What is the share price of Krishna Ventures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishna Ventures is ₹37.49 as on .

What kind of stock is Krishna Ventures? The Krishna Ventures is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Krishna Ventures? The market cap of Krishna Ventures is ₹40.49 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Krishna Ventures? Today’s highest and lowest price of Krishna Ventures are ₹37.49 and ₹37.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Krishna Ventures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishna Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishna Ventures is ₹51.72 and 52-week low of Krishna Ventures is ₹12.44 as on .

How has the Krishna Ventures performed historically in terms of returns? The Krishna Ventures has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, -12.61% for the past month, 52.27% over 3 months, 139.25% over 1 year, -24.72% across 3 years, and 29.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Krishna Ventures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krishna Ventures are 211.81 and 3.72 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global