Krishnakumar Natarajan, family sell 42 lakh Mindtree shares

The transactions were carried out by Krishnakumar N, wife Akila Krishnakumar and sons Siddarth and Abhirath in multiple tranches between April 30 and September 14, a regulatory filing said on Wednesday.
The shares were sold and purchased in the open market, the filing said.
Mindtree co-founder Krishnakumar Natarajan and his family have sold over 42 lakh shares of the company, reducing their combined shareholding to 2.29 per cent.
