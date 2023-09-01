Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.81
|-2.57
|-6.53
|-22.10
|32.52
|641.90
|1,062.97
|4.47
|6.62
|17.52
|21.84
|2.85
|50.30
|166.82
|1.82
|-5.71
|54.66
|100.71
|279.95
|904.62
|968.99
|3.45
|-0.23
|-0.39
|-0.91
|-20.85
|90.32
|67.23
|9.75
|2.53
|6.95
|15.15
|-16.00
|228.30
|59.37
|8.31
|8.66
|6.79
|-6.57
|-30.69
|273.97
|145.26
|7.83
|5.71
|11.84
|39.17
|11.66
|178.01
|46.46
|-0.81
|4.63
|18.86
|21.22
|21.65
|157.01
|72.73
|5.02
|6.73
|31.99
|30.92
|20.23
|64.46
|64.46
|0.22
|-5.63
|0.30
|7.52
|28.84
|90.46
|42.20
|0.74
|5.76
|2.79
|-0.72
|56.49
|1,841.22
|2,658.13
|-0.07
|4.86
|8.93
|17.31
|14.25
|232.46
|125.93
|-3.10
|6.74
|19.96
|49.36
|-13.66
|244.95
|94.90
|-1.18
|-5.94
|10.34
|32.48
|42.52
|318.06
|182.89
|-0.62
|0.91
|15.19
|18.76
|-13.83
|86.03
|-49.11
|8.94
|5.84
|-1.71
|15.33
|-20.73
|188.68
|188.68
|4.76
|-1.68
|-18.52
|-0.56
|2.92
|91.30
|-30.71
|-2.93
|-4.38
|36.74
|26.66
|-23.01
|-8.64
|-8.64
|-3.89
|5.46
|16.76
|13.10
|33.02
|138.58
|57.19
|15.04
|12.27
|4.06
|-16.69
|-9.59
|678.57
|468.70
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Krishana Phoschem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24124RJ2004PLC019288 and registration number is 019288. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of straight mixed, compound or complex inorganic fertilizers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 319.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Krishana Phoschem Ltd. is ₹1,277.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Krishana Phoschem Ltd. is 39.28 and PB ratio of Krishana Phoschem Ltd. is 4.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishana Phoschem Ltd. is ₹430.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishana Phoschem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishana Phoschem Ltd. is ₹559.40 and 52-week low of Krishana Phoschem Ltd. is ₹312.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.