSE India 150BSE India ManufacturingBSE India Sector LeadersBSE Low VolatilityBSE SensexBSE Sensex 50BSE Sensex Equal WeightBSE Sensex SixtyBSE Sensex Sixty 65:35

Here's the live share price of Kwality Wall's (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹27.95 Closed
7.01₹ 1.83
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Kwality Wall's (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.86₹28.20
₹27.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.86₹31.39
₹27.95
Open Price
₹24.86
Prev. Close
₹26.12
Volume
53,96,020

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Kwality Wall's (India) has declined 1.08% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -5.29%.

Kwality Wall's (India)’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Kwality Wall's (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kwality Wall's (India)		7.05-5.29-5.29-5.29-5.29-1.79-1.08
Hatsun Agro Products		1.640.91-11.951.271.570.554.87
Dodla Dairy		-1.71-5.49-8.39-21.0510.8732.4513.19
Vadilal Industries		3.486.60-6.51-1.6032.8728.2440.85
Heritage Foods		-4.84-10.27-34.90-36.23-18.7129.5212.44
Parag Milk Foods		7.61-18.48-36.55-16.7344.4536.4413.23
Vadilal Enterprises		-1.321.75-2.45-6.4126.2244.6940.92
Sheetal Cool Products		0.30-1.5656.9518.499.09-15.3315.39
Umang Dairies		-4.038.8615.92-21.30-26.5621.1412.01
Milkfood		-4.02-7.45-18.03-38.95-35.90-31.79-11.46
Modern Dairies		-0.03-12.84-17.52-32.42-31.2113.0421.22
Virat Crane Industries		0.55-8.75-20.31-34.74-35.81-0.975.25
Healthy Life Agritec		-6.86-10.04-35.82-74.85-78.6424.787.47
Dindigul Farm Products		-8.08-5.16-27.66-32.60-56.64-51.95-35.58
Pradhin		5.260-9.09-48.72-67.11-39.83-24.66
Tasty Dairy Specialities		0.153.88-14.76-20.33-19.47-20.51-23.52

Over the last one year, Kwality Wall's (India) has declined 5.29% compared to peers like Hatsun Agro Products (1.57%), Dodla Dairy (10.87%), Vadilal Industries (32.87%). From a 5 year perspective, Kwality Wall's (India) has underperformed peers relative to Hatsun Agro Products (4.87%) and Dodla Dairy (13.19%).

Kwality Wall's (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Kwality Wall's (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.5226.42
1024.8327.44
2012.410
504.970
1002.480
2001.240

Kwality Wall's (India) Share Holding Pattern

Kwality Wall's (India) Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
55,07,6350.0422.14
50,35,7520.0420.24
45,90,0000.0318.45
14,25,0000.1417.61
9,79,6370.1612.11
28,19,0600.0111.33
26,00,0000.0210.45
23,03,3450.029.26
21,21,4610.018.53
20,27,0710.058.15

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Kwality Wall's (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 9:59 PM ISTKwality Wall's - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Standalone
Feb 27, 2026, 11:46 PM ISTKwality Wall's - Draft Letter Of Offer - Open Offer
Feb 27, 2026, 11:36 PM ISTKwality Wall's - Draft Letter Of Offer - Open Offer
Feb 27, 2026, 9:21 PM ISTKwality Wall's - Draft Letter of Offer
Feb 21, 2026, 12:45 AM ISTKwality Wall's - Detailed Public Statement - Open Offer

About Kwality Wall's (India)

Kwality Wall's (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/2025 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U10505MH2025PLC437886 and registration number is 437886. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Milk & Milk Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Chitrank Goel
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Prashant Premrajka
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ritesh Tiwari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Madhavan Hariharan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Pisharody
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shukla Wassan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayaraman Vaidyaraman
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kwality Wall's (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Kwality Wall's (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kwality Wall's (India) is ₹27.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kwality Wall's (India)?

The Kwality Wall's (India) is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kwality Wall's (India)?

The market cap of Kwality Wall's (India) is ₹6,567.11 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kwality Wall's (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kwality Wall's (India) are ₹28.20 and ₹24.86.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kwality Wall's (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kwality Wall's (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kwality Wall's (India) is ₹31.39 and 52-week low of Kwality Wall's (India) is ₹24.86 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Kwality Wall's (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kwality Wall's (India) has shown returns of 7.01% over the past day, -5.29% for the past month, -5.29% over 3 months, -5.29% over 1 year, -1.79% across 3 years, and -1.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kwality Wall's (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kwality Wall's (India) are 0.00 and 27.71 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Kwality Wall's (India) News

