Here's the live share price of Krishna Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Krishna Ventures
|-7.73
|-12.61
|52.27
|38.44
|139.25
|-24.72
|29.36
|Dredging Corporation Of India
|-6.11
|1.87
|11.04
|2.67
|62.84
|42.23
|23.50
|Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
|7.86
|13.95
|4.50
|53.06
|48.30
|30.40
|15.34
|International Conveyors
|0.57
|-6.10
|-9.14
|-6.40
|-12.49
|0.01
|2.66
|Transchem
|3.11
|-7.46
|75.09
|96.02
|665.81
|137.06
|64.55
|Logica Infoway
|2.67
|-4.50
|-16.76
|-25.26
|-18.04
|38.87
|26.66
|Photon Capital Advisors
|0
|55.09
|152.34
|178.14
|204.18
|77.53
|70.61
|Supra Trends
|-0.14
|1.65
|-4.28
|-1.47
|-66.64
|-22.76
|10.96
|Trans India House Impex
|4.40
|-5.47
|-20.00
|-38.01
|-69.21
|-40.69
|4.40
|MPIL Corporation
|-10.00
|-32.99
|-23.62
|-8.57
|-29.06
|0.84
|8.03
|Natura Hue Chem
|11.16
|4.15
|77.36
|195.17
|245.85
|99.60
|100.91
|FGP
|4.10
|4.27
|11.52
|31.89
|51.93
|29.64
|43.57
|Suryo Foods & Industries
|-4.66
|0.56
|-12.66
|-21.44
|-0.35
|45.87
|21.04
|CRP Risk Management
|0
|3.00
|-35.49
|-42.35
|-69.39
|-43.07
|-24.29
|Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat)
|0
|0
|-5.29
|-19.54
|-1.59
|26.26
|22.88
|Delta Industrial Resources
|-0.74
|-2.46
|-22.05
|-30.18
|-28.55
|-9.23
|12.06
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Krishna Ventures has gained 139.25% compared to peers like Dredging Corporation Of India (62.84%), Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (48.30%), International Conveyors (-12.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Krishna Ventures has outperformed peers relative to Dredging Corporation Of India (23.50%) and Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (15.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|41.47
|39.83
|10
|43.66
|41.24
|20
|43.46
|41.87
|50
|37.51
|38.43
|100
|29.82
|33.29
|200
|24.57
|29.76
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Krishna Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Krishna Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Regarding The Board Meeting To Consider The Unaudited Financial Re
|Jul 12, 2026, 01:20 AM IST IST
|Krishna Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 10, 2026, 12:36 AM IST IST
|Krishna Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jun 10, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|Krishna Ventures - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 29, 2026, 12:34 AM IST IST
|Krishna Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Source: Dion Global
Krishna Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400MH1981PLC025151 and registration number is 025151. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishna Ventures is ₹37.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Krishna Ventures is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Krishna Ventures is ₹40.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Krishna Ventures are ₹37.49 and ₹37.49.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishna Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishna Ventures is ₹51.72 and 52-week low of Krishna Ventures is ₹12.44 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Krishna Ventures has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, -12.61% for the past month, 52.27% over 3 months, 139.25% over 1 year, -24.72% across 3 years, and 29.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krishna Ventures are 211.81 and 3.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global