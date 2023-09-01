Name
Steel - Alloys/Special
The market cap of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd is ₹336.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd is 0.0 and PB ratio of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd is 32.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd is ₹278.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd is ₹299.00 and 52-week low of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd is ₹96.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.