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Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

KUBERAN GLOBAL EDU SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹32.00 Closed
2.33₹ 0.73
As on Jul 27, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.00₹32.00
₹32.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.38₹65.58
₹32.00
Open Price
₹32.00
Prev. Close
₹31.27
Volume
3,000

Source: Dion Global

Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kuberan Global Edu Solutions		07.42-24.26-21.07-17.3813.4812.96
Physicswallah		4.77-12.3118.9713.89-15.75-5.55-3.37
NIIT Learning Systems		0.90-1.25-25.09-36.46-25.31-13.60-8.39
Crizac		-3.69-5.98-14.56-21.67-37.56-15.12-9.37
Shanti Educational Initiatives		-3.09-13.02-2.7111.8693.2044.6673.94
Veranda Learning Solutions		-0.460.9815.9430.669.916.589.96
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		-3.16-11.888.35-9.69-39.15-15.26-9.46
S Chand & Company		0.04-5.03-15.38-14.44-31.50-11.612.04
Career Point Edutech		1.696.163.86-3.74-10.36-3.58-2.16
CL Educate		6.1910.8655.322.48-26.45-7.9611.79
Zee Learn		-2.47-8.6728.8727.42-21.4733.64-11.44
Golden Crest Education & Services		-4.97-12.99-4.5024.599.9166.8354.85
VJTF Eduservices		-3.20-2.72-12.51-26.24-35.854.807.63
Dachepalli Publishers		-1.95-7.08-13.3910.91-1.52-0.51-0.31
Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers		11.44-6.62-10.31-14.19-43.4041.8223.32
Ascensive Educare		-3.70-4.51-3.2212.381.1057.9046.07
Ironwood Education		0-7.9411.40-1.7317.9525.185.01
LCC Infotech		-10.49-20.73-24.80-31.27-8.9324.3213.95
IEC Education		3.31-1.07-12.01-6.010.91132.3165.82
DSJ Keep Learning		4.191.02-5.69-3.86-33.670.4920.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kuberan Global Edu Solutions has declined 17.38% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Kuberan Global Edu Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).

Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
530.2630.9
1030.7631.74
2035.0634.65
5045.3438.67
10036.5236.18
20026.5729.8

Source: Dion Global

Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kuberan Global Edu Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 13, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTKuberan Global Edu - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 23, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTKuberan Global Edu - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 23, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTKuberan Global Edu - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 22Nd May, 2026
May 18, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTKuberan Global Edu - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,
Apr 08, 2026, 09:48 PM IST ISTKuberan Global Edu - Non-Applicability Of Large Entity Disclosure

Source: Dion Global

About Kuberan Global Edu Solutions

Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/05/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80900TZ2013PLC019519 and registration number is 019519. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Educational support services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sushmita Jeetendra Shete
    Chairperson & Executive Director
  • Mr. Siddhant Laxmikant Kabra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajshree Vijay Bhosale
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mandar Kamlakar Patil
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suraj Mahadev Gaikwad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sachin Govind Warule
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kuberan Global Edu Solutions is ₹32.00 as on Jul 27, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kuberan Global Edu Solutions?

The Kuberan Global Edu Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions?

The market cap of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions is ₹6.74 Cr as on Jul 27, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions are ₹32.00 and ₹32.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kuberan Global Edu Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions is ₹65.58 and 52-week low of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions is ₹28.38 as on Jul 27, 2026.

How has the Kuberan Global Edu Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kuberan Global Edu Solutions has shown returns of 2.33% over the past day, 7.42% for the past month, -24.26% over 3 months, -17.38% over 1 year, 13.48% across 3 years, and 12.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions are -16.33 and 3.69 on Jul 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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