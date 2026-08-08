Here's the live share price of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd
|2.93
|-1.79
|-8.21
|-8.69
|-26.27
|-5.81
|7.88
|Jindal Stainless
|-0.02
|5.64
|-4.17
|-7.04
|1.39
|23.31
|35.62
|Usha Martin
|3.85
|1.56
|7.89
|17.82
|46.80
|15.05
|48.16
|Mukand
|1.27
|9.13
|2.83
|10.41
|15.48
|-5.11
|-0.84
|Rajputana Stainless
|8.29
|16.89
|11.17
|35.11
|35.11
|10.55
|6.20
|Shah Alloys
|6.45
|-5.21
|-2.06
|7.44
|23.03
|6.08
|36.57
|Mangalam Alloys
|-6.30
|-8.09
|-21.09
|-32.58
|-50.75
|-25.64
|-16.28
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd has declined 26.27% compared to peers like Jindal Stainless (1.39%), Usha Martin (46.80%), Mukand (15.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd has underperformed peers relative to Jindal Stainless (35.62%) and Usha Martin (48.16%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|162.91
|162.58
|10
|165.64
|163.89
|20
|167.36
|166.16
|50
|173.13
|170.43
|100
|173.55
|174.66
|200
|181.17
|185.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd saw a drop in promoter holding to 47.76%, while DII stake decreased to 0.38%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 51.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999TN2017PLC119939 and registration number is 119939. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Alloys/Special. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 149.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd is ₹165.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd is ₹262.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd are ₹165.50 and ₹163.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd is ₹248.00 and 52-week low of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd is ₹138.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd has shown returns of 2.14% over the past day, -1.79% for the past month, -8.21% over 3 months, -26.27% over 1 year, -5.81% across 3 years, and 7.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd are 21.45 and 2.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global