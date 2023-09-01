Follow Us

KRISHNA VENTURES LTD.

Sector : Miscellaneous | Smallcap | BSE
₹79.00 Closed
-2.95-2.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Krishna Ventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹77.01₹85.00
₹79.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹44.00₹135.95
₹79.00
Open Price
₹85.00
Prev. Close
₹81.40
Volume
15,833

Krishna Ventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R182.42
  • R287.71
  • R390.41
  • Pivot
    79.72
  • S174.43
  • S271.73
  • S366.44

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 548.9481.1
  • 1050.2182.06
  • 2059.9184.38
  • 5057.8590.88
  • 10050.8195.98
  • 20043.993.29

Krishna Ventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.46-17.70-23.23-19.1537.27444.83526.98
-0.854.429.1832.78-4.57129.13107.86
3.81-6.133.6424.392.5932.35162.22
1.90-3.187.4233.0330.1664.93161.40
0.25-5.837.058.892.138.778.77
14.262.9632.8029.618.9341.18-36.68
1.95-7.84-24.50-6.67-12.2766.70-32.07
2.1413.717.8725.8215.9383.64128.69
-11.30-17.2638.2685.07135.577,432.905,799.49
-2.90-2.6437.9361.1516.1616.1616.16
4.4338.2264.2254.8467.5973.7510.47
-2.8613.1159.6856.2746.89219.17171.25
4.8924.2027.9929.197.6272.41-20.36
0.9816.3859.6192.9564.5273.98202.10
14.4482.26140.04162.05111.68111.68111.68
15.3323.9070.8869.6469.6469.6469.64
3.137.6710.91-1.112.62442.78220.84
-2.434.70-1.31-13.87-59.140.8016.27
1.8616.55126.74149.89192.04705.28781.42
9.7411.4314.8522.0516.2885.0380.75

Krishna Ventures Ltd. Share Holdings

Krishna Ventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Krishna Ventures Ltd.

Krishna Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400MH1981PLC025151 and registration number is 025151. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kishore Vussonji
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arunkumar Verma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Komal Deshmukh Samant
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ratish Tagde
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Krishna Ventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Krishna Ventures Ltd.?

The market cap of Krishna Ventures Ltd. is ₹85.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Krishna Ventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Krishna Ventures Ltd. is 2078.95 and PB ratio of Krishna Ventures Ltd. is 7.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Krishna Ventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishna Ventures Ltd. is ₹79.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Krishna Ventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishna Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishna Ventures Ltd. is ₹135.95 and 52-week low of Krishna Ventures Ltd. is ₹44.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

