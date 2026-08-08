Here's the live share price of Kush Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kush Industries
|12.44
|2.14
|-11.97
|-4.29
|-21.39
|7.74
|18.69
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|-10.36
|-3.65
|2.60
|29.15
|-23.85
|-1.15
|15.66
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|-0.99
|-4.57
|-11.62
|-4.91
|-26.78
|1.40
|4.14
|AYM Syntex
|-1.48
|1.94
|7.72
|32.79
|24.08
|52.86
|22.61
|Raj Rayon Industries
|5.93
|-2.57
|3.78
|-0.27
|-18.59
|-23.44
|139.32
|SunRakshakk Industries India
|2.85
|14.64
|13.42
|54.01
|62.66
|145.79
|139.83
|Sarla Performance Fibers
|3.49
|-3.18
|7.87
|26.13
|-3.76
|27.69
|16.46
|Vishal Fabrics
|4.12
|-7.28
|-19.42
|-23.51
|-46.08
|4.83
|-14.33
|Jattashankar Industries
|9.43
|7.92
|13.21
|12.29
|112.16
|218.58
|100.00
|Shree Ram Twistex
|0.10
|-2.30
|-17.35
|-45.01
|-45.01
|-18.07
|-11.27
|Weizmann
|2.60
|-5.95
|-12.81
|-11.09
|-29.90
|-4.50
|8.25
|Arex Industries
|15.06
|18.92
|29.49
|-0.53
|-6.52
|8.66
|0.05
|Ramgopal Polytex
|27.56
|89.83
|41.35
|78.63
|538.78
|88.21
|40.03
|Surbhi Industries
|15.42
|97.57
|0.97
|340.15
|857.29
|272.13
|136.96
|Shekhawati Industries
|10.58
|-0.57
|-7.77
|-5.91
|-36.91
|36.54
|17.32
|Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
|-2.55
|-5.24
|-2.26
|-14.16
|-17.06
|-0.56
|11.06
|Mohit Industries
|21.36
|20.67
|12.24
|10.31
|-14.04
|25.66
|12.22
|Anjani Synthetics
|10.94
|11.92
|-9.40
|6.99
|-33.92
|-5.16
|-3.61
|Sunil Industries
|10.35
|0.71
|1.88
|-7.01
|6.10
|38.59
|38.06
|Gini Silk Mills
|1.75
|1.81
|-7.29
|-6.17
|-32.08
|10.06
|0.19
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kush Industries has declined 21.39% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Kush Industries has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.04
|6.18
|10
|6.06
|6.16
|20
|6.26
|6.24
|50
|6.71
|6.52
|100
|6.7
|6.74
|200
|7.1
|7.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kush Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 39.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:20 PM IST IST
|Kush Industries - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|Kush Industries - Shareholder Meeting - 34Th Annual General Meeting On 28Th September, 2026.
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Kush Industries - Results - Financial Results For June 30, 2026.
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|Kush Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Submission Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Qua
|Jul 22, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Kush Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Taking On Record Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th Jun
Source: Dion Global
Kush Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1992PLC017218 and registration number is 017218. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of curtains, bed covers and furnishings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kush Industries is ₹6.69 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kush Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kush Industries is ₹10.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kush Industries are ₹7.45 and ₹6.02.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kush Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kush Industries is ₹9.50 and 52-week low of Kush Industries is ₹5.28 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kush Industries has shown returns of 6.19% over the past day, 2.14% for the past month, -11.97% over 3 months, -21.39% over 1 year, 7.74% across 3 years, and 18.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kush Industries are -608.18 and -1.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global