KRISHCA STRAPPING SOLUTIONS LTD

Sector : Steel - Alloys/Special | Smallcap | NSE
₹278.50 Closed
-0.89-2.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹276.75₹285.00
₹278.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹96.00₹299.00
₹278.50
Open Price
₹285.00
Prev. Close
₹281.00
Volume
14,000

Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1283.08
  • R2288.17
  • R3291.33
  • Pivot
    279.92
  • S1274.83
  • S2271.67
  • S3266.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 522.58276.96
  • 1011.29270.21
  • 205.64250.02
  • 502.26206.32
  • 1001.130
  • 2000.560

Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.7148.34174.11146.68146.68146.68146.68
9.7815.4958.5170.99256.79913.44587.40
3.016.3254.18101.21155.371,224.031,101.85
2.1415.3183.10105.68107.8698.96165.92
13.494.8849.8441.6262.97604.36203.34
3.1731.9434.0157.6127.1927.1927.19
0.819.9934.8110.75-1.14629.22136.42

Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd Share Holdings

About Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd

Steel - Alloys/Special

Management

  • Mr. Terli Venkata Shivaji
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Navaneethakrishnan Saraladevi
    Whole Time Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Achaya Kumarasamy
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Vengarai Sowrirajan Seshadri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tom Antony
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajinikanth
    Independent Director

FAQs on Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd

What is the Market Cap of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd?

The market cap of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd is ₹336.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd?

P/E ratio of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd is 0.0 and PB ratio of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd is 32.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd is ₹278.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd is ₹299.00 and 52-week low of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd is ₹96.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

