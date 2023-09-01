Follow Us

KRIDHAN INFRA LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹2.05 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kridhan Infra Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.05₹2.05
₹2.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.65₹4.75
₹2.05
Open Price
₹2.05
Prev. Close
₹2.05
Volume
20,457

Kridhan Infra Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.05
  • R22.05
  • R32.05
  • Pivot
    2.05
  • S12.05
  • S22.05
  • S32.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.712.06
  • 103.722.09
  • 203.812.12
  • 503.962.2
  • 1004.122.36
  • 2005.022.77

Kridhan Infra Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.38-2.38-16.33-21.15-50.00-38.81-97.10
7.934.6114.605.98-8.97-3.76-37.30
1.2122.3554.2964.3663.93166.74210.86
0.16-2.050.5625.38-5.63-27.02-27.02
9.4950.0661.5658.0117.82587.081,258.89
7.070.6944.8963.4331.21-12.64-60.69
4.7111.6260.7662.5642.48274.4164.38
7.839.2133.0050.9720.83-62.46-77.44
-0.48-5.719.8425.794.35375.32352.19
4.44-2.08-10.98-28.13-31.29-32.47-76.73
16.34-6.58-58.09-78.47-76.09-25.23-25.23
-0.812.52-1.77-3.02-3.02-3.02-3.02
-4.718.0010.966.58-41.73-75.60-96.72
1.452.941.450-2.78112.12-23.91
-1.300.6312.6817.6617.14116.0842.77
27.49119.3585.0950.93112.98112.98112.98
1.208.0611.001.57-21.65-30.56-30.56
1.794.71-1.25-5.07-0.8486.3990.37
016.677.69-12.50-53.33-6.67-30.00
1.88-11.42-47.00-42.77-15.56267.1594.87

Kridhan Infra Ltd. Share Holdings

Kridhan Infra Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kridhan Infra Ltd.

Kridhan Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH2006PLC160602 and registration number is 160602. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Agrawal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Kumar Garg
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhijit Ranade
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gautam Joginderlal Suri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Priya Dilipbhai Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Madhav Deshpande
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kridhan Infra Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kridhan Infra Ltd.?

The market cap of Kridhan Infra Ltd. is ₹19.43 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kridhan Infra Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kridhan Infra Ltd. is -0.41 and PB ratio of Kridhan Infra Ltd. is -0.06 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Kridhan Infra Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kridhan Infra Ltd. is ₹2.05 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kridhan Infra Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kridhan Infra Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kridhan Infra Ltd. is ₹4.75 and 52-week low of Kridhan Infra Ltd. is ₹1.65 as on Aug 31, 2023.

