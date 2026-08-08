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Kuber Udyog Share Price

NSE
BSE

KUBER UDYOG

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Kuber Udyog along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹25.81 Closed
4.96₹ 1.22
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kuber Udyog Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.79₹25.81
₹25.81
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.51₹32.23
₹25.81
Open Price
₹25.79
Prev. Close
₹24.59
Volume
6,708

Source: Dion Global

Kuber Udyog Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kuber Udyog		9.9260.7112.66112.9572.07100.1395.66
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kuber Udyog has gained 72.07% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Kuber Udyog has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Kuber Udyog Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kuber Udyog Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
522.322.89
1023.2722.67
2021.2222.17
5022.6121.66
10019.8120.4
20017.4418.86

Source: Dion Global

Kuber Udyog Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kuber Udyog remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.29%, FII holding rose to 14.44%, and public shareholding moved down to 85.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kuber Udyog Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 03:25 AM IST ISTKuber Udyog - Public Announcement - Open Offer
Aug 08, 2026, 02:33 AM IST ISTKuber Udyog - Open Offer
Aug 08, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTKuber Udyog - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Aug 08, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTKuber Udyog - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On August 7, 2026.
Aug 04, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTKuber Udyog - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On Friday, August 07, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Kuber Udyog

Kuber Udyog Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH1982PLC371203 and registration number is 035481. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chetan Dhondu Shinde
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sejal Soni Bharat
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Richa Dharav Dani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akshay Girish Poriya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kuber Udyog Share Price

What is the share price of Kuber Udyog?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kuber Udyog is ₹25.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kuber Udyog?

The Kuber Udyog is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kuber Udyog?

The market cap of Kuber Udyog is ₹8.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kuber Udyog?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kuber Udyog are ₹25.81 and ₹25.79.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kuber Udyog?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kuber Udyog stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kuber Udyog is ₹32.23 and 52-week low of Kuber Udyog is ₹10.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kuber Udyog performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kuber Udyog has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, 60.71% for the past month, 12.66% over 3 months, 72.07% over 1 year, 100.13% across 3 years, and 95.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kuber Udyog?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kuber Udyog are 14.48 and 2.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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