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Krishana Phoschem Share Price

NSE
BSE

KRISHANA PHOSCHEM

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Fertilisers

Here's the live share price of Krishana Phoschem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹178.67 Closed
-0.41₹ -0.74
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Krishana Phoschem Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹177.56₹182.00
₹178.67
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹86.20₹193.90
₹178.67
Open Price
₹179.41
Prev. Close
₹179.41
Volume
2,91,541

Source: Dion Global

Krishana Phoschem Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Krishana Phoschem		-2.3438.0831.2877.9274.3357.7065.72
Coromandel International		-0.21-0.255.31-9.30-15.4225.5119.44
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		1.54-2.85-8.472.78-9.9921.1944.69
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		-0.97-2.4414.9042.572.1540.8326.93
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		2.69-2.80-0.721.33-19.7518.087.20
Paradeep Phosphates		1.447.3617.3215.44-33.3931.5527.76
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		4.944.296.8511.456.41-1.467.94
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.38-3.04-3.67-7.39-12.413.069.40
Madhya Bharat Agro Products		-1.3240.0937.0674.6787.7837.9285.46
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		1.500.12-9.28-11.32-18.960.656.29
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers		0.03-7.53-13.7034.46124.0953.9358.98
National Fertilizers		0.62-3.37-8.71-11.48-22.490.883.36
Kothari Industrial Corporation		-3.73-14.48-15.47-12.53-12.53-4.36-2.64
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation		2.00-1.09-5.43-7.78-22.350.822.17
Madras Fertilizers		-0.03-3.19-5.33-10.45-26.10-5.1216.72
Zuari Agro Chemicals		-2.98-2.49-7.87-9.27-38.1213.1010.27
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers		10.29-2.88-14.35-21.73-49.87-7.29-6.03
Aries Agro		0.53-0.25-10.743.91-13.1725.5914.93
Rama Phosphates		-4.03-1.36-12.97-21.49-15.25-1.91-2.07
Balaji Phosphates		0.56-2.20-11.88-35.51-36.436.183.66

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Krishana Phoschem has gained 74.33% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.42%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.99%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (2.15%). From a 5 year perspective, Krishana Phoschem has outperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.44%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).

Krishana Phoschem Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Krishana Phoschem Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5174.55177.76
10164.47171.28
20150.99161.49
50142.77147.82
100129.92135.69
200116.12121.17

Source: Dion Global

Krishana Phoschem Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Krishana Phoschem saw a drop in promoter holding to 141.09%, while DII stake increased to 0.03%, FII holding rose to 0.38%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Krishana Phoschem Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Krishana Phoschem fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Krishana Phoschem

Krishana Phoschem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24124RJ2004PLC019288 and registration number is 019288. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of straight mixed, compound or complex inorganic fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2418.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 61.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Kumar Ostwal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Praveen Ostwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kothari
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Pankaj Ostwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shruti Babel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bheru Lal Ostwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gopal Inani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Priyanka Surana
    Independent Director

FAQs on Krishana Phoschem Share Price

What is the share price of Krishana Phoschem?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishana Phoschem is ₹178.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Krishana Phoschem?

The Krishana Phoschem is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Krishana Phoschem?

The market cap of Krishana Phoschem is ₹5,523.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Krishana Phoschem?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Krishana Phoschem are ₹182.00 and ₹177.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Krishana Phoschem?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishana Phoschem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishana Phoschem is ₹193.90 and 52-week low of Krishana Phoschem is ₹86.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Krishana Phoschem performed historically in terms of returns?

The Krishana Phoschem has shown returns of -0.41% over the past day, 38.08% for the past month, 31.28% over 3 months, 74.33% over 1 year, 57.7% across 3 years, and 65.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Krishana Phoschem?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krishana Phoschem are 28.09 and 9.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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