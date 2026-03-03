Here's the live share price of KRM Ayurveda along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of KRM Ayurveda has gained 1.74% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 9.02%.
KRM Ayurveda’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KRM Ayurveda
|-5.74
|20.90
|9.02
|9.02
|9.02
|2.92
|1.74
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.20
|2.96
|-3.00
|11.01
|10.56
|21.92
|22.93
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.37
|3.13
|-0.80
|3.89
|15.58
|30.97
|12.43
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.65
|8.00
|17.42
|21.14
|47.65
|43.03
|28.47
|Cipla
|1.88
|2.18
|-10.37
|-14.37
|-3.97
|15.44
|10.71
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.45
|4.78
|1.07
|2.55
|15.61
|13.40
|7.53
|Lupin
|2.71
|5.73
|11.11
|18.45
|18.34
|51.64
|16.85
|Mankind Pharma
|9.29
|3.83
|1.81
|-12.25
|-3.57
|16.44
|9.56
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.34
|0.44
|-3.00
|-10.05
|4.19
|24.24
|15.27
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.95
|-1.28
|0.12
|16.96
|13.92
|38.06
|6.57
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.28
|-2.39
|-1.44
|5.18
|20.99
|20.78
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.72
|4.20
|-5.38
|7.30
|27.18
|19.81
|-0.74
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|3.14
|8.65
|8.01
|5.93
|61.69
|72.11
|34.70
|Laurus Labs
|3.55
|9.16
|4.77
|21.76
|101.40
|50.58
|23.90
|Abbott India
|1.67
|-0.28
|-7.22
|-17.71
|-14.04
|9.96
|12.90
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-3.27
|4.00
|0.54
|-8.80
|0.50
|24.11
|10.69
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.45
|13.17
|3.57
|-16.54
|-5.88
|-2.00
|-1.20
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.15
|5.41
|4.79
|11.91
|11.65
|23.61
|9.05
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.64
|3.05
|13.85
|16.04
|21.43
|36.19
|20.58
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.34
|9.58
|17.80
|20.16
|29.94
|28.67
|28.12
Over the last one year, KRM Ayurveda has gained 9.02% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.56%), Divi's Laboratories (15.58%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.65%). From a 5 year perspective, KRM Ayurveda has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.93%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.43%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|209.47
|205.71
|10
|211.22
|205.89
|20
|197.48
|197.19
|50
|86.16
|0
|100
|43.08
|0
|200
|21.54
|0
KRM Ayurveda Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24239DL2019PLC354658 and registration number is 354658. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 76.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KRM Ayurveda is ₹197.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The KRM Ayurveda is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of KRM Ayurveda is ₹418.84 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KRM Ayurveda are ₹202.00 and ₹195.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KRM Ayurveda stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KRM Ayurveda is ₹231.50 and 52-week low of KRM Ayurveda is ₹156.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The KRM Ayurveda has shown returns of -2.5% over the past day, 9.02% for the past month, 9.02% over 3 months, 9.02% over 1 year, 2.92% across 3 years, and 1.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KRM Ayurveda are 0.00 and 10.00 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.