Kshitij Polyline Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KSHITIJ POLYLINE LTD.

Sector : Petrochem - Polymers | Smallcap | NSE
₹5.60 Closed
3.70.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kshitij Polyline Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.15₹5.65
₹5.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.75₹70.80
₹5.60
Open Price
₹5.15
Prev. Close
₹5.40
Volume
6,86,536

Kshitij Polyline Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.82
  • R25.98
  • R36.32
  • Pivot
    5.48
  • S15.32
  • S24.98
  • S34.82

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5229.25.42
  • 10204.445.45
  • 20167.515.74
  • 50115.997.27
  • 10074.6511.01
  • 20053.5215.54

Kshitij Polyline Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.00-15.67-50.66-72.97-65.1232.90-5.83
1.77-6.4710.76-1.37-24.6063.8436.24
8.966.1735.8330.8323.26372.43280.53
1.7317.9418.4635.8126.04-1.15-1.15
4.07-3.49-2.64-0.70-19.7272.5026.50
7.097.27-11.6134.255.81141.097.65
-0.65-7.1526.0648.4819.07117.3335.89
9.032.102.870.44-27.41184.1774.87
17.6627.5494.1990.8368.08729.41437.71
1.4621.0733.1357.2832.6132.6132.61
1.699.163.4332.0115.71141.85-5.85
059.2665.3827.001.35-31.12-28.33

Kshitij Polyline Ltd. Share Holdings

Kshitij Polyline Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Jul, 2022Board MeetingOthers
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kshitij Polyline Ltd.

Kshitij Polyline Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209MH2008PLC180484 and registration number is 180484. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bharat Hemraj Gala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rahul Devshi Shah
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Manisha Chordia
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rajul V Dhimant
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rushiraj Z Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jitesh Mathurbhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kshitij Polyline Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kshitij Polyline Ltd.?

The market cap of Kshitij Polyline Ltd. is ₹28.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kshitij Polyline Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kshitij Polyline Ltd. is -89.17 and PB ratio of Kshitij Polyline Ltd. is 1.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kshitij Polyline Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kshitij Polyline Ltd. is ₹5.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kshitij Polyline Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kshitij Polyline Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kshitij Polyline Ltd. is ₹70.80 and 52-week low of Kshitij Polyline Ltd. is ₹4.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

