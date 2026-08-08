What is the share price of Kunststoffe Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kunststoffe Industries is ₹22.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Kunststoffe Industries? The Kunststoffe Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kunststoffe Industries? The market cap of Kunststoffe Industries is ₹15.23 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kunststoffe Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kunststoffe Industries are ₹22.14 and ₹21.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kunststoffe Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kunststoffe Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kunststoffe Industries is ₹32.50 and 52-week low of Kunststoffe Industries is ₹18.15 as on .

How has the Kunststoffe Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Kunststoffe Industries has shown returns of -0.18% over the past day, -5.47% for the past month, -6.55% over 3 months, 0.55% over 1 year, -5.5% across 3 years, and -3.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kunststoffe Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kunststoffe Industries are 8.89 and 1.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global