What is the share price of Krishana Phoschem? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishana Phoschem is ₹178.67 as on .

What kind of stock is Krishana Phoschem? The Krishana Phoschem is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Krishana Phoschem? The market cap of Krishana Phoschem is ₹5,523.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Krishana Phoschem? Today’s highest and lowest price of Krishana Phoschem are ₹182.00 and ₹177.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Krishana Phoschem? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishana Phoschem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishana Phoschem is ₹193.90 and 52-week low of Krishana Phoschem is ₹86.20 as on .

How has the Krishana Phoschem performed historically in terms of returns? The Krishana Phoschem has shown returns of -0.41% over the past day, 38.08% for the past month, 31.28% over 3 months, 74.33% over 1 year, 57.7% across 3 years, and 65.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Krishana Phoschem? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krishana Phoschem are 28.09 and 9.85 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.

Source: Dion Global