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Ksolves India Share Price

NSE
BSE

KSOLVES INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE Information TechnologyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Ksolves India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹282.15 Closed
-0.02₹ -0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ksolves India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹265.00₹282.70
₹282.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹245.75₹354.85
₹282.15
Open Price
₹265.00
Prev. Close
₹282.20
Volume
4,869

Source: Dion Global

Ksolves India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ksolves India		0.59-4.68-4.26-3.80-11.29-19.195.94
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ksolves India has declined 11.29% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Ksolves India has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Ksolves India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ksolves India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5280.87281.53
10282.56282.99
20289.5285.47
50287.23287.95
100290.4290.48
200294302.65

Source: Dion Global

Ksolves India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ksolves India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ksolves India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 23, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTKsolves India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 22, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTKsolves India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 16, 2026, 01:45 AM IST ISTKsolves India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 15, 2026, 05:29 PM IST ISTKsolves India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 15, 2026, 05:22 PM IST ISTKsolves India - Board Fixes Record Date For 1St Interim Dividend FY2026-27.

Source: Dion Global

About Ksolves India

Ksolves India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900DL2014PLC269020 and registration number is 269020. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 160.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ratan Kumar Srivastava
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Deepali Verma
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Varsha Choudhry
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vineet Krishna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Varun Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sushma Samarth
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ksolves India Share Price

What is the share price of Ksolves India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ksolves India is ₹282.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ksolves India?

The Ksolves India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ksolves India?

The market cap of Ksolves India is ₹669.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ksolves India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ksolves India are ₹282.70 and ₹265.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ksolves India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ksolves India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ksolves India is ₹354.85 and 52-week low of Ksolves India is ₹245.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ksolves India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ksolves India has shown returns of -0.02% over the past day, -4.68% for the past month, -4.26% over 3 months, -11.29% over 1 year, -19.19% across 3 years, and 5.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ksolves India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ksolves India are 18.03 and 22.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ksolves India News

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