Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.74
|39.46
|259.48
|293.40
|348.39
|997.37
|-73.86
|-1.76
|-1.21
|-1.66
|56.66
|-24.18
|769.30
|1,065.76
|5.87
|14.79
|46.57
|38.41
|5.01
|137.20
|36.65
|5.18
|-3.38
|271.63
|319.87
|598.24
|1,919.11
|1,868.94
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.31
|-11.03
|-2.27
|36.65
|57.62
|281.41
|128.12
|-2.95
|-6.23
|-1.16
|77.59
|122.84
|6,244.03
|9,975.82
|-11.74
|8.19
|51.62
|75.44
|174.04
|560.87
|194.19
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.40
|-52.08
|13.28
|707.93
|1,552.19
|5,238.90
|12,410.68
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.88
|54.29
|53.41
|45.58
|-24.65
|429.05
|496.52
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|20 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kuber Udyog Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH1982PLC371203 and registration number is 035481. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of construction materials (sand, gravel etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kuber Udyog Ltd. is ₹1.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kuber Udyog Ltd. is 5.95 and PB ratio of Kuber Udyog Ltd. is 0.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kuber Udyog Ltd. is ₹4.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kuber Udyog Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kuber Udyog Ltd. is ₹4.09 and 52-week low of Kuber Udyog Ltd. is ₹.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.