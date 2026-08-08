What is the share price of Kush Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kush Industries is ₹6.69 as on .

What kind of stock is Kush Industries? The Kush Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kush Industries? The market cap of Kush Industries is ₹10.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kush Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kush Industries are ₹7.45 and ₹6.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kush Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kush Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kush Industries is ₹9.50 and 52-week low of Kush Industries is ₹5.28 as on .

How has the Kush Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Kush Industries has shown returns of 6.19% over the past day, 2.14% for the past month, -11.97% over 3 months, -21.39% over 1 year, 7.74% across 3 years, and 18.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kush Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kush Industries are -608.18 and -1.48 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global