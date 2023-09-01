What is the Market Cap of Kridhan Infra Ltd.? The market cap of Kridhan Infra Ltd. is ₹19.43 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kridhan Infra Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kridhan Infra Ltd. is -0.41 and PB ratio of Kridhan Infra Ltd. is -0.06 as on .

What is the share price of Kridhan Infra Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kridhan Infra Ltd. is ₹2.05 as on .