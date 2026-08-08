Here's the live share price of Kunststoffe Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kunststoffe Industries
|-2.94
|-5.31
|-8.45
|-3.87
|-1.6
|-5.5
|-3.09
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.29
|-7.79
|-17.5
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|13.07
|17.99
|41.83
|97.38
|127.55
|54.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.4
|10.9
|2.66
|23.85
|58.69
|31.27
|34.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|5.71
|16.17
|-5.75
|1.12
|15.53
|50.1
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|35.4
|33.6
|18.43
|6.6
|-11.3
|-9.03
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|2.59
|15.43
|24.78
|-13.46
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-7.84
|-17.42
|-10.7
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|16.01
|35.64
|78.44
|5.05
|30.61
|38.24
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|11.62
|3.95
|0.81
|-22.4
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.44
|0.31
|9.88
|9.58
|0.3
|0.18
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-3.11
|15.73
|18.88
|2.84
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|29.94
|31.83
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|15.55
|10.61
|24.8
|2.72
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.8
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|0.64
|20.88
|6.84
|-3.99
|7.79
|12.17
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-0.48
|-9.75
|-20.17
|-31.17
|-14.6
|-9.32
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-15.11
|-28.49
|-43.19
|-44.91
|-21.27
|26.75
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|9.91
|-10.05
|28.23
|44.82
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|1.76
|-6.06
|-3.56
|-39.43
|-4.03
|4.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kunststoffe Industries has declined 1.60% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.50%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (97.38%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (58.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Kunststoffe Industries has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|22.84
|22.43
|10
|22.6
|22.58
|20
|22.91
|22.79
|50
|23.58
|23.08
|100
|22.82
|23.13
|200
|23.41
|23.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kunststoffe Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.62%, FII holding unchanged at 0.86%, and public shareholding unchanged at 68.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:14 PM IST IST
|Kunststoffe Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Consider And Approve Unaudited Standalone Fina
|Jul 09, 2026, 04:53 PM IST IST
|Kunststoffe Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 14, 2026, 09:50 PM IST IST
|Kunststoffe Ind. - Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting - Submission Of Standalone Audited Financial Results For 4Th Quarter And
|May 14, 2026, 08:45 PM IST IST
|Kunststoffe Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Submission Of Standalone Audited Financial Results Fo
|May 14, 2026, 08:43 PM IST IST
|Kunststoffe Ind. - Submission Of Standalone Audited Financial Results For 4Th Quarter And Twelve Months Ended 31St March, 202
Source: Dion Global
Kunststoffe Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DD1985PLC010032 and registration number is 010032. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kunststoffe Industries is ₹22.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kunststoffe Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kunststoffe Industries is ₹15.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kunststoffe Industries are ₹22.14 and ₹21.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kunststoffe Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kunststoffe Industries is ₹32.50 and 52-week low of Kunststoffe Industries is ₹18.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kunststoffe Industries has shown returns of -0.18% over the past day, -5.47% for the past month, -6.55% over 3 months, 0.55% over 1 year, -5.5% across 3 years, and -3.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kunststoffe Industries are 8.89 and 1.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global