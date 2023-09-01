What is the Market Cap of Krishna Ventures Ltd.? The market cap of Krishna Ventures Ltd. is ₹85.32 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Krishna Ventures Ltd.? P/E ratio of Krishna Ventures Ltd. is 2078.95 and PB ratio of Krishna Ventures Ltd. is 7.15 as on .

What is the share price of Krishna Ventures Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishna Ventures Ltd. is ₹79.00 as on .