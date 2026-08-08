Here's the live share price of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kuberan Global Edu Solutions
|0
|7.42
|-24.26
|-21.07
|-17.38
|13.48
|12.96
|Physicswallah
|4.77
|-12.31
|18.97
|13.89
|-15.75
|-5.55
|-3.37
|NIIT Learning Systems
|0.90
|-1.25
|-25.09
|-36.46
|-25.31
|-13.60
|-8.39
|Crizac
|-3.69
|-5.98
|-14.56
|-21.67
|-37.56
|-15.12
|-9.37
|Shanti Educational Initiatives
|-3.09
|-13.02
|-2.71
|11.86
|93.20
|44.66
|73.94
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|-0.46
|0.98
|15.94
|30.66
|9.91
|6.58
|9.96
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|-3.16
|-11.88
|8.35
|-9.69
|-39.15
|-15.26
|-9.46
|S Chand & Company
|0.04
|-5.03
|-15.38
|-14.44
|-31.50
|-11.61
|2.04
|Career Point Edutech
|1.69
|6.16
|3.86
|-3.74
|-10.36
|-3.58
|-2.16
|CL Educate
|6.19
|10.86
|55.32
|2.48
|-26.45
|-7.96
|11.79
|Zee Learn
|-2.47
|-8.67
|28.87
|27.42
|-21.47
|33.64
|-11.44
|Golden Crest Education & Services
|-4.97
|-12.99
|-4.50
|24.59
|9.91
|66.83
|54.85
|VJTF Eduservices
|-3.20
|-2.72
|-12.51
|-26.24
|-35.85
|4.80
|7.63
|Dachepalli Publishers
|-1.95
|-7.08
|-13.39
|10.91
|-1.52
|-0.51
|-0.31
|Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers
|11.44
|-6.62
|-10.31
|-14.19
|-43.40
|41.82
|23.32
|Ascensive Educare
|-3.70
|-4.51
|-3.22
|12.38
|1.10
|57.90
|46.07
|Ironwood Education
|0
|-7.94
|11.40
|-1.73
|17.95
|25.18
|5.01
|LCC Infotech
|-10.49
|-20.73
|-24.80
|-31.27
|-8.93
|24.32
|13.95
|IEC Education
|3.31
|-1.07
|-12.01
|-6.01
|0.91
|132.31
|65.82
|DSJ Keep Learning
|4.19
|1.02
|-5.69
|-3.86
|-33.67
|0.49
|20.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kuberan Global Edu Solutions has declined 17.38% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Kuberan Global Edu Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|30.26
|30.9
|10
|30.76
|31.74
|20
|35.06
|34.65
|50
|45.34
|38.67
|100
|36.52
|36.18
|200
|26.57
|29.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kuberan Global Edu Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Kuberan Global Edu - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 23, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|Kuberan Global Edu - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 23, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|Kuberan Global Edu - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 22Nd May, 2026
|May 18, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Kuberan Global Edu - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,
|Apr 08, 2026, 09:48 PM IST IST
|Kuberan Global Edu - Non-Applicability Of Large Entity Disclosure
Source: Dion Global
Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/05/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80900TZ2013PLC019519 and registration number is 019519. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Educational support services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kuberan Global Edu Solutions is ₹32.00 as on Jul 27, 2026.
The Kuberan Global Edu Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions is ₹6.74 Cr as on Jul 27, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions are ₹32.00 and ₹32.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kuberan Global Edu Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions is ₹65.58 and 52-week low of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions is ₹28.38 as on Jul 27, 2026.
The Kuberan Global Edu Solutions has shown returns of 2.33% over the past day, 7.42% for the past month, -24.26% over 3 months, -17.38% over 1 year, 13.48% across 3 years, and 12.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kuberan Global Edu Solutions are -16.33 and 3.69 on Jul 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global