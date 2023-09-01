Follow Us

KUBERAN GLOBAL EDU SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.15 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.30₹21.15
₹21.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.74₹28.50
₹21.15
Open Price
₹19.30
Prev. Close
₹21.15
Volume
0

Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.77
  • R222.38
  • R323.62
  • Pivot
    20.53
  • S119.92
  • S218.68
  • S318.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.920.9
  • 1016.7420.83
  • 2014.0220.25
  • 5016.918.92
  • 1008.4517.97
  • 2004.230

Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.73-3.4214.6324.0566.01-4.08-4.08
0.96-6.289.327.10-36.8024.6324.63
0.715.18-21.8221.66-2.55524.04299.76
22.6237.9549.3159.2850.19290.36-8.02
0.871.4728.4643.09-14.31571.49126.97
2.1910.14-10.4028.2455.5745.61140.46
9.7629.1345.4334.80-33.48-69.27-88.53
-7.51-21.88-30.27-16.46-19.35-7.41-10.87
-2.66-8.74-9.8113.459.56114.69132.22
00047.04162.15171.34197.29
-6.86-22.26-60.58582.83907.121,754.482,683.64
15.4625.75107.90157.34604.43347.06418.18
4.998.4430.4179.0336.28245.05351.85
6.104.820-12.12-22.32383.3327.94
8.6413.703.040.92-50.28-65.46-92.36
4.65-9.5510.435.26-42.49-47.83-35.48
-1.69-9.16-12.55-21.31-16.18-24.40-30.15
-2.02-1.1710.2817.2276.4052.3352.33
-3.8523.2614.2926.57-8.23182.67332.65
0039.36-39.61-50.85-49.74-47.72

Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Oct, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
20 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results
01 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 Aug, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd.

Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/05/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80900TZ2013PLC019519 and registration number is 019519. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Educational support services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chandramouleeswaran Krishnan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Palanivelammal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manikannan Sekar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sathyaseelan Thavasiappan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Meganathan Ethiraj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishnan C
    Director

FAQs on Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd. is ₹4.46 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd. is 1.64 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd. is ₹21.15 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd. is ₹28.50 and 52-week low of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd. is ₹12.74 as on Aug 30, 2023.

