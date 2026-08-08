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Kush Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

KUSH INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Kush Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.69 Closed
6.19₹ 0.39
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kush Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.02₹7.45
₹6.69
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.28₹9.50
₹6.69
Open Price
₹6.02
Prev. Close
₹6.30
Volume
10,784

Source: Dion Global

Kush Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kush Industries		12.442.14-11.97-4.29-21.397.7418.69
Ganesha Ecosphere		-10.36-3.652.6029.15-23.85-1.1515.66
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company		-0.99-4.57-11.62-4.91-26.781.404.14
AYM Syntex		-1.481.947.7232.7924.0852.8622.61
Raj Rayon Industries		5.93-2.573.78-0.27-18.59-23.44139.32
SunRakshakk Industries India		2.8514.6413.4254.0162.66145.79139.83
Sarla Performance Fibers		3.49-3.187.8726.13-3.7627.6916.46
Vishal Fabrics		4.12-7.28-19.42-23.51-46.084.83-14.33
Jattashankar Industries		9.437.9213.2112.29112.16218.58100.00
Shree Ram Twistex		0.10-2.30-17.35-45.01-45.01-18.07-11.27
Weizmann		2.60-5.95-12.81-11.09-29.90-4.508.25
Arex Industries		15.0618.9229.49-0.53-6.528.660.05
Ramgopal Polytex		27.5689.8341.3578.63538.7888.2140.03
Surbhi Industries		15.4297.570.97340.15857.29272.13136.96
Shekhawati Industries		10.58-0.57-7.77-5.91-36.9136.5417.32
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics		-2.55-5.24-2.26-14.16-17.06-0.5611.06
Mohit Industries		21.3620.6712.2410.31-14.0425.6612.22
Anjani Synthetics		10.9411.92-9.406.99-33.92-5.16-3.61
Sunil Industries		10.350.711.88-7.016.1038.5938.06
Gini Silk Mills		1.751.81-7.29-6.17-32.0810.060.19

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kush Industries has declined 21.39% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Kush Industries has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).

Kush Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kush Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.046.18
106.066.16
206.266.24
506.716.52
1006.76.74
2007.17.13

Source: Dion Global

Kush Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kush Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 39.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kush Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 10:20 PM IST ISTKush Industries - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 30, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTKush Industries - Shareholder Meeting - 34Th Annual General Meeting On 28Th September, 2026.
Jul 30, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTKush Industries - Results - Financial Results For June 30, 2026.
Jul 30, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTKush Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Submission Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Qua
Jul 22, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTKush Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Taking On Record Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th Jun

Source: Dion Global

About Kush Industries

Kush Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1992PLC017218 and registration number is 017218. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of curtains, bed covers and furnishings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mansukh K Virani
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Ms. Kiran M Virani
    Director
  • Mr. Vivek Singhal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hiren B. Hirpara
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kush Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Kush Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kush Industries is ₹6.69 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kush Industries?

The Kush Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kush Industries?

The market cap of Kush Industries is ₹10.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kush Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kush Industries are ₹7.45 and ₹6.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kush Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kush Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kush Industries is ₹9.50 and 52-week low of Kush Industries is ₹5.28 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kush Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kush Industries has shown returns of 6.19% over the past day, 2.14% for the past month, -11.97% over 3 months, -21.39% over 1 year, 7.74% across 3 years, and 18.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kush Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kush Industries are -608.18 and -1.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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