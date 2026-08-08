What is the share price of Kuwer Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kuwer Industries is ₹10.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Kuwer Industries? The Kuwer Industries is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kuwer Industries? The market cap of Kuwer Industries is ₹9.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kuwer Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kuwer Industries are ₹11.19 and ₹10.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kuwer Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kuwer Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kuwer Industries is ₹15.25 and 52-week low of Kuwer Industries is ₹7.38 as on .

How has the Kuwer Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Kuwer Industries has shown returns of 1.65% over the past day, -24.77% for the past month, -15.59% over 3 months, -13.85% over 1 year, 5.18% across 3 years, and 3.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kuwer Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kuwer Industries are 5.40 and 0.48 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global