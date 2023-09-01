Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-13.39
|3.34
|31.81
|160.37
|146.16
|4,520.00
|8,543.59
|0.12
|-1.93
|1.85
|-0.01
|8.10
|50.71
|64.91
|1.75
|5.85
|9.51
|-3.41
|-1.31
|58.07
|101.50
|2.94
|4.34
|4.03
|7.88
|28.28
|72.26
|126.45
|1.79
|2.48
|2.43
|6.68
|1.61
|53.55
|80.34
|3.37
|6.49
|6.66
|11.73
|16.91
|114.45
|198.92
|3.20
|7.35
|9.52
|8.93
|16.59
|68.65
|64.63
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.66
|5.98
|22.99
|18.03
|16.10
|115.64
|94.87
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|7.76
|15.12
|7.02
|12.80
|62.84
|475.61
|561.36
|4.38
|6.92
|14.41
|30.83
|33.30
|39.23
|0.58
|3.75
|12.55
|19.54
|26.82
|55.77
|188.40
|294.80
|4.74
|10.03
|9.24
|42.42
|110.78
|1,365.85
|1,056.33
|7.22
|16.57
|24.20
|78.94
|104.33
|340.82
|131.18
|2.58
|-0.22
|5.82
|35.50
|92.60
|352.80
|302.83
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|-2.85
|-18.80
|24.54
|46.43
|34.33
|345.32
|2,283.27
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|6.15
|10.07
|21.95
|60.79
|21.60
|292.39
|178.42
Ksolves India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900DL2014PLC269020 and registration number is 269020. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 45.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ksolves India Ltd. is ₹1,373.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ksolves India Ltd. is 51.18 and PB ratio of Ksolves India Ltd. is 61.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ksolves India Ltd. is ₹1,158.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ksolves India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ksolves India Ltd. is ₹1,447.00 and 52-week low of Ksolves India Ltd. is ₹356.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.