KUSH INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Processing/Texturising | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.70 Closed
-2.08-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kush Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.70₹4.80
₹4.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.55₹11.13
₹4.70
Open Price
₹4.80
Prev. Close
₹4.80
Volume
1,655

Kush Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.77
  • R24.83
  • R34.87
  • Pivot
    4.73
  • S14.67
  • S24.63
  • S34.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.234.84
  • 107.264.92
  • 207.85.06
  • 507.235.3
  • 1006.375.49
  • 2005.035.65

Kush Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.89-9.62-5.81-12.80-14.23434.09370.00
1.4420.3164.27104.9539.95103.03-48.35
-9.55-7.31-22.05-49.23115.6821,978.9521,978.95
0.990.757.9120.5764.62298.31200.14
4.59-2.0021.7125.86-17.27177.0323.13
4.151.69-10.1915.92-20.70165.0481.70
8.731.11-3.46-10.91-31.41-71.60-84.95
14.9523.1744.7234.8927.081,721.673,282.79
-5.17-4.09-11.16-6.7218.27166.4755.19
-9.51-28.96-50.29-55.40-58.282,100.18450.78
-1.540.4441.6354.00104.42431.91241.06
2.66-4.594.97-14.55-7.48-42.17-53.62
6.95-0.837.4830.43-46.9118.0537.69
-2.75-5.507.303.60-10.02133.1747.27
3.988.8131.8918.46-15.52224.0767.53
-7.79-15.2365.3055.87117.66504.00422.94
0.452.896.198.7212.3271.59-21.84
-4.091.568.5021.4712.31-20.90-58.10
00.953.8620.0763.22507.99507.99
21.1828.0444.0318.71-2.7685.60-15.46

Kush Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Kush Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kush Industries Ltd.

Kush Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1992PLC017218 and registration number is 017218. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Processing/Texturising. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mansukh K Virani
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Ms. Kiran M Virani
    Director
  • Mr. Vivek R Singhal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ranjitsinh A Parmar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kush Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kush Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Kush Industries Ltd. is ₹7.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kush Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kush Industries Ltd. is -55.95 and PB ratio of Kush Industries Ltd. is -0.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kush Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kush Industries Ltd. is ₹4.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kush Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kush Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kush Industries Ltd. is ₹11.13 and 52-week low of Kush Industries Ltd. is ₹4.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

