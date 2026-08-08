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Kumbhat Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

KUMBHAT FINANCIAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Kumbhat Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 05, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kumbhat Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.00₹23.00
₹23.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.70₹27.01
₹23.00
Open Price
₹23.00
Prev. Close
₹23.00
Volume
51

Source: Dion Global

Kumbhat Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kumbhat Financial Services		-4.17-3.369.799.52-13.1416.7827.01
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kumbhat Financial Services has declined 13.14% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Kumbhat Financial Services has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Kumbhat Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kumbhat Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.723.32
1023.4823.43
2023.6723.37
5022.3922.7
10021.3422.12
20021.7921.63

Source: Dion Global

Kumbhat Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kumbhat Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 75.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kumbhat Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTKumbhat Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Jul 06, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTKumbhat Fin. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTKumbhat Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 27, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTKumbhat Fin. Serv. - Results- Financial Results For The Year Ended 31-03-2026
May 26, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTKumbhat Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Kumbhat Financial Services

Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991TN1993PLC024433 and registration number is 024433. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Kumbhat
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sakthivel Murugan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Ramabadran
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sarika Kumbhat
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Kumbhat Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of Kumbhat Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kumbhat Financial Services is ₹23.00 as on Aug 05, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kumbhat Financial Services?

The Kumbhat Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kumbhat Financial Services?

The market cap of Kumbhat Financial Services is ₹12.25 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kumbhat Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kumbhat Financial Services are ₹23.00 and ₹23.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kumbhat Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kumbhat Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kumbhat Financial Services is ₹27.01 and 52-week low of Kumbhat Financial Services is ₹16.70 as on Aug 05, 2026.

How has the Kumbhat Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kumbhat Financial Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.36% for the past month, 9.79% over 3 months, -13.14% over 1 year, 16.78% across 3 years, and 27.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kumbhat Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kumbhat Financial Services are 14.85 and 2.00 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kumbhat Financial Services News

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