Here's the live share price of Kumbhat Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kumbhat Financial Services
|-4.17
|-3.36
|9.79
|9.52
|-13.14
|16.78
|27.01
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kumbhat Financial Services has declined 13.14% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Kumbhat Financial Services has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.7
|23.32
|10
|23.48
|23.43
|20
|23.67
|23.37
|50
|22.39
|22.7
|100
|21.34
|22.12
|200
|21.79
|21.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kumbhat Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 75.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Kumbhat Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|Jul 06, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|Kumbhat Fin. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|Kumbhat Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 27, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|Kumbhat Fin. Serv. - Results- Financial Results For The Year Ended 31-03-2026
|May 26, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Kumbhat Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991TN1993PLC024433 and registration number is 024433. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kumbhat Financial Services is ₹23.00 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Kumbhat Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kumbhat Financial Services is ₹12.25 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kumbhat Financial Services are ₹23.00 and ₹23.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kumbhat Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kumbhat Financial Services is ₹27.01 and 52-week low of Kumbhat Financial Services is ₹16.70 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Kumbhat Financial Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.36% for the past month, 9.79% over 3 months, -13.14% over 1 year, 16.78% across 3 years, and 27.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kumbhat Financial Services are 14.85 and 2.00 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global