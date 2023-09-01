Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.46
|-17.70
|-23.23
|-19.15
|37.27
|444.83
|526.98
|-0.85
|4.42
|9.18
|32.78
|-4.57
|129.13
|107.86
|3.81
|-6.13
|3.64
|24.39
|2.59
|32.35
|162.22
|1.90
|-3.18
|7.42
|33.03
|30.16
|64.93
|161.40
|0.25
|-5.83
|7.05
|8.89
|2.13
|8.77
|8.77
|14.26
|2.96
|32.80
|29.61
|8.93
|41.18
|-36.68
|1.95
|-7.84
|-24.50
|-6.67
|-12.27
|66.70
|-32.07
|2.14
|13.71
|7.87
|25.82
|15.93
|83.64
|128.69
|-11.30
|-17.26
|38.26
|85.07
|135.57
|7,432.90
|5,799.49
|-2.90
|-2.64
|37.93
|61.15
|16.16
|16.16
|16.16
|4.43
|38.22
|64.22
|54.84
|67.59
|73.75
|10.47
|-2.86
|13.11
|59.68
|56.27
|46.89
|219.17
|171.25
|4.89
|24.20
|27.99
|29.19
|7.62
|72.41
|-20.36
|0.98
|16.38
|59.61
|92.95
|64.52
|73.98
|202.10
|14.44
|82.26
|140.04
|162.05
|111.68
|111.68
|111.68
|15.33
|23.90
|70.88
|69.64
|69.64
|69.64
|69.64
|3.13
|7.67
|10.91
|-1.11
|2.62
|442.78
|220.84
|-2.43
|4.70
|-1.31
|-13.87
|-59.14
|0.80
|16.27
|1.86
|16.55
|126.74
|149.89
|192.04
|705.28
|781.42
|9.74
|11.43
|14.85
|22.05
|16.28
|85.03
|80.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Krishna Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400MH1981PLC025151 and registration number is 025151. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Krishna Ventures Ltd. is ₹85.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Krishna Ventures Ltd. is 2078.95 and PB ratio of Krishna Ventures Ltd. is 7.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishna Ventures Ltd. is ₹79.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishna Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishna Ventures Ltd. is ₹135.95 and 52-week low of Krishna Ventures Ltd. is ₹44.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.