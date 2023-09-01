Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kshitij Polyline Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209MH2008PLC180484 and registration number is 180484. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kshitij Polyline Ltd. is ₹28.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kshitij Polyline Ltd. is -89.17 and PB ratio of Kshitij Polyline Ltd. is 1.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kshitij Polyline Ltd. is ₹5.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kshitij Polyline Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kshitij Polyline Ltd. is ₹70.80 and 52-week low of Kshitij Polyline Ltd. is ₹4.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.