Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.90
|25.00
|1.85
|111.54
|-37.80
|160.14
|185.61
|19.14
|14.02
|30.98
|130.70
|131.15
|753.81
|159.08
|2.88
|20.20
|53.26
|87.69
|77.57
|1,017.93
|813.99
|6.82
|11.39
|59.90
|54.84
|96.87
|159.93
|159.93
|27.57
|10.52
|46.33
|150.72
|338.37
|242.75
|845.15
|2.70
|2.55
|27.61
|30.45
|-0.35
|365.23
|275.67
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
Kritika Wires Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/2004 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27102WB2004PLC098699 and registration number is 098699. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Wires. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 243.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kritika Wires Ltd. is ₹170.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kritika Wires Ltd. is 26.81 and PB ratio of Kritika Wires Ltd. is 2.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kritika Wires Ltd. is ₹19.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kritika Wires Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kritika Wires Ltd. is ₹43.25 and 52-week low of Kritika Wires Ltd. is ₹6.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.