Here's the live share price of Kridhan Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kridhan Infra
|0
|-13.97
|-17.02
|-39.53
|-43.88
|-1.92
|-14.19
|G R Infraprojects
|-1.57
|-2.94
|-12.89
|-14.61
|-28.78
|-13.38
|-11.57
|Dilip Buildcon
|3.41
|3.75
|-7.42
|-5.03
|-5.39
|12.97
|-4.43
|Ceigall India
|-2.32
|-11.93
|-8.38
|17.97
|31.61
|-4.60
|-2.79
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|3.83
|5.13
|5.80
|4.89
|11.25
|3.11
|1.86
|GE Power India
|5.62
|-13.56
|14.50
|118.81
|142.47
|59.20
|18.70
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|1.47
|-3.02
|-20.02
|-17.07
|-39.44
|-12.71
|-10.28
|Indiqube Spaces
|3.83
|4.20
|3.38
|3.18
|-10.87
|-6.40
|-3.89
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|3.05
|-1.84
|-4.16
|-16.38
|-27.99
|9.87
|18.94
|GHV Infra Projects
|-5.78
|52.93
|5.64
|17.21
|-16.82
|313.13
|143.48
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-2.93
|-10.51
|-26.53
|-32.31
|-52.06
|-13.63
|-8.42
|Goel Construction Company
|1.68
|0.26
|46.72
|66.38
|52.08
|15.00
|8.75
|Brahmaputra Infrastructure
|-0.60
|0
|8.51
|18.89
|93.28
|54.17
|56.58
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|1.33
|2.85
|12.26
|11.18
|15.87
|9.11
|17.69
|Ekansh Concepts
|-0.50
|-1.82
|-1.48
|31.93
|-9.96
|46.69
|48.53
|Dev Accelerator
|0.50
|-3.59
|-17.58
|-15.66
|-46.60
|-18.87
|-11.79
|Highway Infrastructure
|-1.85
|-2.47
|-14.53
|-16.49
|-63.36
|-28.44
|-18.19
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|9.12
|23.77
|2.24
|17.89
|-12.18
|35.37
|28.74
|Genus Prime Infra
|29.25
|22.19
|35.05
|32.11
|62.22
|42.96
|42.70
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|7.59
|-0.75
|-4.48
|-11.67
|-15.09
|39.45
|5.71
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kridhan Infra has declined 43.88% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Kridhan Infra has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.34
|2.32
|10
|2.4
|2.37
|20
|2.54
|2.48
|50
|2.8
|2.65
|100
|2.69
|2.83
|200
|3.27
|3.16
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kridhan Infra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 59.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 22, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|Kridhan Infra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 14, 2026, 07:51 PM IST IST
|Kridhan Infra - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 04:57 AM IST IST
|Kridhan Infra - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In Utilization Of Funds Raised Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulat
|May 30, 2026, 08:32 PM IST IST
|Kridhan Infra - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026.
|May 30, 2026, 06:44 PM IST IST
|Kridhan Infra - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 30, 2026 - Audited Financial Results For The Q
Source: Dion Global
Kridhan Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH2006PLC160602 and registration number is 160602. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kridhan Infra is ₹2.34 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kridhan Infra is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kridhan Infra is ₹23.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kridhan Infra are ₹2.35 and ₹2.19.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kridhan Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kridhan Infra is ₹4.91 and 52-week low of Kridhan Infra is ₹1.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kridhan Infra has shown returns of 1.74% over the past day, -13.97% for the past month, -17.02% over 3 months, -43.88% over 1 year, -1.92% across 3 years, and -14.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kridhan Infra are 10.85 and -0.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global