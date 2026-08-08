Here's the live share price of Kshitij Polyline along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kshitij Polyline
|-5.39
|-24.26
|-29.22
|23.79
|-14.07
|-21.58
|-11.37
|DOMS Industries
|0.03
|-2.02
|-4.08
|-6.67
|-3.20
|19.46
|11.26
|DB Corp
|0.70
|5.86
|-8.93
|-10.88
|-22.70
|-3.04
|17.45
|Navneet Education
|-0.17
|-10.69
|-10.32
|-17.28
|-10.47
|-2.54
|5.56
|TCPL Packaging
|-0.14
|8.23
|12.10
|20.10
|-9.13
|23.45
|41.92
|Flair Writing Industries Ltd
|-2.59
|-3.46
|-24.22
|-18.61
|-21.11
|-17.59
|-10.96
|Jagran Prakashan
|-0.55
|-0.83
|-6.24
|-6.65
|-12.08
|-14.12
|-0.31
|Sandesh
|15.98
|14.51
|3.55
|6.58
|-15.64
|4.01
|4.74
|Kokuyo Camlin
|-1.08
|-1.70
|-10.43
|1.12
|-23.58
|-18.96
|3.58
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|9.70
|13.75
|55.85
|43.84
|18.41
|18.55
|4.86
|HT Media
|12.54
|7.23
|24.45
|24.12
|18.55
|6.68
|-0.26
|Linc
|-2.28
|-7.03
|-7.91
|-12.58
|-22.57
|-15.00
|14.46
|Repro India
|-1.98
|-0.50
|-4.06
|-10.71
|-27.90
|-21.11
|-1.46
|Universus Photo Imagings
|-0.69
|35.53
|-1.77
|127.50
|82.94
|4.89
|9.94
|DIC India
|0.89
|0.56
|-6.27
|-3.81
|-11.02
|4.65
|0.60
|Creative Graphics Solutions India
|10.78
|4.97
|-9.20
|-4.85
|-27.88
|-5.23
|-3.17
|Sambhaav Media
|1.73
|4.19
|-8.62
|-17.26
|-3.72
|22.73
|14.07
|WOL 3D India
|7.90
|9.23
|-8.77
|5.19
|-5.30
|-9.10
|-5.56
|Orient Press
|-4.63
|13.66
|16.44
|24.44
|-9.79
|3.96
|-0.56
|Sundaram Multi Pap
|0
|-4.65
|-10.87
|-26.79
|-37.88
|-16.99
|-11.77
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kshitij Polyline has declined 14.07% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.20%), DB Corp (-22.70%), Navneet Education (-10.47%). From a 5 year perspective, Kshitij Polyline has underperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.26%) and DB Corp (17.45%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.97
|2.93
|10
|2.85
|2.92
|20
|2.92
|3.09
|50
|4.26
|3.55
|100
|3.61
|3.56
|200
|3.08
|3.42
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kshitij Polyline remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.16%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Kshitij Polyline fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Kshitij Polyline Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209MH2008PLC180484 and registration number is 180484. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kshitij Polyline is ₹2.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kshitij Polyline is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Kshitij Polyline is ₹43.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kshitij Polyline are ₹2.92 and ₹2.74.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kshitij Polyline stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kshitij Polyline is ₹7.20 and 52-week low of Kshitij Polyline is ₹1.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kshitij Polyline has shown returns of -1.75% over the past day, -24.26% for the past month, -29.22% over 3 months, -14.07% over 1 year, -21.58% across 3 years, and -11.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kshitij Polyline are 11.58 and 0.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global