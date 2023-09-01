Follow Us

Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd. Share Price

KUMBHAT FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹14.84 Closed
-4.99-0.78
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.84₹14.84
₹14.84
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.71₹22.02
₹14.84
Open Price
₹14.84
Prev. Close
₹15.62
Volume
998

Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.84
  • R214.84
  • R314.84
  • Pivot
    14.84
  • S114.84
  • S214.84
  • S314.84

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.1914.9
  • 101014.57
  • 209.814.47
  • 508.6714.79
  • 1007.0114.42
  • 2004.9712.03

Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.49-7.13-9.1239.3452.83384.97384.97
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd.

Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991TN1993PLC024433 and registration number is 024433. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Kumbhat
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sakthivel Murugan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Ramabadran
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sarika Kumbhat
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd. is ₹7.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd. is 49.3 and PB ratio of Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd. is 1.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd. is ₹14.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd. is ₹22.02 and 52-week low of Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd. is ₹9.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

