MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kuwer Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC056627 and registration number is 056627. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kuwer Industries Ltd. is ₹8.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kuwer Industries Ltd. is -26.31 and PB ratio of Kuwer Industries Ltd. is 0.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kuwer Industries Ltd. is ₹9.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kuwer Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kuwer Industries Ltd. is ₹11.20 and 52-week low of Kuwer Industries Ltd. is ₹6.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.