Kunststoffe Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KUNSTSTOFFE INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹25.10 Closed
2.740.67
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kunststoffe Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.70₹25.90
₹25.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.05₹38.00
₹25.10
Open Price
₹25.90
Prev. Close
₹24.43
Volume
3,234

Kunststoffe Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R126.1
  • R227.1
  • R328.3
  • Pivot
    24.9
  • S123.9
  • S222.7
  • S321.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 531.0624.85
  • 1030.3224.98
  • 2029.7524.89
  • 5027.5924.6
  • 10024.7624.61
  • 20025.5324.92

Kunststoffe Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.07-2.68-0.676.54-0.4084.97-23.94
-1.9623.9458.3061.65124.32228.33273.25
4.4225.5958.3399.2373.05124.13176.79
4.24-10.306.7633.7815.6692.9526.08
-0.87-5.840.392.382.82239.60205.86
-2.356.7420.1671.8569.19417.85178.55
1.826.8019.4714.7315.16108.6642.54
-2.0313.9952.51166.69341.77456.83456.83
2.8833.6334.4461.23-10.31204.2250.73
2.62-6.998.7617.412.92370.73138.40
1.6911.4328.6346.9251.4247.79-43.07
3.808.8936.4956.187.6335.57-4.72
-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05
8.11-1.50-5.4483.57342.18589.90173.26
2.6625.5551.6594.83203.45716.62716.62
0.62-3.23-8.4230.4321.43239.1525.08
5.61-5.6110.1126.0732.5861.89-56.18
22.6539.4246.2380.9867.53882.34307.48
23.6325.1774.0674.0674.0674.0674.06
-2.17-0.92-3.3544.38296.48354.9575.12

Kunststoffe Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Kunststoffe Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
26 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Kunststoffe Industries Ltd.

Kunststoffe Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1985PLC037998 and registration number is 037998. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Soniya P Sheth
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sacariah Chacko
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ujjwalkumar R Jha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajender Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kunststoffe Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kunststoffe Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Kunststoffe Industries Ltd. is ₹17.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kunststoffe Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kunststoffe Industries Ltd. is 13.88 and PB ratio of Kunststoffe Industries Ltd. is 1.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kunststoffe Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kunststoffe Industries Ltd. is ₹25.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kunststoffe Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kunststoffe Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kunststoffe Industries Ltd. is ₹38.00 and 52-week low of Kunststoffe Industries Ltd. is ₹19.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

