MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|26 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Kunststoffe Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1985PLC037998 and registration number is 037998. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kunststoffe Industries Ltd. is ₹17.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kunststoffe Industries Ltd. is 13.88 and PB ratio of Kunststoffe Industries Ltd. is 1.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kunststoffe Industries Ltd. is ₹25.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kunststoffe Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kunststoffe Industries Ltd. is ₹38.00 and 52-week low of Kunststoffe Industries Ltd. is ₹19.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.