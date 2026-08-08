What is the share price of Kshitij Polyline? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kshitij Polyline is ₹2.81 as on .

What kind of stock is Kshitij Polyline? The Kshitij Polyline is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kshitij Polyline? The market cap of Kshitij Polyline is ₹43.34 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kshitij Polyline? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kshitij Polyline are ₹2.92 and ₹2.74.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kshitij Polyline? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kshitij Polyline stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kshitij Polyline is ₹7.20 and 52-week low of Kshitij Polyline is ₹1.88 as on .

How has the Kshitij Polyline performed historically in terms of returns? The Kshitij Polyline has shown returns of -1.75% over the past day, -24.26% for the past month, -29.22% over 3 months, -14.07% over 1 year, -21.58% across 3 years, and -11.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kshitij Polyline? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kshitij Polyline are 11.58 and 0.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global