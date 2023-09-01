Follow Us

Ksolves India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KSOLVES INDIA LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,158.50 Closed
-2.38-28.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ksolves India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,147.00₹1,190.45
₹1,158.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹356.00₹1,447.00
₹1,158.50
Open Price
₹1,179.00
Prev. Close
₹1,186.70
Volume
26,059

Ksolves India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,188.97
  • R21,209.93
  • R31,229.42
  • Pivot
    1,169.48
  • S11,148.52
  • S21,129.03
  • S31,108.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5457.031,236.71
  • 10440.721,257.21
  • 20426.381,227.46
  • 50433.011,109.89
  • 100399.27956.14
  • 200373.1774.31

Ksolves India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-13.393.3431.81160.37146.164,520.008,543.59
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Ksolves India Ltd. Share Holdings

Ksolves India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
  • Investor Presentation
    Ksolves India Limited has informed the Exchange about Investor Presentation
    18-Aug, 2023 | 10:37 AM

About Ksolves India Ltd.

Ksolves India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900DL2014PLC269020 and registration number is 269020. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 45.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ratan Kumar Srivastava
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Deepali Verma
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Varsha Choudhry
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vineet Krishna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Varun Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sushma Samarth
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ksolves India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ksolves India Ltd.?

The market cap of Ksolves India Ltd. is ₹1,373.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ksolves India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ksolves India Ltd. is 51.18 and PB ratio of Ksolves India Ltd. is 61.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ksolves India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ksolves India Ltd. is ₹1,158.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ksolves India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ksolves India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ksolves India Ltd. is ₹1,447.00 and 52-week low of Ksolves India Ltd. is ₹356.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

