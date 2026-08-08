What is the share price of Kritika Wires? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kritika Wires is ₹5.79 as on .

What kind of stock is Kritika Wires? The Kritika Wires is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kritika Wires? The market cap of Kritika Wires is ₹154.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kritika Wires? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kritika Wires are ₹5.85 and ₹5.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kritika Wires? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kritika Wires stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kritika Wires is ₹11.10 and 52-week low of Kritika Wires is ₹4.50 as on .

How has the Kritika Wires performed historically in terms of returns? The Kritika Wires has shown returns of 0.87% over the past day, 0.35% for the past month, -5.85% over 3 months, -33.9% over 1 year, 3.43% across 3 years, and 22.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kritika Wires? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kritika Wires are 24.02 and 1.53 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global