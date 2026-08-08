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Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd Share Price

NSE
BSE

KRISHCA STRAPPING SOLUTIONS LTD

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹165.00 Closed
2.14₹ 3.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹163.80₹165.50
₹165.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹138.00₹248.00
₹165.00
Open Price
₹165.00
Prev. Close
₹161.55
Volume
4,500

Source: Dion Global

Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd		2.93-1.79-8.21-8.69-26.27-5.817.88
Jindal Stainless		-0.025.64-4.17-7.041.3923.3135.62
Usha Martin		3.851.567.8917.8246.8015.0548.16
Mukand		1.279.132.8310.4115.48-5.11-0.84
Rajputana Stainless		8.2916.8911.1735.1135.1110.556.20
Shah Alloys		6.45-5.21-2.067.4423.036.0836.57
Mangalam Alloys		-6.30-8.09-21.09-32.58-50.75-25.64-16.28

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd has declined 26.27% compared to peers like Jindal Stainless (1.39%), Usha Martin (46.80%), Mukand (15.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd has underperformed peers relative to Jindal Stainless (35.62%) and Usha Martin (48.16%).

Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5162.91162.58
10165.64163.89
20167.36166.16
50173.13170.43
100173.55174.66
200181.17185.63

Source: Dion Global

Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd saw a drop in promoter holding to 47.76%, while DII stake decreased to 0.38%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 51.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd

Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999TN2017PLC119939 and registration number is 119939. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Alloys/Special. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 149.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Lenin Krishnamoorthy Balamanikandan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Terli Venkata Shivaji
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Saraladevi Navaneethakrishnan
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Jagaiyoti Naskar
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Achaya Kumarasamy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. V S Sowrirajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nandhagopal Damodaran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naren Kumar Mandepudi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd Share Price

What is the share price of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd is ₹165.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd?

The Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd?

The market cap of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd is ₹262.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd are ₹165.50 and ₹163.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd is ₹248.00 and 52-week low of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd is ₹138.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd performed historically in terms of returns?

The Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd has shown returns of 2.14% over the past day, -1.79% for the past month, -8.21% over 3 months, -26.27% over 1 year, -5.81% across 3 years, and 7.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd are 21.45 and 2.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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