What is the share price of Kumbhat Financial Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kumbhat Financial Services is ₹23.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Kumbhat Financial Services? The Kumbhat Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kumbhat Financial Services? The market cap of Kumbhat Financial Services is ₹12.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kumbhat Financial Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kumbhat Financial Services are ₹23.00 and ₹23.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kumbhat Financial Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kumbhat Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kumbhat Financial Services is ₹27.01 and 52-week low of Kumbhat Financial Services is ₹16.70 as on .

How has the Kumbhat Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Kumbhat Financial Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.36% for the past month, 9.79% over 3 months, -13.14% over 1 year, 16.78% across 3 years, and 27.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kumbhat Financial Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kumbhat Financial Services are 14.85 and 2.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global