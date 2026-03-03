Facebook Pixel Code
Kronox Lab Sciences Share Price

NSE
BSE

KRONOX LAB SCIENCES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Kronox Lab Sciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹118.80 Closed
-0.25₹ -0.30
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Kronox Lab Sciences Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹113.30₹118.80
₹118.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹110.95₹207.40
₹118.80
Open Price
₹116.00
Prev. Close
₹119.10
Volume
2,309

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Kronox Lab Sciences has declined 5.70% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -19.92%.

Kronox Lab Sciences’s current P/E of 17.05x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Kronox Lab Sciences Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kronox Lab Sciences		0.72-6.27-13.60-29.10-20.64-9.32-5.70
Pidilite Industries		-0.812.88-0.67-5.609.518.2510.72
Apar Industries		-1.489.2222.1735.5284.0266.5087.54
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		-6.431.45-1.57-2.19-3.711.4539.74
Aarti Industries		-3.750.7216.9212.2813.38-7.39-7.83
Anupam Rasayan India		-3.29-2.75-2.4711.0171.9118.5218.41
Aether Industries		-3.88-7.755.9022.843.711.513.61
Privi Speciality Chemicals		-0.425.62-8.6531.01109.0848.1335.97
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		9.800.09-5.37-13.94-5.80-2.26-1.36
Clean Science & Technology		2.12-9.69-17.33-37.01-35.31-19.17-14.13
Galaxy Surfactants		-0.284.80-4.36-15.72-8.57-6.29-3.58
Neogen Chemicals		4.034.4727.83-5.40-14.862.709.47
Camlin Fine Sciences		2.45-14.59-8.96-32.44-0.240.750.58
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.88-14.39-18.52-35.51-29.166.2922.59
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-4.75-6.44-18.349.2160.91-14.72-12.72
Rossari Biotech		-2.21-9.36-19.23-23.33-18.68-7.33-13.98
Fineotex Chemical		-5.23-2.46-5.51-4.331.30-0.6627.68
Thirumalai Chemicals		-2.36-3.71-18.43-38.39-12.73-0.0613.19
Paushak		-10.55-10.29-24.03-42.82-17.43-22.71-14.74
Sunshield Chemicals		-2.241.02-17.49-24.1534.8914.2029.52

Over the last one year, Kronox Lab Sciences has declined 20.64% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (9.51%), Apar Industries (84.02%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (-3.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Kronox Lab Sciences has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (10.72%) and Apar Industries (87.54%).

Kronox Lab Sciences Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Kronox Lab Sciences Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5117.57118.15
10119.69119.47
20122.99121.85
50129.42128.08
100137.94136.71
200154.47146.86

Kronox Lab Sciences Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kronox Lab Sciences remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.00%, FII holding rose to 0.05%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Kronox Lab Sciences Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 14, 2026, 9:16 PM ISTKronox Lab Sciences - Un Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025
Feb 14, 2026, 8:51 PM ISTKronox Lab Sciences - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On February 14, 2026
Feb 09, 2026, 8:18 PM ISTKronox Lab Sciences - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Mon
Jan 03, 2026, 10:12 PM ISTKronox Lab Sciences - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Nov 11, 2025, 11:25 PM ISTKronox Lab Sciences - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September, 2025

About Kronox Lab Sciences

Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24117GJ2008PLC055460 and registration number is 055460. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 100.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Jogindersingh Jaswal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pritesh Ramani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ketan Ramani
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Krutika Negandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parth Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kronox Lab Sciences Share Price

What is the share price of Kronox Lab Sciences?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kronox Lab Sciences is ₹118.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kronox Lab Sciences?

The Kronox Lab Sciences is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kronox Lab Sciences?

The market cap of Kronox Lab Sciences is ₹440.80 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kronox Lab Sciences?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kronox Lab Sciences are ₹118.80 and ₹113.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kronox Lab Sciences?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kronox Lab Sciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kronox Lab Sciences is ₹207.40 and 52-week low of Kronox Lab Sciences is ₹110.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Kronox Lab Sciences performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kronox Lab Sciences has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, -3.38% for the past month, -16.95% over 3 months, -19.92% over 1 year, -9.32% across 3 years, and -5.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kronox Lab Sciences?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kronox Lab Sciences are 17.05 and 4.08 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

