Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.38
|-2.38
|-16.33
|-21.15
|-50.00
|-38.81
|-97.10
|7.93
|4.61
|14.60
|5.98
|-8.97
|-3.76
|-37.30
|1.21
|22.35
|54.29
|64.36
|63.93
|166.74
|210.86
|0.16
|-2.05
|0.56
|25.38
|-5.63
|-27.02
|-27.02
|9.49
|50.06
|61.56
|58.01
|17.82
|587.08
|1,258.89
|7.07
|0.69
|44.89
|63.43
|31.21
|-12.64
|-60.69
|4.71
|11.62
|60.76
|62.56
|42.48
|274.41
|64.38
|7.83
|9.21
|33.00
|50.97
|20.83
|-62.46
|-77.44
|-0.48
|-5.71
|9.84
|25.79
|4.35
|375.32
|352.19
|4.44
|-2.08
|-10.98
|-28.13
|-31.29
|-32.47
|-76.73
|16.34
|-6.58
|-58.09
|-78.47
|-76.09
|-25.23
|-25.23
|-0.81
|2.52
|-1.77
|-3.02
|-3.02
|-3.02
|-3.02
|-4.71
|8.00
|10.96
|6.58
|-41.73
|-75.60
|-96.72
|1.45
|2.94
|1.45
|0
|-2.78
|112.12
|-23.91
|-1.30
|0.63
|12.68
|17.66
|17.14
|116.08
|42.77
|27.49
|119.35
|85.09
|50.93
|112.98
|112.98
|112.98
|1.20
|8.06
|11.00
|1.57
|-21.65
|-30.56
|-30.56
|1.79
|4.71
|-1.25
|-5.07
|-0.84
|86.39
|90.37
|0
|16.67
|7.69
|-12.50
|-53.33
|-6.67
|-30.00
|1.88
|-11.42
|-47.00
|-42.77
|-15.56
|267.15
|94.87
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kridhan Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH2006PLC160602 and registration number is 160602. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kridhan Infra Ltd. is ₹19.43 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kridhan Infra Ltd. is -0.41 and PB ratio of Kridhan Infra Ltd. is -0.06 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kridhan Infra Ltd. is ₹2.05 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kridhan Infra Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kridhan Infra Ltd. is ₹4.75 and 52-week low of Kridhan Infra Ltd. is ₹1.65 as on Aug 31, 2023.