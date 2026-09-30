Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Krowniq Share Price

NSE
BSE

KROWNIQ

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Krowniq along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹50.70 Closed
-1.55₹ -0.80
As on Sep 29, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Krowniq Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.00₹52.43
₹50.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.21₹61.80
₹50.70
Open Price
₹50.65
Prev. Close
₹51.50
Volume
3,805

Source: Dion Global

Krowniq Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Krowniq		4.54-4.6812.7219.9738.68-5.699.33
Adani Enterprises		-0.701.540.0868.5621.958.2515.54
Redington		-1.1213.2047.08103.3138.9437.8622.95
Lloyds Enterprises		12.189.334.9090.8727.5236.7489.46
SG Mart		4.68-5.9528.6862.99107.4537.04106.42
MMTC		-4.82-8.78-14.808.93-12.08-0.924.69
Mrugesh Trading		-9.47-28.1644.19359.256,112.60472.72184.95
MSTC		-3.97-4.503.8295.5852.2118.4718.37
Shankara Buildpro		-5.02-0.6222.6330.0753.0615.248.89
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		4.82-1.6721.8738.1325.9588.2625.40
BN Agrochem		2.57-4.43-26.08-3.52-38.8552.8897.12
India Motor Parts & Accessories		-3.35-2.08-4.409.51-1.579.496.37
TCC Concept		-5.529.85-21.86-21.74-55.8551.7772.57
Hexa Tradex		-2.73-1.20-4.25-1.97-11.912.45-1.65
RRP Defense		0-3.92-12.20-22.924.41241.17152.41
The Yamuna Syndicate		-3.02-9.06-5.54-5.54-30.1212.686.98
State Trading Corporation Of India		-3.20-7.41-16.0810.03-16.99-5.160.73
Hardwyn India		1.101.66-47.63-36.124.74-21.9135.86
Aptus Pharma		2.1814.5956.26158.45963.62119.9260.46
Uniphos Enterprises		-1.64-7.79-16.49-3.94-40.47-18.42-6.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Krowniq has gained 38.68% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (21.95%), Redington (38.94%), Lloyds Enterprises (27.52%). From a 5 year perspective, Krowniq has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.54%) and Redington (22.95%).

Krowniq Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Krowniq Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
549.0149.32
1049.2349.49
2050.549.93
5049.3849.34
10047.1948
20046.2345.87

Source: Dion Global

Krowniq Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Krowniq remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Krowniq Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Sep 28, 2026, 07:44 PM IST ISTKrowniq - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Sep 28, 2026, 07:42 PM IST ISTKrowniq - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On 28Th September, 2026.
Aug 15, 2026, 01:21 AM IST ISTLykis - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Aug 11, 2026, 06:27 AM IST ISTLykis - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Aug 11, 2026, 06:18 AM IST ISTLykis - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Unaudited Financial Result For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Krowniq

Lykis Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999WB1984PLC038064 and registration number is 038064. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of soap all forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 262.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Trading & Distributors
  • Address
    507-508, 5th Floor, Corporate Avenue, Sonawala Lane, Near Goregoan Station, Mumbai West Bengal 400063
  • Contact
    cs@lykis.com
    http://www.lykis.com

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jitendra Kumar Ranka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Deep Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nishant Nathmal Bajaj
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Mitesh Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Radhika Amit Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kinjal Bhavin Gandhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Krowniq Share Price

What is the share price of Krowniq?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krowniq is ₹50.70 as on Sep 29, 2026.

What kind of stock is Krowniq?

The Krowniq is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Krowniq?

The market cap of Krowniq is ₹98.23 Cr as on Sep 29, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Krowniq?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Krowniq are ₹52.43 and ₹49.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Krowniq?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krowniq stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krowniq is ₹61.80 and 52-week low of Krowniq is ₹29.21 as on Sep 29, 2026.

How has the Krowniq performed historically in terms of returns?

The Krowniq has shown returns of -1.55% over the past day, -4.68% for the past month, 12.72% over 3 months, 38.68% over 1 year, -5.69% across 3 years, and 9.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Krowniq?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krowniq are 9.07 and 2.23 on Sep 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Krowniq News

More Krowniq News
Market Pulse