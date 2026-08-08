What is the share price of Kuber Udyog? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kuber Udyog is ₹25.81 as on .

What kind of stock is Kuber Udyog? The Kuber Udyog is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kuber Udyog? The market cap of Kuber Udyog is ₹8.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kuber Udyog? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kuber Udyog are ₹25.81 and ₹25.79.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kuber Udyog? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kuber Udyog stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kuber Udyog is ₹32.23 and 52-week low of Kuber Udyog is ₹10.51 as on .

How has the Kuber Udyog performed historically in terms of returns? The Kuber Udyog has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, 60.71% for the past month, 12.66% over 3 months, 72.07% over 1 year, 100.13% across 3 years, and 95.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kuber Udyog? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kuber Udyog are 14.48 and 2.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global