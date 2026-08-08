What is the share price of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd is ₹165.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd? The Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd? The market cap of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd is ₹262.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd? Today’s highest and lowest price of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd are ₹165.50 and ₹163.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd is ₹248.00 and 52-week low of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd is ₹138.00 as on .

How has the Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd performed historically in terms of returns? The Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd has shown returns of 2.14% over the past day, -1.79% for the past month, -8.21% over 3 months, -26.27% over 1 year, -5.81% across 3 years, and 7.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd are 21.45 and 2.47 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global