Here's the live share price of Krishana Phoschem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Krishana Phoschem
|-2.34
|38.08
|31.28
|77.92
|74.33
|57.70
|65.72
|Coromandel International
|-0.21
|-0.25
|5.31
|-9.30
|-15.42
|25.51
|19.44
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|1.54
|-2.85
|-8.47
|2.78
|-9.99
|21.19
|44.69
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|-0.97
|-2.44
|14.90
|42.57
|2.15
|40.83
|26.93
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|2.69
|-2.80
|-0.72
|1.33
|-19.75
|18.08
|7.20
|Paradeep Phosphates
|1.44
|7.36
|17.32
|15.44
|-33.39
|31.55
|27.76
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|4.94
|4.29
|6.85
|11.45
|6.41
|-1.46
|7.94
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.38
|-3.04
|-3.67
|-7.39
|-12.41
|3.06
|9.40
|Madhya Bharat Agro Products
|-1.32
|40.09
|37.06
|74.67
|87.78
|37.92
|85.46
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|1.50
|0.12
|-9.28
|-11.32
|-18.96
|0.65
|6.29
|Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers
|0.03
|-7.53
|-13.70
|34.46
|124.09
|53.93
|58.98
|National Fertilizers
|0.62
|-3.37
|-8.71
|-11.48
|-22.49
|0.88
|3.36
|Kothari Industrial Corporation
|-3.73
|-14.48
|-15.47
|-12.53
|-12.53
|-4.36
|-2.64
|Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation
|2.00
|-1.09
|-5.43
|-7.78
|-22.35
|0.82
|2.17
|Madras Fertilizers
|-0.03
|-3.19
|-5.33
|-10.45
|-26.10
|-5.12
|16.72
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|-2.98
|-2.49
|-7.87
|-9.27
|-38.12
|13.10
|10.27
|Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers
|10.29
|-2.88
|-14.35
|-21.73
|-49.87
|-7.29
|-6.03
|Aries Agro
|0.53
|-0.25
|-10.74
|3.91
|-13.17
|25.59
|14.93
|Rama Phosphates
|-4.03
|-1.36
|-12.97
|-21.49
|-15.25
|-1.91
|-2.07
|Balaji Phosphates
|0.56
|-2.20
|-11.88
|-35.51
|-36.43
|6.18
|3.66
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Krishana Phoschem has gained 74.33% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.42%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.99%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (2.15%). From a 5 year perspective, Krishana Phoschem has outperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.44%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|174.55
|177.76
|10
|164.47
|171.28
|20
|150.99
|161.49
|50
|142.77
|147.82
|100
|129.92
|135.69
|200
|116.12
|121.17
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Krishana Phoschem saw a drop in promoter holding to 141.09%, while DII stake increased to 0.03%, FII holding rose to 0.38%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Krishana Phoschem fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Krishana Phoschem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24124RJ2004PLC019288 and registration number is 019288. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of straight mixed, compound or complex inorganic fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2418.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 61.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishana Phoschem is ₹178.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Krishana Phoschem is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Krishana Phoschem is ₹5,523.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Krishana Phoschem are ₹182.00 and ₹177.56.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishana Phoschem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishana Phoschem is ₹193.90 and 52-week low of Krishana Phoschem is ₹86.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Krishana Phoschem has shown returns of -0.41% over the past day, 38.08% for the past month, 31.28% over 3 months, 74.33% over 1 year, 57.7% across 3 years, and 65.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krishana Phoschem are 28.09 and 9.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.
Source: Dion Global