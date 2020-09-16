  • MORE MARKET STATS

Krishnakumar Natarajan, family sell 42 lakh Mindtree shares

September 16, 2020 5:14 PM

The transactions were carried out by Krishnakumar N, wife Akila Krishnakumar and sons Siddarth and Abhirath in multiple tranches between April 30 and September 14, a regulatory filing said on Wednesday.

Mindtree co-founder Krishnakumar Natarajan and his family have sold over 42 lakh shares of the company, reducing their combined shareholding to 2.29 per cent.

This reduced their combined shareholding from 4.84 per cent to 2.29 per cent.

Krishnakumar Natarajan, who held 3.68 per cent at the end of the June 2020 quarter, sold about 28.47 lakh shares and acquired 15,000 shares.

After these transactions, his shareholding now stands at 1.96 per cent.

Akila sold about 7.36 lakh shares between July 29 and September 14, bringing down her holding from 0.64 per cent to 0.19 per cent.

Siddarth Krishna Kumar sold 3.02 lakh shares, while Abhirath K Kumar sold 3.28 lakh shares, bringing their latest shareholding to 0.13 per cent and 0.02 per cent, respectively.

Larsen and Toubro, which acquired majority share in Mindtree last year, had 61.08 per cent shareholding at the end of June 2020 quarter.

