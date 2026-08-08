Here's the live share price of Ksolves India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ksolves India
|0.59
|-4.68
|-4.26
|-3.80
|-11.29
|-19.19
|5.94
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ksolves India has declined 11.29% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Ksolves India has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|280.87
|281.53
|10
|282.56
|282.99
|20
|289.5
|285.47
|50
|287.23
|287.95
|100
|290.4
|290.48
|200
|294
|302.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ksolves India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 23, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|Ksolves India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 22, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|Ksolves India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 16, 2026, 01:45 AM IST IST
|Ksolves India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:29 PM IST IST
|Ksolves India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:22 PM IST IST
|Ksolves India - Board Fixes Record Date For 1St Interim Dividend FY2026-27.
Source: Dion Global
Ksolves India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900DL2014PLC269020 and registration number is 269020. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 160.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ksolves India is ₹282.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ksolves India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ksolves India is ₹669.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ksolves India are ₹282.70 and ₹265.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ksolves India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ksolves India is ₹354.85 and 52-week low of Ksolves India is ₹245.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ksolves India has shown returns of -0.02% over the past day, -4.68% for the past month, -4.26% over 3 months, -11.29% over 1 year, -19.19% across 3 years, and 5.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ksolves India are 18.03 and 22.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global