MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|20 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Half Yearly Results
|01 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 Aug, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/05/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80900TZ2013PLC019519 and registration number is 019519. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Educational support services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd. is ₹4.46 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd. is 1.64 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd. is ₹21.15 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd. is ₹28.50 and 52-week low of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd. is ₹12.74 as on Aug 30, 2023.