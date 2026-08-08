Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Kritika Wires Share Price

NSE
BSE

KRITIKA WIRES

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Kritika Wires along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.79 Closed
0.87₹ 0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Kritika Wires Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.60₹5.85
₹5.79
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.50₹11.10
₹5.79
Open Price
₹5.65
Prev. Close
₹5.74
Volume
1,25,671

Source: Dion Global

Kritika Wires Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kritika Wires		-5.700.35-5.85-12.67-33.903.4322.10
Bharat Wire Ropes		2.12-6.14-15.1613.9715.99-3.6319.21
Bedmutha Industries		3.764.600.31-16.04-19.7017.1223.18
D P Wires		0.91-9.50-9.29-1.92-21.36-30.41-6.91
Geekay Wires		0.04-7.09-18.31-19.76-34.03-4.7120.33
Kataria Industries		-0.66-5.27-6.09-3.48-0.92-20.26-12.70
Sarthak Metals		3.41-0.63-4.33-6.51-36.45-35.52-7.54
Excellent Wires & Packaging		0.986.8157.35204.86303.5136.1320.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kritika Wires has declined 33.90% compared to peers like Bharat Wire Ropes (15.99%), Bedmutha Industries (-19.70%), D P Wires (-21.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Kritika Wires has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Wire Ropes (19.21%) and Bedmutha Industries (23.18%).

Kritika Wires Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kritika Wires Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.75.82
105.625.75
205.645.72
505.855.81
1005.896.04
2006.616.74

Source: Dion Global

Kritika Wires Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kritika Wires remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Kritika Wires Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Kritika Wires fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Kritika Wires

Kritika Wires Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/2004 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27102WB2004PLC098699 and registration number is 098699. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Wires. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 694.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Agarwal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Hanuman Prasad Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ankush Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Binani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pooja Bacchawat
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mrs. Sarika Kedia
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Joyjit Das
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hunny Bhalotia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kritika Wires Share Price

What is the share price of Kritika Wires?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kritika Wires is ₹5.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kritika Wires?

The Kritika Wires is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kritika Wires?

The market cap of Kritika Wires is ₹154.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kritika Wires?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kritika Wires are ₹5.85 and ₹5.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kritika Wires?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kritika Wires stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kritika Wires is ₹11.10 and 52-week low of Kritika Wires is ₹4.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kritika Wires performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kritika Wires has shown returns of 0.87% over the past day, 0.35% for the past month, -5.85% over 3 months, -33.9% over 1 year, 3.43% across 3 years, and 22.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kritika Wires?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kritika Wires are 24.02 and 1.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kritika Wires News

More Kritika Wires News
Market Pulse