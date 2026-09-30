What is the share price of Krowniq? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krowniq is ₹50.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Krowniq? The Krowniq is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Krowniq? The market cap of Krowniq is ₹98.23 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Krowniq? Today’s highest and lowest price of Krowniq are ₹52.43 and ₹49.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Krowniq? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krowniq stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krowniq is ₹61.80 and 52-week low of Krowniq is ₹29.21 as on .

How has the Krowniq performed historically in terms of returns? The Krowniq has shown returns of -1.55% over the past day, -4.68% for the past month, 12.72% over 3 months, 38.68% over 1 year, -5.69% across 3 years, and 9.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Krowniq? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krowniq are 9.07 and 2.23 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global