Here's the live share price of Kritika Wires along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kritika Wires
|-5.70
|0.35
|-5.85
|-12.67
|-33.90
|3.43
|22.10
|Bharat Wire Ropes
|2.12
|-6.14
|-15.16
|13.97
|15.99
|-3.63
|19.21
|Bedmutha Industries
|3.76
|4.60
|0.31
|-16.04
|-19.70
|17.12
|23.18
|D P Wires
|0.91
|-9.50
|-9.29
|-1.92
|-21.36
|-30.41
|-6.91
|Geekay Wires
|0.04
|-7.09
|-18.31
|-19.76
|-34.03
|-4.71
|20.33
|Kataria Industries
|-0.66
|-5.27
|-6.09
|-3.48
|-0.92
|-20.26
|-12.70
|Sarthak Metals
|3.41
|-0.63
|-4.33
|-6.51
|-36.45
|-35.52
|-7.54
|Excellent Wires & Packaging
|0.98
|6.81
|57.35
|204.86
|303.51
|36.13
|20.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kritika Wires has declined 33.90% compared to peers like Bharat Wire Ropes (15.99%), Bedmutha Industries (-19.70%), D P Wires (-21.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Kritika Wires has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Wire Ropes (19.21%) and Bedmutha Industries (23.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.7
|5.82
|10
|5.62
|5.75
|20
|5.64
|5.72
|50
|5.85
|5.81
|100
|5.89
|6.04
|200
|6.61
|6.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kritika Wires remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Kritika Wires fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Kritika Wires Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/2004 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27102WB2004PLC098699 and registration number is 098699. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Wires. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 694.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kritika Wires is ₹5.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kritika Wires is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Kritika Wires is ₹154.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kritika Wires are ₹5.85 and ₹5.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kritika Wires stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kritika Wires is ₹11.10 and 52-week low of Kritika Wires is ₹4.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kritika Wires has shown returns of 0.87% over the past day, 0.35% for the past month, -5.85% over 3 months, -33.9% over 1 year, 3.43% across 3 years, and 22.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kritika Wires are 24.02 and 1.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global