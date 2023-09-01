Follow Us

KRITIKA WIRES LTD.

Sector : Steel - Wires | Smallcap | NSE
₹19.25 Closed
0.260.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kritika Wires Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.90₹19.65
₹19.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.60₹43.25
₹19.25
Open Price
₹19.65
Prev. Close
₹19.20
Volume
1,52,671

Kritika Wires Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R119.67
  • R220.03
  • R320.42
  • Pivot
    19.28
  • S118.92
  • S218.53
  • S318.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.0919.05
  • 1021.4518.61
  • 2022.5717.89
  • 5026.9816.94
  • 10021.8915.97
  • 20015.1215.24

Kritika Wires Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.9025.001.85111.54-37.80160.14185.61
19.1414.0230.98130.70131.15753.81159.08
2.8820.2053.2687.6977.571,017.93813.99
6.8211.3959.9054.8496.87159.93159.93
27.5710.5246.33150.72338.37242.75845.15
2.702.5527.6130.45-0.35365.23275.67

Kritika Wires Ltd. Share Holdings

Kritika Wires Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend

About Kritika Wires Ltd.

Kritika Wires Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/2004 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27102WB2004PLC098699 and registration number is 098699. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Wires. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 243.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Agarwal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Hanuman Prasad Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ankush Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Binani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Choudhary
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shiv Kumar Saraff
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Niraj Jindal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Radhika Vyas
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Kritika Wires Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kritika Wires Ltd.?

The market cap of Kritika Wires Ltd. is ₹170.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kritika Wires Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kritika Wires Ltd. is 26.81 and PB ratio of Kritika Wires Ltd. is 2.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kritika Wires Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kritika Wires Ltd. is ₹19.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kritika Wires Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kritika Wires Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kritika Wires Ltd. is ₹43.25 and 52-week low of Kritika Wires Ltd. is ₹6.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

