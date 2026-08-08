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Kshitij Polyline Share Price

NSE
BSE

KSHITIJ POLYLINE

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Kshitij Polyline along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.81 Closed
-1.75₹ -0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kshitij Polyline Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.74₹2.92
₹2.81
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.88₹7.20
₹2.81
Open Price
₹2.85
Prev. Close
₹2.86
Volume
7,08,348

Source: Dion Global

Kshitij Polyline Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kshitij Polyline		-5.39-24.26-29.2223.79-14.07-21.58-11.37
DOMS Industries		0.03-2.02-4.08-6.67-3.2019.4611.26
DB Corp		0.705.86-8.93-10.88-22.70-3.0417.45
Navneet Education		-0.17-10.69-10.32-17.28-10.47-2.545.56
TCPL Packaging		-0.148.2312.1020.10-9.1323.4541.92
Flair Writing Industries Ltd		-2.59-3.46-24.22-18.61-21.11-17.59-10.96
Jagran Prakashan		-0.55-0.83-6.24-6.65-12.08-14.12-0.31
Sandesh		15.9814.513.556.58-15.644.014.74
Kokuyo Camlin		-1.08-1.70-10.431.12-23.58-18.963.58
Hindustan Media Ventures		9.7013.7555.8543.8418.4118.554.86
HT Media		12.547.2324.4524.1218.556.68-0.26
Linc		-2.28-7.03-7.91-12.58-22.57-15.0014.46
Repro India		-1.98-0.50-4.06-10.71-27.90-21.11-1.46
Universus Photo Imagings		-0.6935.53-1.77127.5082.944.899.94
DIC India		0.890.56-6.27-3.81-11.024.650.60
Creative Graphics Solutions India		10.784.97-9.20-4.85-27.88-5.23-3.17
Sambhaav Media		1.734.19-8.62-17.26-3.7222.7314.07
WOL 3D India		7.909.23-8.775.19-5.30-9.10-5.56
Orient Press		-4.6313.6616.4424.44-9.793.96-0.56
Sundaram Multi Pap		0-4.65-10.87-26.79-37.88-16.99-11.77

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kshitij Polyline has declined 14.07% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.20%), DB Corp (-22.70%), Navneet Education (-10.47%). From a 5 year perspective, Kshitij Polyline has underperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.26%) and DB Corp (17.45%).

Kshitij Polyline Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kshitij Polyline Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.972.93
102.852.92
202.923.09
504.263.55
1003.613.56
2003.083.42

Source: Dion Global

Kshitij Polyline Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kshitij Polyline remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.16%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kshitij Polyline Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Kshitij Polyline fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Kshitij Polyline

Kshitij Polyline Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209MH2008PLC180484 and registration number is 180484. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vineeta Jain
    Whole Time Executive Director
  • Mr. Rushiraj Z Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mayur Jitendra Thakar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ruhini Kumar Chakraborty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Nandkishore Pherwani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kshitij Polyline Share Price

What is the share price of Kshitij Polyline?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kshitij Polyline is ₹2.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kshitij Polyline?

The Kshitij Polyline is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kshitij Polyline?

The market cap of Kshitij Polyline is ₹43.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kshitij Polyline?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kshitij Polyline are ₹2.92 and ₹2.74.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kshitij Polyline?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kshitij Polyline stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kshitij Polyline is ₹7.20 and 52-week low of Kshitij Polyline is ₹1.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kshitij Polyline performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kshitij Polyline has shown returns of -1.75% over the past day, -24.26% for the past month, -29.22% over 3 months, -14.07% over 1 year, -21.58% across 3 years, and -11.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kshitij Polyline?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kshitij Polyline are 11.58 and 0.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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