What is the share price of Kridhan Infra? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kridhan Infra is ₹2.34 as on .

What kind of stock is Kridhan Infra? The Kridhan Infra is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kridhan Infra? The market cap of Kridhan Infra is ₹23.30 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kridhan Infra? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kridhan Infra are ₹2.35 and ₹2.19.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kridhan Infra? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kridhan Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kridhan Infra is ₹4.91 and 52-week low of Kridhan Infra is ₹1.85 as on .

How has the Kridhan Infra performed historically in terms of returns? The Kridhan Infra has shown returns of 1.74% over the past day, -13.97% for the past month, -17.02% over 3 months, -43.88% over 1 year, -1.92% across 3 years, and -14.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kridhan Infra? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kridhan Infra are 10.85 and -0.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global