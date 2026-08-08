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Krishna Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

KRISHNA VENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Miscellaneous

Here's the live share price of Krishna Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹37.49 Closed
-1.99₹ -0.76
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Krishna Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.49₹37.49
₹37.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.44₹51.72
₹37.49
Open Price
₹37.49
Prev. Close
₹38.25
Volume
148

Source: Dion Global

Krishna Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Krishna Ventures		-7.73-12.6152.2738.44139.25-24.7229.36
Dredging Corporation Of India		-6.111.8711.042.6762.8442.2323.50
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols		7.8613.954.5053.0648.3030.4015.34
International Conveyors		0.57-6.10-9.14-6.40-12.490.012.66
Transchem		3.11-7.4675.0996.02665.81137.0664.55
Logica Infoway		2.67-4.50-16.76-25.26-18.0438.8726.66
Photon Capital Advisors		055.09152.34178.14204.1877.5370.61
Supra Trends		-0.141.65-4.28-1.47-66.64-22.7610.96
Trans India House Impex		4.40-5.47-20.00-38.01-69.21-40.694.40
MPIL Corporation		-10.00-32.99-23.62-8.57-29.060.848.03
Natura Hue Chem		11.164.1577.36195.17245.8599.60100.91
FGP		4.104.2711.5231.8951.9329.6443.57
Suryo Foods & Industries		-4.660.56-12.66-21.44-0.3545.8721.04
CRP Risk Management		03.00-35.49-42.35-69.39-43.07-24.29
Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat)		00-5.29-19.54-1.5926.2622.88
Delta Industrial Resources		-0.74-2.46-22.05-30.18-28.55-9.2312.06

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Krishna Ventures has gained 139.25% compared to peers like Dredging Corporation Of India (62.84%), Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (48.30%), International Conveyors (-12.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Krishna Ventures has outperformed peers relative to Dredging Corporation Of India (23.50%) and Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (15.34%).

Krishna Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Krishna Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
541.4739.83
1043.6641.24
2043.4641.87
5037.5138.43
10029.8233.29
20024.5729.76

Source: Dion Global

Krishna Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Krishna Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Krishna Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTKrishna Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Regarding The Board Meeting To Consider The Unaudited Financial Re
Jul 12, 2026, 01:20 AM IST ISTKrishna Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 10, 2026, 12:36 AM IST ISTKrishna Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jun 10, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTKrishna Ventures - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 29, 2026, 12:34 AM IST ISTKrishna Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Source: Dion Global

About Krishna Ventures

Krishna Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400MH1981PLC025151 and registration number is 025151. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Neeraj Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arunkumar Verma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Jindal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Saloni Mehra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Namrata Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Chandra Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Renu Kaur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Krishna Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of Krishna Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishna Ventures is ₹37.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Krishna Ventures?

The Krishna Ventures is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Krishna Ventures?

The market cap of Krishna Ventures is ₹40.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Krishna Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Krishna Ventures are ₹37.49 and ₹37.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Krishna Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishna Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishna Ventures is ₹51.72 and 52-week low of Krishna Ventures is ₹12.44 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Krishna Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Krishna Ventures has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, -12.61% for the past month, 52.27% over 3 months, 139.25% over 1 year, -24.72% across 3 years, and 29.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Krishna Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krishna Ventures are 211.81 and 3.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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