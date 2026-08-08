Here's the live share price of Kuber Udyog along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kuber Udyog
|9.92
|60.71
|12.66
|112.95
|72.07
|100.13
|95.66
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kuber Udyog has gained 72.07% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Kuber Udyog has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|22.3
|22.89
|10
|23.27
|22.67
|20
|21.22
|22.17
|50
|22.61
|21.66
|100
|19.81
|20.4
|200
|17.44
|18.86
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kuber Udyog remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.29%, FII holding rose to 14.44%, and public shareholding moved down to 85.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 03:25 AM IST IST
|Kuber Udyog - Public Announcement - Open Offer
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:33 AM IST IST
|Kuber Udyog - Open Offer
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|Kuber Udyog - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|Kuber Udyog - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On August 7, 2026.
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Kuber Udyog - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On Friday, August 07, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Kuber Udyog Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH1982PLC371203 and registration number is 035481. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kuber Udyog is ₹25.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kuber Udyog is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kuber Udyog is ₹8.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kuber Udyog are ₹25.81 and ₹25.79.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kuber Udyog stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kuber Udyog is ₹32.23 and 52-week low of Kuber Udyog is ₹10.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kuber Udyog has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, 60.71% for the past month, 12.66% over 3 months, 72.07% over 1 year, 100.13% across 3 years, and 95.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kuber Udyog are 14.48 and 2.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global