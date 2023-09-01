Follow Us

KUBER UDYOG LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.17 Closed
1.960.08
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:38 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kuber Udyog Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.17₹4.17
₹4.17
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.89₹4.09
₹4.17
Open Price
₹4.17
Prev. Close
₹4.09
Volume
1

Kuber Udyog Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.17
  • R24.17
  • R34.17
  • Pivot
    4.17
  • S14.17
  • S24.17
  • S34.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.993.94
  • 100.963.77
  • 200.93.44
  • 500.982.65
  • 1000.852.02
  • 2000.771.93

Kuber Udyog Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.7439.46259.48293.40348.39997.37-73.86
-1.76-1.21-1.6656.66-24.18769.301,065.76
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.40-52.0813.28707.931,552.195,238.9012,410.68
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Kuber Udyog Ltd. Share Holdings

Kuber Udyog Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
20 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kuber Udyog Ltd.

Kuber Udyog Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH1982PLC371203 and registration number is 035481. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of construction materials (sand, gravel etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chetan Dhondu Shinde
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sejal Soni Bharat
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Richa Dharav Dani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kuber Udyog Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kuber Udyog Ltd.?

The market cap of Kuber Udyog Ltd. is ₹1.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kuber Udyog Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kuber Udyog Ltd. is 5.95 and PB ratio of Kuber Udyog Ltd. is 0.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kuber Udyog Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kuber Udyog Ltd. is ₹4.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kuber Udyog Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kuber Udyog Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kuber Udyog Ltd. is ₹4.09 and 52-week low of Kuber Udyog Ltd. is ₹.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

