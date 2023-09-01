Follow Us

KRISHANA PHOSCHEM LTD.

Sector : Fertilisers | Smallcap | NSE
₹430.90 Closed
1.777.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Krishana Phoschem Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹424.50₹437.40
₹430.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹312.35₹559.40
₹430.90
Open Price
₹424.50
Prev. Close
₹423.40
Volume
40,719

Krishana Phoschem Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1437.37
  • R2443.83
  • R3450.27
  • Pivot
    430.93
  • S1424.47
  • S2418.03
  • S3411.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5349.38427.19
  • 10347.1430.15
  • 20345.73433.89
  • 50336.19440.29
  • 100309.94445
  • 200280.36428.97

Krishana Phoschem Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.81-2.57-6.53-22.1032.52641.901,062.97
4.476.6217.5221.842.8550.30166.82
1.82-5.7154.66100.71279.95904.62968.99
3.45-0.23-0.39-0.91-20.8590.3267.23
9.752.536.9515.15-16.00228.3059.37
8.318.666.79-6.57-30.69273.97145.26
7.835.7111.8439.1711.66178.0146.46
-0.814.6318.8621.2221.65157.0172.73
5.026.7331.9930.9220.2364.4664.46
0.22-5.630.307.5228.8490.4642.20
0.745.762.79-0.7256.491,841.222,658.13
-0.074.868.9317.3114.25232.46125.93
-3.106.7419.9649.36-13.66244.9594.90
-1.18-5.9410.3432.4842.52318.06182.89
-0.620.9115.1918.76-13.8386.03-49.11
8.945.84-1.7115.33-20.73188.68188.68
4.76-1.68-18.52-0.562.9291.30-30.71
-2.93-4.3836.7426.66-23.01-8.64-8.64
-3.895.4616.7613.1033.02138.5857.19
15.0412.274.06-16.69-9.59678.57468.70

Krishana Phoschem Ltd. Share Holdings

Krishana Phoschem Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Krishana Phoschem Ltd.

Krishana Phoschem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24124RJ2004PLC019288 and registration number is 019288. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of straight mixed, compound or complex inorganic fertilizers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 319.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Kumar Ostwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Praveen Ostwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kothari
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Pankaj Ostwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Priyanka Surana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bheru Lal Ostwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gopal Inani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Krishana Phoschem Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Krishana Phoschem Ltd.?

The market cap of Krishana Phoschem Ltd. is ₹1,277.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Krishana Phoschem Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Krishana Phoschem Ltd. is 39.28 and PB ratio of Krishana Phoschem Ltd. is 4.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Krishana Phoschem Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishana Phoschem Ltd. is ₹430.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Krishana Phoschem Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishana Phoschem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishana Phoschem Ltd. is ₹559.40 and 52-week low of Krishana Phoschem Ltd. is ₹312.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

