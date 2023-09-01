What is the Market Cap of Krishana Phoschem Ltd.? The market cap of Krishana Phoschem Ltd. is ₹1,277.14 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Krishana Phoschem Ltd.? P/E ratio of Krishana Phoschem Ltd. is 39.28 and PB ratio of Krishana Phoschem Ltd. is 4.9 as on .

What is the share price of Krishana Phoschem Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishana Phoschem Ltd. is ₹430.90 as on .