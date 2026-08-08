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Kuwer Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

KUWER INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Kuwer Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.45 Closed
1.65₹ 0.17
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kuwer Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.00₹11.19
₹10.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.38₹15.25
₹10.45
Open Price
₹10.50
Prev. Close
₹10.28
Volume
6,634

Source: Dion Global

Kuwer Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kuwer Industries		3.77-24.77-15.5915.60-13.855.183.93
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kuwer Industries has declined 13.85% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Kuwer Industries has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Kuwer Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kuwer Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.3210.25
1010.4910.39
2011.0910.75
5011.7611.27
10011.3211.35
20011.3411.5

Source: Dion Global

Kuwer Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kuwer Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.77%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 57.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kuwer Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTKuwer Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Financial Results
Jul 13, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTKuwer Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTKuwer Industries - Non-Applicability Of Reg. 23(9) Of SEBI LODR
May 30, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTKuwer Industries - Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended On 31.03.2026
May 30, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTKuwer Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Saturday, 30 May 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Kuwer Industries

Kuwer Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC056627 and registration number is 056627. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Tarun Aggarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Megha Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Usha Aggarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pranav Gupta
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Rahul Agarwal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Kuwer Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Kuwer Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kuwer Industries is ₹10.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kuwer Industries?

The Kuwer Industries is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kuwer Industries?

The market cap of Kuwer Industries is ₹9.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kuwer Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kuwer Industries are ₹11.19 and ₹10.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kuwer Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kuwer Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kuwer Industries is ₹15.25 and 52-week low of Kuwer Industries is ₹7.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kuwer Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kuwer Industries has shown returns of 1.65% over the past day, -24.77% for the past month, -15.59% over 3 months, -13.85% over 1 year, 5.18% across 3 years, and 3.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kuwer Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kuwer Industries are 5.40 and 0.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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