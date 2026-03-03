Facebook Pixel Code
Kundan Edifice Share Price

NSE
BSE

KUNDAN EDIFICE

Smallcap | NSE
Here's the live share price of Kundan Edifice along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹79.15 Closed
-2.28₹ -1.85
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Kundan Edifice Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹79.15₹79.15
₹79.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹77.00₹148.00
₹79.15
Open Price
₹79.15
Prev. Close
₹81.00
Volume
1,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Kundan Edifice has gained 0.10% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -34.59%.

Kundan Edifice’s current P/E of 9.27x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Kundan Edifice Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kundan Edifice		-10.06-19.23-26.81-18.11-27.120.170.10
LG Electronics India		1.556.24-1.07-5.77-5.77-1.96-1.18
Havells India		-3.552.73-4.69-13.54-5.273.963.07
Dixon Technologies (India)		-3.55-7.98-27.59-42.84-27.7650.5021.36
Voltas		-2.539.6712.224.819.7317.986.92
PG Electroplast		0.649.827.9011.59-23.4564.0477.57
Whirlpool of India		1.1215.65-6.93-32.01-0.80-11.54-17.82
Avalon Technologies		1.12-3.236.0914.6546.6135.4819.98
Symphony		-5.21-14.37-7.28-16.72-27.32-11.64-10.29
Electronics Mart India		-3.973.72-18.96-26.49-20.6411.612.62
EPACK Durables		-4.542.55-12.04-39.72-33.054.992.96
HPL Electric & Power		-6.401.57-17.69-31.66-9.4455.4348.73
IKIO Technologies		-2.86-10.02-25.38-34.79-32.84-29.97-19.24
MIRC Electronics		-0.64-14.8419.00-4.31120.6727.8414.86
Elin Electronics		-3.01-19.62-26.76-34.9814.24-4.98-10.85
Cellecor Gadgets		-6.53-6.70-20.10-18.54-53.4437.3920.99
Focus Lighting and Fixtures		-1.67-8.14-10.05-32.85-15.65-10.2869.35
Prizor Viztech		23.4630.4531.1713.54193.3428.6916.34
Arham Technologies		-2.21-8.36-17.9230.2036.0763.2132.42
BPL		-0.50-9.26-13.56-38.69-29.81-3.7416.02

Over the last one year, Kundan Edifice has declined 27.12% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.77%), Havells India (-5.27%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Kundan Edifice has underperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.18%) and Havells India (3.07%).

Kundan Edifice Financials

Kundan Edifice Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
587.184.96
1089.7687.68
2092.6791.11
50100.2296.19
10098.97100.51
200106.35108.82

Kundan Edifice Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kundan Edifice remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.11%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Kundan Edifice Corporate Actions

About Kundan Edifice

Kundan Edifice Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36100MH2010PLC206541 and registration number is 06541. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Consumer Electronics. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 98.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Divyansh Mukesh Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Mallika Mukesh Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Girish Kumar Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Inani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hariom Sarda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ulhas Joshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kundan Edifice Share Price

What is the share price of Kundan Edifice?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kundan Edifice is ₹79.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kundan Edifice?

The Kundan Edifice is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kundan Edifice?

The market cap of Kundan Edifice is ₹81.30 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kundan Edifice?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kundan Edifice are ₹79.15 and ₹79.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kundan Edifice?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kundan Edifice stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kundan Edifice is ₹148.00 and 52-week low of Kundan Edifice is ₹77.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Kundan Edifice performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kundan Edifice has shown returns of -2.28% over the past day, -15.8% for the past month, -33.9% over 3 months, -34.59% over 1 year, 0.17% across 3 years, and 0.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kundan Edifice?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kundan Edifice are 9.27 and 1.81 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Kundan Edifice News

