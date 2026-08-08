Here's the live share price of Kuwer Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kuwer Industries
|3.77
|-24.77
|-15.59
|15.60
|-13.85
|5.18
|3.93
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kuwer Industries has declined 13.85% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Kuwer Industries has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.32
|10.25
|10
|10.49
|10.39
|20
|11.09
|10.75
|50
|11.76
|11.27
|100
|11.32
|11.35
|200
|11.34
|11.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kuwer Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.77%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 57.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|Kuwer Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Financial Results
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|Kuwer Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Kuwer Industries - Non-Applicability Of Reg. 23(9) Of SEBI LODR
|May 30, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Kuwer Industries - Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended On 31.03.2026
|May 30, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Kuwer Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Saturday, 30 May 2026
Source: Dion Global
Kuwer Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC056627 and registration number is 056627. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kuwer Industries is ₹10.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kuwer Industries is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kuwer Industries is ₹9.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kuwer Industries are ₹11.19 and ₹10.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kuwer Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kuwer Industries is ₹15.25 and 52-week low of Kuwer Industries is ₹7.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kuwer Industries has shown returns of 1.65% over the past day, -24.77% for the past month, -15.59% over 3 months, -13.85% over 1 year, 5.18% across 3 years, and 3.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kuwer Industries are 5.40 and 0.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global