What is the Market Cap of Kush Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Kush Industries Ltd. is ₹7.17 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kush Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kush Industries Ltd. is -55.95 and PB ratio of Kush Industries Ltd. is -0.78 as on .

What is the share price of Kush Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kush Industries Ltd. is ₹4.70 as on .