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Kridhan Infra Share Price

NSE
BSE

KRIDHAN INFRA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of Kridhan Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.34 Closed
1.74₹ 0.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kridhan Infra Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.19₹2.35
₹2.34
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.85₹4.91
₹2.34
Open Price
₹2.19
Prev. Close
₹2.30
Volume
38,892

Source: Dion Global

Kridhan Infra Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kridhan Infra		0-13.97-17.02-39.53-43.88-1.92-14.19
G R Infraprojects		-1.57-2.94-12.89-14.61-28.78-13.38-11.57
Dilip Buildcon		3.413.75-7.42-5.03-5.3912.97-4.43
Ceigall India		-2.32-11.93-8.3817.9731.61-4.60-2.79
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		3.835.135.804.8911.253.111.86
GE Power India		5.62-13.5614.50118.81142.4759.2018.70
RattanIndia Enterprises		1.47-3.02-20.02-17.07-39.44-12.71-10.28
Indiqube Spaces		3.834.203.383.18-10.87-6.40-3.89
J Kumar Infraprojects		3.05-1.84-4.16-16.38-27.999.8718.94
GHV Infra Projects		-5.7852.935.6417.21-16.82313.13143.48
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-2.93-10.51-26.53-32.31-52.06-13.63-8.42
Goel Construction Company		1.680.2646.7266.3852.0815.008.75
Brahmaputra Infrastructure		-0.6008.5118.8993.2854.1756.58
Markolines Pavement Technologies		1.332.8512.2611.1815.879.1117.69
Ekansh Concepts		-0.50-1.82-1.4831.93-9.9646.6948.53
Dev Accelerator		0.50-3.59-17.58-15.66-46.60-18.87-11.79
Highway Infrastructure		-1.85-2.47-14.53-16.49-63.36-28.44-18.19
A2Z Infra Engineering		9.1223.772.2417.89-12.1835.3728.74
Genus Prime Infra		29.2522.1935.0532.1162.2242.9642.70
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		7.59-0.75-4.48-11.67-15.0939.455.71

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kridhan Infra has declined 43.88% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Kridhan Infra has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).

Kridhan Infra Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kridhan Infra Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.342.32
102.42.37
202.542.48
502.82.65
1002.692.83
2003.273.16

Source: Dion Global

Kridhan Infra Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kridhan Infra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 59.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kridhan Infra Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 22, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTKridhan Infra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 14, 2026, 07:51 PM IST ISTKridhan Infra - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 04:57 AM IST ISTKridhan Infra - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In Utilization Of Funds Raised Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulat
May 30, 2026, 08:32 PM IST ISTKridhan Infra - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026.
May 30, 2026, 06:44 PM IST ISTKridhan Infra - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 30, 2026 - Audited Financial Results For The Q

Source: Dion Global

About Kridhan Infra

Kridhan Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH2006PLC160602 and registration number is 160602. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gautam Joginderlal Suri
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Dhanpat Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rishiraj
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rachna Achal Daga
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Madhav Deshpande
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mayank Girish Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kridhan Infra Share Price

What is the share price of Kridhan Infra?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kridhan Infra is ₹2.34 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kridhan Infra?

The Kridhan Infra is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kridhan Infra?

The market cap of Kridhan Infra is ₹23.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kridhan Infra?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kridhan Infra are ₹2.35 and ₹2.19.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kridhan Infra?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kridhan Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kridhan Infra is ₹4.91 and 52-week low of Kridhan Infra is ₹1.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kridhan Infra performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kridhan Infra has shown returns of 1.74% over the past day, -13.97% for the past month, -17.02% over 3 months, -43.88% over 1 year, -1.92% across 3 years, and -14.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kridhan Infra?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kridhan Infra are 10.85 and -0.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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