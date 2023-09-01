Follow Us

KUWER INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.34 Closed
4.940.44
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:35 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kuwer Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.52₹9.34
₹9.34
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.13₹11.20
₹9.34
Open Price
₹9.34
Prev. Close
₹8.90
Volume
7,781

Kuwer Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.61
  • R29.89
  • R310.43
  • Pivot
    9.07
  • S18.79
  • S28.25
  • S37.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.998.49
  • 107.258.39
  • 207.658.62
  • 507.858.91
  • 1007.898.76
  • 2008.288.47

Kuwer Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
20.05-5.9422.8913.2121.46142.6033.05
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

Kuwer Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Kuwer Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kuwer Industries Ltd.

Kuwer Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC056627 and registration number is 056627. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Tarun Aggarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Megha Agarwa
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Usha Aggarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pranav Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anjali Garg
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kuwer Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kuwer Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Kuwer Industries Ltd. is ₹8.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kuwer Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kuwer Industries Ltd. is -26.31 and PB ratio of Kuwer Industries Ltd. is 0.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kuwer Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kuwer Industries Ltd. is ₹9.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kuwer Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kuwer Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kuwer Industries Ltd. is ₹11.20 and 52-week low of Kuwer Industries Ltd. is ₹6.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

