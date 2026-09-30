Here's the live share price of Krowniq along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Krowniq
|4.54
|-4.68
|12.72
|19.97
|38.68
|-5.69
|9.33
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.70
|1.54
|0.08
|68.56
|21.95
|8.25
|15.54
|Redington
|-1.12
|13.20
|47.08
|103.31
|38.94
|37.86
|22.95
|Lloyds Enterprises
|12.18
|9.33
|4.90
|90.87
|27.52
|36.74
|89.46
|SG Mart
|4.68
|-5.95
|28.68
|62.99
|107.45
|37.04
|106.42
|MMTC
|-4.82
|-8.78
|-14.80
|8.93
|-12.08
|-0.92
|4.69
|Mrugesh Trading
|-9.47
|-28.16
|44.19
|359.25
|6,112.60
|472.72
|184.95
|MSTC
|-3.97
|-4.50
|3.82
|95.58
|52.21
|18.47
|18.37
|Shankara Buildpro
|-5.02
|-0.62
|22.63
|30.07
|53.06
|15.24
|8.89
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|4.82
|-1.67
|21.87
|38.13
|25.95
|88.26
|25.40
|BN Agrochem
|2.57
|-4.43
|-26.08
|-3.52
|-38.85
|52.88
|97.12
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|-3.35
|-2.08
|-4.40
|9.51
|-1.57
|9.49
|6.37
|TCC Concept
|-5.52
|9.85
|-21.86
|-21.74
|-55.85
|51.77
|72.57
|Hexa Tradex
|-2.73
|-1.20
|-4.25
|-1.97
|-11.91
|2.45
|-1.65
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-12.20
|-22.92
|4.41
|241.17
|152.41
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|-3.02
|-9.06
|-5.54
|-5.54
|-30.12
|12.68
|6.98
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-3.20
|-7.41
|-16.08
|10.03
|-16.99
|-5.16
|0.73
|Hardwyn India
|1.10
|1.66
|-47.63
|-36.12
|4.74
|-21.91
|35.86
|Aptus Pharma
|2.18
|14.59
|56.26
|158.45
|963.62
|119.92
|60.46
|Uniphos Enterprises
|-1.64
|-7.79
|-16.49
|-3.94
|-40.47
|-18.42
|-6.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Krowniq has gained 38.68% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (21.95%), Redington (38.94%), Lloyds Enterprises (27.52%). From a 5 year perspective, Krowniq has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.54%) and Redington (22.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|49.01
|49.32
|10
|49.23
|49.49
|20
|50.5
|49.93
|50
|49.38
|49.34
|100
|47.19
|48
|200
|46.23
|45.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Krowniq remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Sep 28, 2026, 07:44 PM IST IST
|Krowniq - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
|Sep 28, 2026, 07:42 PM IST IST
|Krowniq - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On 28Th September, 2026.
|Aug 15, 2026, 01:21 AM IST IST
|Lykis - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Aug 11, 2026, 06:27 AM IST IST
|Lykis - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Aug 11, 2026, 06:18 AM IST IST
|Lykis - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Unaudited Financial Result For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Lykis Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999WB1984PLC038064 and registration number is 038064. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of soap all forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 262.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krowniq is ₹50.70 as on Sep 29, 2026.
The Krowniq is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Krowniq is ₹98.23 Cr as on Sep 29, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Krowniq are ₹52.43 and ₹49.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krowniq stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krowniq is ₹61.80 and 52-week low of Krowniq is ₹29.21 as on Sep 29, 2026.
The Krowniq has shown returns of -1.55% over the past day, -4.68% for the past month, 12.72% over 3 months, 38.68% over 1 year, -5.69% across 3 years, and 9.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krowniq are 9.07 and 2.23 on Sep 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global