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Kunststoffe Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

KUNSTSTOFFE INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Kunststoffe Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.10 Closed
-0.18₹ -0.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kunststoffe Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.01₹22.14
₹22.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.15₹32.50
₹22.10
Open Price
₹22.14
Prev. Close
₹22.14
Volume
338

Source: Dion Global

Kunststoffe Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kunststoffe Industries		-2.94-5.31-8.45-3.87-1.6-5.5-3.09
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.29-7.79-17.5-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1913.0717.9941.8397.38127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.410.92.6623.8558.6931.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.055.7116.17-5.751.1215.5350.1
Nilkamal		-3.0835.433.618.436.6-11.3-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.292.5915.4324.78-13.46-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-7.84-17.42-10.7-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9916.0135.6478.445.0530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7811.623.950.81-22.4-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.440.319.889.580.30.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-3.1115.7318.882.8420.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6929.9431.8321.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7715.5510.6124.82.72-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.8-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.630.6420.886.84-3.997.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-0.48-9.75-20.17-31.17-14.6-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-15.11-28.49-43.19-44.91-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.879.91-10.0528.2344.82-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.121.76-6.06-3.56-39.43-4.034.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kunststoffe Industries has declined 1.60% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.50%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (97.38%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (58.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Kunststoffe Industries has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).

Kunststoffe Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kunststoffe Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
522.8422.43
1022.622.58
2022.9122.79
5023.5823.08
10022.8223.13
20023.4123.49

Source: Dion Global

Kunststoffe Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kunststoffe Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.62%, FII holding unchanged at 0.86%, and public shareholding unchanged at 68.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kunststoffe Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 05:14 PM IST ISTKunststoffe Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Consider And Approve Unaudited Standalone Fina
Jul 09, 2026, 04:53 PM IST ISTKunststoffe Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 14, 2026, 09:50 PM IST ISTKunststoffe Ind. - Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting - Submission Of Standalone Audited Financial Results For 4Th Quarter And
May 14, 2026, 08:45 PM IST ISTKunststoffe Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Submission Of Standalone Audited Financial Results Fo
May 14, 2026, 08:43 PM IST ISTKunststoffe Ind. - Submission Of Standalone Audited Financial Results For 4Th Quarter And Twelve Months Ended 31St March, 202

Source: Dion Global

About Kunststoffe Industries

Kunststoffe Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DD1985PLC010032 and registration number is 010032. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Soniya P Sheth
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pravin V Sheth
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhadresh H Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajender Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chidamber Rege
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Kunststoffe Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Kunststoffe Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kunststoffe Industries is ₹22.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kunststoffe Industries?

The Kunststoffe Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kunststoffe Industries?

The market cap of Kunststoffe Industries is ₹15.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kunststoffe Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kunststoffe Industries are ₹22.14 and ₹21.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kunststoffe Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kunststoffe Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kunststoffe Industries is ₹32.50 and 52-week low of Kunststoffe Industries is ₹18.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kunststoffe Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kunststoffe Industries has shown returns of -0.18% over the past day, -5.47% for the past month, -6.55% over 3 months, 0.55% over 1 year, -5.5% across 3 years, and -3.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kunststoffe Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kunststoffe Industries are 8.89 and 1.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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